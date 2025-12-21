NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1646): Check Clues, Answers, December 21, 2025

NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1646): Are you staring at a blank grid, wondering where your streak is going today? It is Sunday, December 21, 2025, and the New York Times has delivered a puzzle that might just leave you feeling a bit cold if you don't guess the right consonants early. Wordle #1646 is a deceptive one; it uses a letter that often scares players away, yet the word itself is quite comforting, especially in this chilly December weather. If you are stuck on your third or fourth guess and the gray tiles are piling up, don't worry. We are here to guide you through the process without spoiling the fun immediately. Let's unravel today's Wordle together. What are the Hints for Wordle #1646? If you want to solve the puzzle yourself but need a gentle nudge in the right direction, these hints should help clear the fog.

Hint 1: There are two vowels in today's word. Hint 2: The word contains no repeating letters. Hint 3: It starts with one of the least common letters in the English alphabet (think high Scrabble points). Hint 4: The word is a noun referring to a thick, warm bed covering. Is There a Wordle Clue for Today’s Puzzle? Yes, and this one might give it away if you think about the season. Clue: The word starts with the letter 'Q' and is something you might snuggle under to stay warm during a winter movie marathon. What is the Best Wordle Starting Word? Your first move in Wordle is often the most important one. Words like SLATE, CRANE, or ORATE are good for today's puzzle because they have the most common consonants and vowels. But because today's answer is specific, words like ADIEU or QUIET would have been great openers because they would have quickly pointed out the hard vowels or the rare starting letter. If you started with STARE, you probably got the "T" at the end right away, but had trouble with the rest.