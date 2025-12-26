KVS NVS City Slip 2025 OUT: Download Exam City Intimation Slip at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS NVS City Slip 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the KVS NVS City Slip 2025 for the upcoming common recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) can now check their allotted city of examination. The city intimation slip is an important document that helps over 15 lakh candidates to plan their travel well in advance for the examination scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026. Candidates can check their city of examination download the slip only from the official websites, such as cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, or navodaya.gov.in KVS NVS City Intimation Slip 2025 Direct Link Candidates can download the KVS NVS City Intimation Slip 2025 through the integrated recruitment portal managed by CBSE. To check the city of examination, candidates need their application number and date of birth. Note that this slip only contains the name of the city; the exact examination centre address will be released along with the admit card.

[Direct Link to Download KVS NVS Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 - CLICK HERE] (Link Active) 

KVS NVS Exam City & Admit Card: Key Highlights The examination city details have been released for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 11, 2026. Candidates The candidates can log in on the above link by using their registration no. (which has starting digits 2598) and the password created by them while submitting an online application to check their city of examination. Check the table below for the KVS NVS Exam City 2025. Feature Details Recruitment Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Organizations KVS (9,921 posts) & NVS (5,841 posts) Total Vacancies 15,762 (Teaching & Non-Teaching) KVS City Intimation Slip Status RELEASED (Dec 26, 2025) KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Release Expected by Jan 8, 2026 KVS NVS Exam Dates January 10 & 11, 2026 Official Websites kvsangathan.nic.in / navodaya.gov.in / cbse.gov.in

KVS NVS Tier 1 Exam Schedule & Shift Timings The KVS NVS Tier 1 exam will be conducted on January 10 and January 11 in multiple shifts. Check the table below for shift-wise examination details Post Name Date of Examination Timings (Shift) Duration PRT, Jr. Secretariat Assistant, Lab Attendant January 10, 2026 09:30 AM - 11:30 AM 2 Hours Multi-Tasking Staff (HQ/RO Cadre) January 10, 2026 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM 2 Hours Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT January 11, 2026 09:30 AM - 11:30 AM 2 Hours TGT & Misc. Teachers, Librarian, Admin Officer, Finance Officer, Junior Translator, AE, ASO, Sr. Secretariat Assistant, Steno Gr I & II January 11, 2026 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM 2 Hours How to Check KVS NVS Exam City 2025? Candidates can check the KVS NVS Exam City 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above download it from kvs sangathan and NVS websites by following the steps listed below

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, or the recruitment sections of KVS/NVS.

Now click on View/Download Exam City Intimation Slip for KVS NVS Recruitment 2025". Link

Enter your Application Number and Password,

Submit: Click the 'Submit' button to view your kvs exam city.

Download the slip for your reference. Importance of KVS NVS Exam City Intimation The kvs nvs exam city slip is the initial document that ensures candidates travelling from distant locations have enough time to book trains or hotels. Since the common recruitment is being conducted at a national level across hundreds of cities, early intimation reduces the last-minute rush. Candidates can identify if their centre is in their home city or a neighbouring district.

CBSE has clearly stated that no requests for changing the allotted kvs nvs exam city intimation will be entertained.

It allows candidates to verify if their basic details (Name, Category, and Post Applied) are correctly reflected in the system before the final hall ticket is issued.

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Download Date While the city slip is out on December 26 2025, the actual kvs nvs admit card 2026 will be released 2 days before the exam. Candidates should expect the download link to go live on January 8, 2026. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall. It will contain: The exact name and location of the Exam Center.

Shift timings (Morning/Afternoon).

Reporting time and Gate Closing time.

Instructions regarding OMR. What's Next After KVS NVS City Slip 2025? After the candidates successfully downloaded their KVS NVS City Intimation Slip 2025, the immediate priority should be the travel and logistics management. As the city slip confirms the location but not the examination centre name, candidates must utilise this window to finalise their travel itineraries. If the allotted kvs exam city is far from the current residence, it is highly recommended to book train tickets or accommodation immediately, as thousands of aspirants will be travelling across the same routes for the January 10 and 11 examination.