The U.S. Census Bureau is a federal agency under the Department of Commerce that collects data on America's people, housing, and economy through censuses and surveys. Headquartered in Suitland, Maryland, it provides the official numbers governments and businesses rely on.

This matters today as 2025 data influences $675 billion in annual federal funding for schools, roads, and healthcare, per Census Bureau reports—affecting every community directly. Accurate counts ensure fair representation in Congress and resource allocation amid population shifts.

What is the U.S. Census Bureau?

The U.S. Census Bureau, established in 1902, is the government's main statistical agency conducting the decennial census every 10 years as required by the Constitution. It employs about 5,000 staff and runs ongoing surveys. It operates under Title 13, protecting respondent data confidentiality.