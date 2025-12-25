Which City Is Known as the Coconut City of India?

Coconut City of India: Pollachi, located in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, is known as the Coconut City of India because it is one of the largest coconut cultivation and trading centres in the country. The region has extensive coconut plantations, a major copra and coconut oil industry, and a strong agricultural economy supported by a suitable climate, fertile soil, and large-scale production.
Where Is Pollachi Located?
Pollachi is situated in South Tamil Nadu near the Western Ghats, close to Coimbatore, Valparai, and Udumalpet. It is an important agro-trade hub with strong transport connectivity to major markets across South India.
Why Is Pollachi Called the Coconut City of India?
Pollachi is called the Coconut City because it has thousands of acres of coconut farms, one of India’s largest tender coconut and copra markets, and several coconut processing and trading units. The city supplies coconuts and coconut-based products to different parts of India and export markets.
India’s Major Coconut Trade and Processing Belt
Pollachi lies in a highly productive coconut-growing belt supported by irrigated agriculture, favorable rainfall, red-loamy soil, and modern farming practices. The region supports coconut oil extraction, copra drying units, coir fiber industries, and value-added coconut product manufacturing.
Interesting Facts About Pollachi
One of the Largest Coconut Trading Markets in India
Pollachi has a major wholesale coconut market where large volumes of coconuts are traded every day. Farmers, traders, and buyers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other states participate in regular trading, making it a leading national coconut distribution center.
Major Tender Coconut and Copra Production Hub
The region produces tender coconuts for drinking and high-yield copra for oil extraction and food industries. This contributes to rural income generation and strengthens the coconut supply chain in South India.
Strong Coconut Oil, Coir, and Fiber Industry
Pollachi has several coconut oil mills, coir processing units, rope-making centers, and fiber product industries. These industries support local employment and contribute to industrial and export-oriented production.
Suitable Climate for Coconut Cultivation
The region has moderate climatic conditions, reliable irrigation support, and fertile agricultural land. These natural conditions enable sustainable and large-scale coconut cultivation throughout the year.
Major Coconut Export Distribution Point
Coconuts and processed coconut products from Pollachi are transported to different Indian states and export destinations. Its strategic location and connectivity make it an important coconut export and logistics hub.
Pollachi is known as the Coconut City of India because of its vast coconut plantations, high trading volume, strong coconut processing industries, and its key role in India’s coconut production and distribution network. Keep reading for more such topics.
