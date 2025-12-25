Which City Is Known as the Coconut City of India?

Coconut City of India: Pollachi, located in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, is known as the Coconut City of India because it is one of the largest coconut cultivation and trading centres in the country. The region has extensive coconut plantations, a major copra and coconut oil industry, and a strong agricultural economy supported by a suitable climate, fertile soil, and large-scale production.

Where Is Pollachi Located?

Pollachi is situated in South Tamil Nadu near the Western Ghats, close to Coimbatore, Valparai, and Udumalpet. It is an important agro-trade hub with strong transport connectivity to major markets across South India.

Why Is Pollachi Called the Coconut City of India?

Pollachi is called the Coconut City because it has thousands of acres of coconut farms, one of India’s largest tender coconut and copra markets, and several coconut processing and trading units. The city supplies coconuts and coconut-based products to different parts of India and export markets.