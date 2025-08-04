This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 04 August

Every day has a history associated with it. Some days are quiet. Some days are dramatic. August 4 stands out. In 1790, Congress established ten cutters, marking the beginning of the U.S. Coast Guard.

In 1914, Britain declared war on Germany, and the U.S. declared neutrality, triggering World War I. In 1936, Jesse Owens won Olympic gold in the long jump in Berlin, defying Nazi aims.

In 1944, Anne Frank and her family were arrested by the Gestapo in their secret annexe in Amsterdam. In 1984, Upper Volta was renamed Burkina Faso following a coup-backed reform.

In 2007, NASA launched the Phoenix spacecraft to Mars to investigate the polar ice caps and search for evidence of past water activity. And more recently, in 2020, a massive explosion rocked Beirut and killed over 200 people.

Each event changed lives. Each shaped our world. In this article, we will trace these moments. We will explain who, why and how they matter.