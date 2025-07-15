What is the SIR Electoral Roll and Why is it Important?

Explainer

What is SIR Electoral Roll Bihar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls four months prior to the Bihar state elections. The SIR's effort is to "ensure that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll." After claims and objections have been resolved, the final electoral roll will be released on September 30. The enumeration exercise started on July 1. What is the SIR Electoral Roll? House-to-house enumeration is used to prepare new electoral rolls as part of an extensive revision. Without consulting current rolls, enumerators visit each home to list eligible voters as of a qualifying date. This is carried out when the ECI concludes that the current rolls need to be completely rebuilt or are erroneous. This usually happens prior to significant elections or following administrative procedures like constituency delimitation.

Why in the News? During the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral lists, the Election Commission of India (ECI) disclosed that more than 52.3 lakh voters in the state of Bihar, which is set to go to polls, could not be located at their registered locations.



These 52.3 lakh cases, or 6.62% of Bihar's total electorate of 7.89 crore, fall under a number of categories, including duplicate enrollments, permanently moved individuals, deceased voters, and those who are totally untraceable, according to the data provided by ECI. Previously, on Thursday, July 10, the Supreme Court recommended that the Election Commission of India (ECI) consider allowing Aadhaar, voter ID cards, and ration cards as legitimate documents for updating the rolls. The Supreme Court declined to stop the ECI from proceeding with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

The ECI's new requirement that even current voters, if enrolled after 2003, provide documentary proof to establish their date and/or place of birth, which is then used to determine citizenship, has met with widespread political opposition and significant confusion on the ground in the state that is headed to the polls.

How will ECI update Bihar Voter List? ECI will be updating the voter list of Bihar by following the given steps: Trained Booth Level Officers (BLO) will go door-to-door and assist current voters (4.89 crore) in filling out enumeration forms. Additionally, BLOs will gather enumeration forms and provide recommendations on each one. Submissions must be made by July 25, 2025.

The boundaries of constituencies will be finalized, and polling places will be rearranged as needed. There should ideally be no more than 1200 voters in each polling station.

A draft electoral roll will be released on August 1, 2025, and electoral rolls will be updated in accordance with completed enumeration forms.

Anyone with claims or objections to the draft electoral rolls may submit them between August 1 and September 1.

A judgment regarding completed enumeration forms and submitted claims will be made by September 25.

On September 30, 2025, the database will be updated with the final electoral roll.