CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-wise Curriculum PDFs

CBSE Syllabus 2025 for Class 10: The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams for the 2025-26 academic session are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025. This is going to be a crucial year for Class 10 students preparing for their first ever board exams. To assist students and teachers, the latest syllabus has been released at the start of the academic session, outlining the topics that will be covered in the 2026 board exams. You can download free PDFs of the CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2025-26 directly from the links provided in this article. Access subject-wise syllabus PDFs for Maths, Science, English, Social Science, Hindi, and more to plan your exam preparation effectively. Key Highlights of CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 Below are the major updates and changes introduced by CBSE for the academic year 2025-26:

CBSE to Conduct Two Board Exams from 2026 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce a Two-Exam Policy for Class 10 students starting in 2026.

This initiative aims to increase flexibility, reduce student stress, and enhance the examination system.

The board will implement a comprehensive draft schedule, with exams conducted in two phases and designated dates for each subject. Two Exams for CBSE Class 10 Science & Social Science (2025-26) Students will have the option to choose between the Standard or Advanced level for both Science and Social Science.

Both exams will be conducted on the same day.

The Advanced-level exam will feature more questions and have a longer duration compared to the Standard-level exam. CBSE Class 10 Grading System & Exam Structure The evaluation will follow a 9-point grading system.

Board exams will be conducted for 80 marks, with an additional 20 marks allocated for internal assessment in compulsory subjects.

To pass, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject (combined theory and internal assessment).

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 for Other Academic Electives (Group A2) Carnatic Music (Vocal) Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments) Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments) Hindustani Music (Vocal) Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments) Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments) Painting Home Science National Cadet Corps (NCC) Computer Applications Elements of Business Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Why is CBSE Class 10 Syllabus Important? CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 is a crucial resource for a student's academic progress. This phase paves the way for higher education and professional lives. It aims to give a well-balanced and holistic educational experience, promoting conceptual understanding, skill acquisition, and analytical thinking skills. CBSE has a properly structured syllabus that guarantees step-by-step learning, making complicated issues easy to grasp. Most competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, CUET, NDA, and others are based on Class 10 concepts, so it is crucial for long-term success. With theory, practicals, and internal exams, the CBSE syllabus provides well-rounded learning and just assessment.

Key Features of CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 The CBSE Class 10 syllabus for 2025-26 has been planned in such a way that it will offer a structured and balanced curriculum. It is aimed at developing conceptual clarity, skill development, and practical applications so that the students are well-equipped to meet future academic and professional demands. Subject-Wise Structured Curriculum The CBSE Class 10 syllabus (2025-26) consists of core subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, and Hindi/Sanskrit, in addition to optional subjects including Computer Science, AI, and Physical Education. It adheres to a balanced syllabus with theory, practicals, and project work for balanced development and robust foundational skills. Competency-Based Learning Approach The CBSE Class 10 syllabus (2025-26) focuses on real-world applications to develop problem-solving and analytical skills. It provides case-based and assertion-reasoning questions for checking understanding and also encourages HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) for greater conceptual clarity.

New Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme The CBSE Class 10 curriculum (2025-26) has the addition of MCQs for checking conceptual knowledge, subjective questions with step-by-step marking to bring clarity, and internal evaluation through projects, assignments, and practicals for integrated learning. NCERT & Skill-Based Learning NCERT textbooks serve as the primary material for board exam preparation, while skill-based learning consists of coding, AI, and vocational courses for development of creativity, innovation, and critical thinking skills. Incorporation of Practical Learning & Internal Evaluations Lab experiments reinforce learning in Science & Mathematics, whereas case studies in Social Science and Business Studies relate concepts to real life. Project work enhances research and communication skills.