TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Starts August 5: Schedule, Process, and Key Details

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) will begin the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Final Phase Counselling tomorrow, August 5, 2025. Aspirants will need to visit the official websites at tgeapcet.nic.in or tgeapcetd.nic.in.
Candidates will need to fill their personal and educational information on the portal, followed by paying online fee and booking document verification slot. TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 last phase will include document verification, option entry, seat allotment, and college reporting.
TS EAMCET 2026 Key Highlights
Students can check the details of TS EAMCET 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)
|
Board name
|
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tgeapcet.nic.in
tgeapcetd.nic.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Final phase counselling start date
|
August 5, 2025
TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Detailed Notification
TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the detailed schedule of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling final phase:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Final Phase Registration, Fee Payment, Slot Booking
|
August 5, 2025
|
Document Verification
|
August 6, 2025
|
Web Options for Final Phase
|
August 6 - 7, 2025
|
Web Options freezing
|
August 7, 2025
|
Provisional Seat Allotment Result release date
|
August 10, 2025
|
Fee Payment and Self-Reporting
|
August 10 - 12, 2025
|
Institution Reporting
|
August 11 - 13, 2025
|
Joining Details by Colleges
|
August 14, 2025
TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Guidelines
Candidates must be aware of the following TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling guidelines:
- Candidates who are satisfied with the prior counselling phases and opted for ‘freeze’ don't need to participate in the final phase of counselling.
- No changes post August 7, 2025 will be entertained.
- Candidates must adhere to the deadlines and pay online application fee on time.
