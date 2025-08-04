TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Starts August 5: Schedule, Process, and Key Details

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) will begin the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Final Phase Counselling tomorrow, August 5, 2025. Aspirants will need to visit the official websites at tgeapcet.nic.in or tgeapcetd.nic.in.

Candidates will need to fill their personal and educational information on the portal, followed by paying online fee and booking document verification slot. TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 last phase will include document verification, option entry, seat allotment, and college reporting.

TS EAMCET 2026 Key Highlights

Students can check the details of TS EAMCET 2025 here: