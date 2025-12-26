TN TNUSRB Result 2025 (OUT): Download Constable, Fireman Merit List PDF Link here

TN TNUSRB Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB Constable Result 2025 PDF on December 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted on November 9, 2025, for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman can download their qualification status. As per the official notice, a total of 18,689 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase, which includes the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

TN TNUSRB Result 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have attempted the examination can download the TN TNUSRB Result 2025 PDF after visiting the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Due to high traffic, the official website might experience temporary slowdowns; candidates can click on the direct link below to download the result.