This Optical Illusion Is Going Viral—And Most People Are Failing: This optical illusion challenge is trending because it looks simple, playful, and harmless—yet it completely tricks the brain. At first glance, the image appears to be a joyful, colourful artwork filled with lively characters, balloons, and movement.

But hidden inside this busy illustration is a BEAR, cleverly camouflaged using shapes, outlines, and colour patterns. Surprisingly, most viewers fail to spot it on their first attempt.

Are your observation skills sharp enough?

What is an Optical Illusion?

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where the brain interprets images differently from reality. Instead of accurately perceiving every detail, the brain takes shortcuts by focusing on familiar shapes, faces, and colours.