TN TNUSRB Result 2025 (OUT): Download Constable, Fireman Merit List PDF Link here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 26, 2025, 18:50 IST

TN TNSURB Result 2025

TN TNUSRB Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB Constable Result 2025 PDF on December 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted on November 9, 2025, for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman can download their qualification status. As per the official notice, a total of 18,689 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase, which includes the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

TN TNUSRB Result 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have attempted the examination can download the TN TNUSRB Result 2025 PDF after visiting the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Due to high traffic, the official website might experience temporary slowdowns; candidates can click on the direct link below to download the result.

[Direct Link to Download TNUSRB Constable Result 2025 PDF (Link Active)]

TNUSRB Constable Result 2025: Overview

TNSURB has released the TN Result 2025 shortlisting 18,689 candidates to fill 3,644 vacancies across various departments. Check the table below for TNURB Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Post Names

Constable (Gr II), Jail Warder, Fireman

Total Vacancies

3,644

Exam Date

November 9, 2025

Result Release Date

December 26, 2025

Number of Qualified Candidates

18,689

Selection Stage

Written Exam (Stage 1)

Next Stage

PMT, PET, Endurance Test

Official Website

tnusrb.tn.gov.in

How to Check the TNUSRB Constable Result 2025?

Candidates can check the TN TNUSRB Constable Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the link titled "Common Recruitment of Gr. II Police Constables, Gr. II Jail Warders & Firemen - 2025".
  • Now click on the link "List of candidates eligible for Next Phase of Selection."
  • A PDF file containing the roll numbers of successful candidates will open on your screen.
  • Use the "Ctrl+F" function to find your specific roll number.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for the document verification stage.

What's Next After the TNURSB Constable Result 2025?

Candidates declared successful in the TN TNSURB Constable Result 2025 will now be called for PMT/PET; TNURSB shortlisted candidates roughly in 1:5. During PMT, the board verifies the height and chest (for men) measurements. This is a qualifying round, meaning no marks are awarded, but failing to meet the standards leads to immediate disqualification. The PET carries a total of 24 marks. Candidates are evaluated based on events like rope climbing, long jump/high jump, and running.

