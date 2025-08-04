RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Starts August 5: Schedule, Process, and Key Details

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) will start the final phase of TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 on August 5, 2025. Candidates must visit tgeapcet.nic.in or tgeapcetd.nic.in to duly register online to be eligible for the final phase of counselling.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 4, 2025, 19:11 IST
TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Final Phase from August 5, 2025.
TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) will begin the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Final Phase Counselling tomorrow, August 5, 2025. Aspirants will need to visit the official websites at tgeapcet.nic.in or tgeapcetd.nic.in

Candidates will need to fill their personal and educational information on the portal, followed by paying online fee and booking document verification slot. TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 last phase will include document verification, option entry, seat allotment, and college reporting.

TS EAMCET 2026 Key Highlights

Students can check the details of TS EAMCET 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)

Board name 

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website

tgeapcet.nic.in 

tgeapcetd.nic.in

State 

Telangana 

Final phase counselling start date 

August 5, 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Detailed Notification

TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the detailed schedule of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling final phase:

Event

Date

Final Phase Registration, Fee Payment, Slot Booking

August 5, 2025

Document Verification 

August 6, 2025

Web Options for Final Phase

August 6 - 7, 2025

Web Options freezing

August 7, 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment Result release date

August 10, 2025 

Fee Payment and Self-Reporting

August 10 - 12, 2025

Institution Reporting

August 11 - 13, 2025

Joining Details by Colleges

August 14, 2025

TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Guidelines

Candidates must be aware of the following TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling guidelines:

  • Candidates who are satisfied with the prior counselling phases and opted for ‘freeze’ don't need to participate in the final phase of counselling.
  • No changes post August 7, 2025 will be entertained.
  • Candidates must adhere to the deadlines and pay online application fee on time.

Laavanya Negi
