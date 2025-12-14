School Assembly Headlines Today (15 December): PM Modi to Visit Jordan, GRAP-IV Enforced in Delhi-NCR, Schools Switch to Hybrid Mode and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
PM Modi to Visit Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman
-
CJI Surya Kant Says Technology Must Not Replace Human Judgment
-
IMD Forecasts Cold Wave in Telangana and Karnataka
-
Spokesperson Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Creating Confusion on SIR
-
PM Modi to Visit Jordan on First Bilateral Trip
-
BJP Appoints Nitin Nabin as National Working President; PM Modi Extends Congratulations
-
Indian Railways Nears 100% Broad-Gauge Electrification
-
CAQM Enforces GRAP-IV Measures as Delhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens
-
India Produces Over 42,000 LHB Railway Coaches in 11 Years
-
India Rejects Bangladesh Interim Government Claims
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
At Least 12 Killed in Sydney Terror Attack, World Reacts
-
PM Modi Condemns Bondi Beach Terror Attack in Australia
-
Democratic Party in Hong Kong Votes to Disband
-
One Civilian Killed in Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash
-
US Envoys Arrive in Berlin for Ukraine Peace Talks
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns drone attack on peacekeeping base in Sudan
-
Floods and landslides in Indonesia’s Sumatra kill over one thousand people
-
Farmers in Greece intensify protests over delay in European Union subsidy payments
-
Afghanistan police destroy thousands of kilograms of seized drugs in Ghazni
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
India Crush Pakistan by 90 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup 2025
-
India Wins Squash World Cup, Defeats Hong Kong 3-0
-
India Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against South Africa in Dharamsala: Match Underway
-
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives in Mumbai for third stop of GOAT India Tour
-
India faces Pakistan in second group-stage match of ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025
-
India to face Hong Kong in World Squash Championship final in Chennai today
-
Raiza Dhillon Bags Double Gold at 68th National Shooting Championships
-
India Assures Gold at Odisha Masters 2025 in Women’s Singles
-
India Beats Egypt 3-0 to Reach Squash World Cup 2025 Final
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
SAIL Reports 27% Growth in Monthly Sales
-
Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains
-
Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
-
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
-
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
-
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Delhi schools switch to hybrid mode from Monday for classes up to IX and XI amid GRAP-IV restrictions
-
CUET-PG 2026 Registration: NTA begins online application process at exams.nta.nic.in; check important dates
-
MAT December 2025 registrations close tomorrow; exam on December 21
-
ICSI CS Admit Card 2025: Hall tickets released for executive, professional December exams
-
Union Cabinet clears bill to replace UGC, AICTE, NCTE with single higher education regulator
Thought of the Day
Thought: "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."
Meaning: This idea is about overcoming procrastination. Often, we wait until we feel perfectly ready or qualified before beginning a difficult task (like studying a new topic or starting a healthy habit). The quote reminds us that greatness isn't a requirement to begin; the act of beginning is the only way to achieve greatness. Take that first step today, no matter how small or imperfect it feels.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
