Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1646): Check Clues, Answers, December 21, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 21, 2025, 06:53 EDT

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 21, 2025: Facing a tricky puzzle with Wordle #1646? Discover the clues, hints, and the final answer to keep your streak alive. This includes the best starting word to solve today's cozy challenge now.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Today's Wordle hints and answer, Dec 21, 2025
Today's Wordle hints and answer, Dec 21, 2025

NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1646): Are you staring at a blank grid, wondering where your streak is going today? It is Sunday, December 21, 2025, and the New York Times has delivered a puzzle that might just leave you feeling a bit cold if you don't guess the right consonants early. Wordle #1646 is a deceptive one; it uses a letter that often scares players away, yet the word itself is quite comforting, especially in this chilly December weather. If you are stuck on your third or fourth guess and the gray tiles are piling up, don't worry. We are here to guide you through the process without spoiling the fun immediately. Let's unravel today's Wordle together.

What are the Hints for Wordle #1646?

If you want to solve the puzzle yourself but need a gentle nudge in the right direction, these hints should help clear the fog.

Hint 1: There are two vowels in today's word.

Hint 2: The word contains no repeating letters.

Hint 3: It starts with one of the least common letters in the English alphabet (think high Scrabble points).

Hint 4: The word is a noun referring to a thick, warm bed covering.

Is There a Wordle Clue for Today’s Puzzle?

Yes, and this one might give it away if you think about the season.

Clue: The word starts with the letter 'Q' and is something you might snuggle under to stay warm during a winter movie marathon.

What is the Best Wordle Starting Word?

Your first move in Wordle is often the most important one. Words like SLATE, CRANE, or ORATE are good for today's puzzle because they have the most common consonants and vowels.

But because today's answer is specific, words like ADIEU or QUIET would have been great openers because they would have quickly pointed out the hard vowels or the rare starting letter. If you started with STARE, you probably got the "T" at the end right away, but had trouble with the rest.

What is the Wordle Answer for Today, December 21, 2025?

If you are down to your last guess and just want to save your streak, here is the solution.

The answer to NYT Wordle #1646 is QUILT.

Wordle Answer December 21

Why this word? The "Q" is always a curveball for players. Most will burn guesses trying to fit more common letters like S, C, or P into the first slot. Once you identify the "U" (which almost always follows Q), the rest falls into place, especially with the "I" and "L" completing the structure. It’s a fitting word for a cold Sunday in December!

Previous Answers from Wordle Archive

Wordle Hint for 20 December, 2025 #1645: WHITE

Wordle Hint for 19 December, 2025 #1644: MYRRH

Wordle Hint for 18 December, 2025 #1643: RUGBY

Wordle Hint for 17 December, 2025 #1642: GRASS

Wordle Hint for 16 December, 2025 #1641: SEGUE

Wordle Hint for 15 December, 2025 #1640: DODGY

Congratulations on solving Wordle #1646! Whether you guessed QUILT by sheer luck or used our hints to stitch the answer together, keeping that streak alive is what matters. Tomorrow is a new day with a new word, so rest up and get ready for the next challenge. See you on the grid!

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags