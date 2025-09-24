CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Check Tentative CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2026 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the timetable for the eagerly anticipated 2026 Board Examinations. This crucial information is now readily available to all students, parents, and educators. The comprehensive, subject-wise schedule has been meticulously prepared and can be accessed directly on the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in.

Students are strongly advised to download and thoroughly review the timetable to prepare their study plans effectively. This early release aims to provide ample time for preparation, allowing students to strategize their revision and allocate sufficient time to each subject, ensuring they are well-equipped for the upcoming examinations. The timetable has been announced around five months before the commencement of the exams