What does the Winter Solstice 2025 Mark? Winter Solstice 2025 will occur on Sunday, December 21. This means the Earth’s Northern Hemisphere is the farthest from the sun. Winter Solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This astronomical event happens when the sun reaches its southernmost point at the Tropic of Capricorn, around 23.5° south latitude.

According to the NWS Gov., the sun will be at its lowest maximum elevation due to Earth's axis being tilted farthest from the sun. The length of the day may vary from 5-10 hours depending on your location. Read on to learn about the Winter Solstice 2025, its date, meaning & how to celebrate the shortest day of the year.

