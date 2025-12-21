Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Alisha Louis
Dec 21, 2025, 07:55 EDT

What is the U.S. Census Bureau? It's the federal agency counting America's population every 10 years, allocating $675 billion in funds annually per Census data. Learn about U.S. Census Bureau, its role, surveys, and impact on daily life in this simple guide.

The U.S. Census Bureau is a federal agency under the Department of Commerce that collects data on America's people, housing, and economy through censuses and surveys. Headquartered in Suitland, Maryland, it provides the official numbers governments and businesses rely on.

This matters today as 2025 data influences $675 billion in annual federal funding for schools, roads, and healthcare, per Census Bureau reports—affecting every community directly. Accurate counts ensure fair representation in Congress and resource allocation amid population shifts.

The U.S. Census Bureau, established in 1902, is the government's main statistical agency conducting the decennial census every 10 years as required by the Constitution. It employs about 5,000 staff and runs ongoing surveys. It operates under Title 13, protecting respondent data confidentiality.

  • The agency moved to the Department of Commerce in 1903 for better economic ties.

  • George Cook serves as acting director as of late 2025.

  • Headquarters in Suitland handles massive data processing.

What does the U.S. Census Bureau do?

The U.S. Census Bureau runs demographic surveys like the Decennial Census, American Community Survey (ACS), and Current Population Survey (CPS), plus economic ones on retail, exports, and manufacturing. These inform policy and business. Data drives decisions on infrastructure and services.

Key programs include:

  • The Decennial Census counts every U.S. resident for House seats and Electoral College.

  • ACS provides yearly updates on income, education, and housing.

  • The Economic Census tracks business activity every five years.

Survey Type

Frequency

Main Focus

Decennial Census

Every 10 years

Total population and housing

American Community Survey

Annual

Demographics and communities

Economic Surveys

Varies

Business and trade stats

Why is the U.S. Census Bureau important?

U.S. Census Bureau stats guide $675 billion in federal funds yearly, shape voting districts, and help businesses target markets—crucial for equity in growing diverse populations.

Participation is mandatory by law for accurate results. Vital roles include:

  • States use data to build schools and hospitals in high-growth areas.

  • Businesses analyze trends for hiring and expansion.

  • Governments plan roads, police precincts, and disaster response.

Conclusion

The U.S. Census Bureau is America's official data collector, running censuses and surveys that count people and track the economy for fair resource distribution. Its work ensures representation and funding reach every corner. Check census.gov for your area's stats—your responses power better communities nationwide.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

