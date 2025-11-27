RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Delhi School Admission 2026: DoE asks Delhi Schools to Follow NEP Age Criteria for Admissions 2026-27

By Laavanya Negi
Nov 27, 2025, 19:56 IST

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has again asked schools to align entry-level admissions with the NEP 2020 age criteria, mandating a minimum age of 6+ years for Class 1 starting December 2025. The application window is set for December 4 to December 27, 2025.

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) is reiterating to the schools across Delhi to seek admissions based on the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 age criteria from December 2025 onwards. The admissions to entry-level classes in Delhi schools will set a uniform minimum age of 6+ years for Class 1. The application window will start on December 4, 2025, and close on December 27, 2025. 

DoE has asked schools to use the revised criteria and ensure that it complies with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. The first list of selected students will be released on January 23, 2026, while the second on February 9, 2026. The admission process is expected to conclude by March 19, 2026.

For the 2026–27 admission session, the directorate has set the minimum age requirement of 3 years for nursery, 4 years for KG, and 5 years for Class I, as of March 31, 2026. School heads can grant up to a one-month age relaxation. The directorate has also mentioned that schools are prohibited from demanding capitation fees or forcing parents to buy prospectuses. The only allowed charge is a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25.

Delhi Class 1 Admissions 2026 Important Dates

Event Date(s)
Schools to release admission criteria and point system for open seats November 28, 2025
Deadline for submitting applications December 27, 2025
Schools are required to upload the complete list of applicants January 9, 2026
Schools must publish the points allotted to each child January 16, 2026
Release of the first list of selected students (first selection and waiting lists) January 23, 2026
Query window for parents regarding the first list January 24 - February 3
Release of the second list February 9, 2026
Query window for parents regarding the second list February 10 - 16, 2026
Conclusion of the admission process March 19, 2026

