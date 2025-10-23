24th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Staying current on events, both in India and across the globe, is a critical step toward becoming informed and engaged citizens. By exploring stories on politics, sports, international affairs, and local school developments, we not only expand our knowledge but also cultivate the critical thinking necessary to understand the connections between these events and their potential impact on our lives.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, praised for his dedication and national pride.
-
Delhi experienced the world’s worst air pollution with PM 2.5 levels far exceeding WHO limits following Diwali celebrations.
-
India to buy military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore for the three armed services to boost their firepower and strength.
-
Days ahead of the big fight in Bihar, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been announced as the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Minister face.
-
CBI’s closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case found no evidence of illegal confinement or financial misconduct by Rhea Chakraborty.
-
Amitabh Kant previously urged the Lokpal of India to “cancel” the tender and opt for top-class Make in India electric vehicles.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
SpaceX has disabled over 2,500 Starlink devices at scam centres in Myanmar after reports of widespread illicit usage.
-
North Korea launched multiple short-range missiles ahead of the APEC summit, prompting South Korea, the US, and Japan to step up monitoring and security.
-
France raised its bird flu alert to the highest level following outbreaks among wild birds and poultry.
-
Indian PM Narendra Modi is likely to skip the ASEAN Summit which starts on Sunday in Malaysia.
-
US President Trump Imposes Sanctions on Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies, Says ‘We’d Like to See Them Just…Go Home’
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
The BCCI invited bids for Women’s Premier League Official Partner Rights.
-
In Women’s World Cup cricket, India faced New Zealand in a crucial match.
-
According to the India vs Australia Live report, Mohammed Siraj troubles Marsh and Head early in the chase after Australia set a target of 265.
-
VJ Edgecombe’s standout performance in his 76ers debut has drawn comparisons to LeBron James.
-
South Africa defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets to level the Test series, moving up in World Test Championship standings.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary gas that makes up the majority of Earth's atmosphere?
Answer: Nitrogen.
-
Question: Who is the author of the novel Pride and Prejudice?
Answer: Jane Austen.
-
Question: Which element is represented by the chemical symbol K?
Answer: Potassium.
-
Question: What is the capital city of Russia?
Answer: Moscow.
-
Question: How many sides does a trapezoid have?
Answer: Four.
-
Question: What famous ancient wonder of the world was located in Alexandria, Egypt?
Answer: The Lighthouse of Alexandria (or Pharos of Alexandria).
-
Question: What is the main characteristic that distinguishes a mammal from other vertebrates?
Answer: Warm-blooded and feeds its young with milk.
-
Question: In which year did the World Wide Web (WWW) become available to the public?
Answer: 1991.
-
Question: What is the name of the largest internal organ in the human body?
Answer: The Liver.
-
Question: What is the common term for the device used to measure wind speed?
Answer: Anemometer.
Thought of the day:
"A river cuts through rock not because of its power, but its persistence.”
Word of the day:
Pristine
Meaning: in its original condition; unspoiled; clean and fresh as if new.
Example: "The hikers were careful not to leave any trash behind, preserving the pristine beauty of the mountain trail."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
