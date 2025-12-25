NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 25, 2025): Merry Christmas, Wordlers! It is December 25, 2025, and while you might be busy unwrapping gifts or prepping a feast, there is one tradition that doesn't take a holiday: your daily Wordle streak. You would think that on a day like today, the New York Times might gift us something festive, perhaps SANTA, GIFTS, or even FEAST. But let’s be real, the Wordle editor rarely plays by those rules. Today’s puzzle, Wordle #1650, steers clear of holiday cheer and leans into something a bit more geometric and scientific. If you are staring at a screen full of gray tiles after your first few guesses, don't panic. You aren't alone. Today's answer features a specific structure that can be tricky if you rely too heavily on common vowel-heavy openers. What are the best Wordle Hints Today, December 25?

If you want to solve Wordle #1650 on your own but just need a nudge in the right direction, start here. We have broken down the clues to help you narrow down the possibilities without revealing the entire game at once. How many vowels are in today's Wordle? Unlike many recent puzzles that have been vowel-heavy, today's word contains only one vowel. If you have been guessing words like ADIEU or AUDIO, you might have already found it, but placing it is the real challenge. Are there any repeating letters? Good news for your guesses: There are no repeating letters in today's answer. Each of the five tiles represents a unique character, so you don't need to worry about the dreaded double-letter trap that often ends streaks. What is the starting letter? Today's word starts with the letter P. This is a fairly common starting letter, but combined with the rest of the word's structure.

What is the general meaning of the word? The word refers to a transparent object, often used in science or physics classrooms. It separates white light into a spectrum of colors. Think about Pink Floyd album covers or high school physics experiments. Is There a Specific Clue for Wordle #1650? Still stuck? Let’s get a bit more specific. If you have found the vowel (which is I) and you know it starts with P, look at the word's shape. The vowel sits right in the middle, in the third position. The word ends with the letter M, which is a less common ending for five-letter words compared to S, E, or Y. Combining these specific clues: You are looking for a word that follows the pattern P - R - I - S - M. It is a noun, it is scientific, and it definitely isn't related to reindeer or snow. What is the Wordle Answer for Today, December 25, 2025?