English Trick of the Day: Has vs Have: Stop Making This Common 🧠 Mistake!

English grammar plays a very important role in improving a student’s reading, writing, speaking, and exam performance. Among the many confusing grammar topics, the correct use of “has” and “have” is one of the most common problems faced by school students. Even students who are good at English often make mistakes while using these two words. In today’s English Trick of the Day, we will explain when to use “has” and when to use “have” in a clear, detailed, and interactive manner. This article will help students understand the rules easily, remember them for exams, and apply them correctly in daily English. Why Is “Has” vs “Have” an Important Grammar Topic for Students? Students frequently encounter has and have in: School exams (grammar section)

Spoken English

Essay and letter writing

Competitive exams like SSC, NDA, Banking, etc.

Since both words are forms of the verb “to have”, students often use them incorrectly. Understanding the correct rule once can save students from making repeated mistakes. What Do “Has” and “Have” Mean? Both has and have are used to: Show possession

Act as helping verbs in sentences

Form the present perfect tense However, their usage depends completely on the subject of the sentence. Golden Rule: When to Use “Has” and “Have” The simplest rule students should remember is: Use of “Has”: Explained for Students Use “Has” with: He

She

It

Singular nouns (one person, place, or thing) Examples He has a bicycle.

She has completed her homework.

It has four legs.

The boy has a blue bag. Tip for Students: If the subject can be replaced by he / she / it, always use has. Use of “Have”: Explained for Students

Use “Have” with: I

You

We

They

Plural nouns Examples I have a new notebook.

You have done a good job.

We have reached the school.

The students have submitted their assignments. Important Note: Even though “I” is singular, it always takes have, not has. Has vs Have: Quick Revision Subject Type Use Has / Have Example He / She / It Has She has a pen Singular Noun Has The girl has a doll I Have I have finished You Have You have a chance We / They Have They have arrived Plural Noun Have Children have toys Using “Has” and “Have” as Helping Verbs “Has” and “Have” are also used with the third form of the verb to form the present perfect tense. Structure Has / Have + Verb (3rd form) Examples He has written a letter.

They have played well.

She has completed her work.

We have learned this lesson.

Common Mistakes Students Make ❌ He have a car

✔️ He has a car ❌ She have done her work

✔️ She has done her work ❌ The boy have a bat

✔️ The boy has a bat ❌ It have stopped raining

✔️ It has stopped raining English Trick to Remember “Has” vs “Have” Easily Practice Section: Fill in the Blanks Try solving these questions before checking the answers. She ___ a beautiful dress. We ___ already finished our lunch. He ___ lost his wallet. I ___ never visited Delhi. The teacher ___ given homework. They ___ two cricket bats. My sister ___ completed her project. You ___ made a mistake. The children ___ gone to the park. It ___ become very cold today. Answers has have has have has have has have have has Why Must Students Practice “Has” and “Have” Regularly? Regular practice helps students: