English Trick of the Day: Has vs Have: Stop Making This Common 🧠 Mistake!

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 14, 2025, 13:57 IST

The English Trick of the Day on “Has vs Have” explains the correct usage of these commonly confused verbs in a simple, student-friendly way. The article covers basic rules, examples, comparison tables, common mistakes, easy tricks to remember, and interactive fill-in-the-blanks questions. Designed for school students, this article helps improve grammar accuracy, exam performance, and everyday English usage.

English grammar plays a very important role in improving a student’s reading, writing, speaking, and exam performance. Among the many confusing grammar topics, the correct use of “has” and “have” is one of the most common problems faced by school students. Even students who are good at English often make mistakes while using these two words.

In today’s English Trick of the Day, we will explain when to use “has” and when to use “have” in a clear, detailed, and interactive manner. This article will help students understand the rules easily, remember them for exams, and apply them correctly in daily English.

Why Is “Has” vs “Have” an Important Grammar Topic for Students?

Students frequently encounter has and have in:

  • School exams (grammar section)

  • Spoken English

  • Essay and letter writing

  • Competitive exams like SSC, NDA, Banking, etc.

Since both words are forms of the verb “to have”, students often use them incorrectly. Understanding the correct rule once can save students from making repeated mistakes.

What Do “Has” and “Have” Mean?

Both has and have are used to:

  • Show possession

  • Act as helping verbs in sentences

  • Form the present perfect tense

However, their usage depends completely on the subject of the sentence.

Golden Rule: When to Use “Has” and “Have”

The simplest rule students should remember is:

Use of “Has”: Explained for Students

Use “Has” with:

  • He

  • She

  • It

  • Singular nouns (one person, place, or thing)

Examples

  • He has a bicycle.

  • She has completed her homework.

  • It has four legs.

  • The boy has a blue bag.

Tip for Students: If the subject can be replaced by he / she / it, always use has.

Use of “Have”: Explained for Students

Use “Have” with:

  • I

  • You

  • We

  • They

  • Plural nouns

Examples

  • I have a new notebook.

  • You have done a good job.

  • We have reached the school.

  • The students have submitted their assignments.

Important Note: Even though “I” is singular, it always takes have, not has.

Has vs Have: Quick Revision

Subject Type

Use Has / Have

Example

He / She / It

Has

She has a pen

Singular Noun

Has

The girl has a doll

I

Have

I have finished

You

Have

You have a chance

We / They

Have

They have arrived

Plural Noun

Have

Children have toys

Using “Has” and “Have” as Helping Verbs

“Has” and “Have” are also used with the third form of the verb to form the present perfect tense.

Structure

  • Has / Have + Verb (3rd form)

Examples

  • He has written a letter.

  • They have played well.

  • She has completed her work.

  • We have learned this lesson.

Common Mistakes Students Make 

❌ He have a car
 ✔️ He has a car

❌ She have done her work
 ✔️ She has done her work

❌ The boy have a bat
 ✔️ The boy has a bat

❌ It have stopped raining
 ✔️ It has stopped raining

English Trick to Remember “Has” vs “Have” Easily

Practice Section: Fill in the Blanks 

Try solving these questions before checking the answers.

  1. She ___ a beautiful dress.

  2. We ___ already finished our lunch.

  3. He ___ lost his wallet.

  4. I ___ never visited Delhi.

  5. The teacher ___ given homework.

  6. They ___ two cricket bats.

  7. My sister ___ completed her project.

  8. You ___ made a mistake.

  9. The children ___ gone to the park.

  10. It ___ become very cold today.

Answers

  1. has

  2. have

  3. has

  4. have

  5. has

  6. have

  7. has

  8. have

  9. have

  10. has

Why Must Students Practice “Has” and “Have” Regularly?

Regular practice helps students:

  • Score better in grammar sections

  • Speak English confidently

  • Avoid common sentence-making errors

  • Improve writing accuracy

The difference between “has” and “have” is very easy when students focus on the subject of the sentence. By understanding the basic rules, remembering the simple trick, and practising regularly, students can master this topic without confusion. This English Trick of the Day is designed to make grammar learning simple, effective, and exam-friendly.

