National Farmer's Day 2021: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Slogans, History, Poems, and more on Kisan Diwas

National Farmer's Day 2021: Farmers are considered the backbone of the country and 23rd December is dedicated to farmers. It is not a surprise that one day is celebrated and dedicated to farmers.

Kisan Diwas or National Farmer's Day is observed on 23rd December to mark the birth anniversary of "Champion of Indian Peasants" former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The government has decided to celebrate Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday as Kisan Diwas in 2001 to recognise his contributions to the agriculture sector and the welfare of farmers.

On this day, awareness campaigns and drives are organised across the country to educate people about the role of farmers and their contribution to the economy.

On #NationalFarmersDay, let's salute and appreciate the dedication and hard work of our #farmers. #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/pODhAGo2r8 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) December 23, 2021

This #KisanDiwas, let's honour & celebrate our annadatas who are constantly working towards realizing our dream of building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat! #MyGovMorningMusings pic.twitter.com/pRxbtOhhWT — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 23, 2021

National Farmer's Day: Quotes

1. "If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country." - M. S. Swaminathan

2. “To make agriculture sustainable, the grower has got to be able to make a profit.” - Sam Farr

3. "I always wanted to be a farmer. There is a tradition of that in my family."- Bjork

4. "Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man." - George Washington

5. "Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you're a thousand miles from the corn field." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

6. "My grandfather used to say that once in your life you need a doctor, a lawyer, a policeman, and a preacher. But every day, three times a day, you need a farmer." - Brenda Schoepp

7. "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." - Daniel Webster

8. "A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud." -Amit Kalantri

9. "Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can't hurry the crops or make an ox in two days." - Henri Alain

10. "Never answer a question from a farmer." - Hubert H. Humphrey

11. "The discovery of agriculture was the first big step toward a civilized life." - Arthur Keith

12. "Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals & happiness." - Thomas Jefferson

13. "The farmer has to be an optimist or he wouldn’t still be a farmer." - Will Rogers

14. "The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways." - John F. Kennedy

15. "The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation and perfection of human beings." - Masanobu Fukuoka

National Farmer's Day: Wishes and Messages

1. Farmers Day reminds us to acknowledge and thank each and every farmer of the nation for his unconditional dedication.. Best wishes on Farmers Day to you.

2. Best wishes to all the farmers around the world who work on acres to eat happily in our home. Happy Farmer's Day 2021!

3. Without our farmers, we would have woefully lacked in our diets and would be forced to eat numerous processed and unhealthy foods. Happy Farmer's Day!

4. Working outside for long periods in all kinds of climates ignoring the scorching heat or the stormy rain and the bending and crouching needed for harvesting.

5. Farming should be considered a respected profession and people should be encouraged to enrol in this brave line of work to contribute to the prosperity of the nation.

6. The best way to respect a farmer is to respect his produce by not wasting it…Happy Farmer’s Day!

7. Let us take inspiration from Indian farmers who put their sweat and soul in their land and crop.. Happy Farmer’s Day!

8. You are really blessed if you are a farmer because you are doing the most wonderful job in the world.. to grow food for others. Happy Farmer’s Day!

9. I am really proud to be born in a nation where agriculture is the soul…. Best wishes on Farmer’s Day to you.

10. Happy National Farmers Day! Proud to be the son, brother, and uncle of great farmers!

11. Today is National Farmers Day! We would like to say thank you to all of the farmers that work hard and dedicate their lives to providing to our great nation!

12. In winter’s chill or summer’s heat, a farmer works so the world can eat. Happy Farmer’s Day!

13. A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud. Happy Farmer's Day!

14. Farmers are the backbone of a country and you can’t stand straight if your backbone is broken. The life of a farmer is very tough as he works very hard day and night in all seasons for us. Happy Farmer's Day!

15. If the farmer is rich, then so is the nation. Happy Farmer's Day!

National Farmer's Day: Slogans

1. Without farmers, no country can progress.

2. The life of an Indian farmer is dedicated to his fields.

3. The life-givers

4. The pillar of the society

5. The job most can’t handle

6. The crop magicians

7. Agriculture is the most healthful work to do

8. Agriculture? you can’t live without it

9. We know, how to treat our soil

10. Never lazy and always dedicated, he is an Indian farmer.

National Farmer's Day: Poems

1.

The Farmer

Each day I go into the fields

to see what is growing

and what remains to be done.

It is always the same thing: nothing

is growing, everything needs to be done.

Plow, harrow, disc, water, pray

till my bones ache and hands rub

blood-raw with honest labor—

all that grows is the slow

intransigent intensity of need.

I have sown my seed on soil

guaranteed by poverty to fail.

But I don’t complain—except

to passersby who ask me why

I work such barren earth.

They would not understand me

if I stooped to lift a rock

and hold it like a child, or laughed,

or told them it is their poverty

I labor to relieve. For them,

I complain. A farmer of dreams

knows how to pretend. A farmer of dreams

knows what it means to be patient.

Each day I go into the fields.

By W.D. Ehrhart

2.

A tribute to the Farmers

From the dawn, till the dusk,

In the summers, and the winters,

In the spring, and the autumn,

Unaware, of the heat of the Sun,

Or, the rain, or wind, or storm,

They work hard, relentlessly,

The sky, and the seasons,

The soil, and the seeds,

The irrigation, and the cattle,

The markets, and the accounts,

They study, and master it all,

To grow food for everyone,

With the hair disheveled,

And the hands and clothes,

Covered, with sweat and soil dust,

They work hard, tireless and selfless,

To grow food, and improve the yields,

God’s own men—We call them Farmers.

By Chitrangada Sharan

3.

Life without food,

Is like a tree without root.

Life without food,

Is like a bad dream come true

Food comes from farm,

These farms make our country charm,

Our country’s pride is hidden in farms,

But the growing population rings an alarm

Farmers try their best to cultivate more,

For lost ships to become a sea shore,

These efforts will not be in vain,

One day the dry land will also have rain!

THANKS to farmers for growing food!

THANKS to farmers for giving our life tree roots!

By Nishitha