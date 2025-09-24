CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Check Tentative CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2026 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the timetable for the eagerly anticipated 2026 Board Examinations. This crucial information is now readily available to all students, parents, and educators. The comprehensive, subject-wise schedule has been meticulously prepared and can be accessed directly on the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in.
Students are strongly advised to download and thoroughly review the timetable to prepare their study plans effectively. This early release aims to provide ample time for preparation, allowing students to strategize their revision and allocate sufficient time to each subject, ensuring they are well-equipped for the upcoming examinations. The timetable has been announced around five months before the commencement of the exams
According to the schedule, the CBSE Secondary School Examination 2026 (Class 10) will begin on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and continue till March 18, 2026.
The board has clarified that CBSE examinations for both Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in a single shift on exam days, starting at 10:30 am.
|Date
|Time
|Subject Code(s)
|Subject(s)
|Tuesday, 17 February 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|041 / 241
|Mathematics Standard / Mathematics Basic
|Wednesday, 18 February 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|401, 403, 404, 405, 406, 408, 409, 410, 411, 413, 414, 415, 419, 420, 421, 422
|Vocational / Skill / Elective subjects (Retail, Security, Automotive, etc.)
|Friday, 20 February 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|407, 412, 416, 418
|More elective / skill subjects (Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, etc.)
|Saturday, 21 February 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|101 / 184
|English (Communicative / Language & Literature)
|Monday, 23 February 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|18
|French
|Tuesday, 24 February 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Various
|Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu, etc. (regional & language papers)
|Wednesday, 25 February 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|86
|Science
|Thursday, 26 February 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|64
|Home Science
|Friday, 27 February 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|165, 402, 417
|Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
|Saturday, 28 February 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|119 / 122 / 131–134 / 303
|Sanskrit, regional languages, etc.
|Monday, 2 March 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|002 / 085
|Hindi Course-A / Hindi Course-B
|Tuesday, 3 March 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Various
|Other languages (Tibetan, German, Japanese, etc.), and subjects like NCC, etc.
|Friday, 6 March 2026
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|—
|Other Languages / Last Exam Day
Students can download the CBSE Class 10th Tentative Datesheet from the link given below.
CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2026 PDF
CBSE anticipates approximately 4.5 million students will participate in examinations covering 204 subjects, both within India and in 26 other countries. In addition to written exams, the board will manage practical assessments, evaluations, and post-result procedures to ensure timely result declaration.
