This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 04 August

Every day has a history associated with it. Some days are quiet. Some days are dramatic. August 4 stands out. In 1790, Congress established ten cutters, marking the beginning of the U.S. Coast Guard.
In 1914, Britain declared war on Germany, and the U.S. declared neutrality, triggering World War I. In 1936, Jesse Owens won Olympic gold in the long jump in Berlin, defying Nazi aims.
In 1944, Anne Frank and her family were arrested by the Gestapo in their secret annexe in Amsterdam. In 1984, Upper Volta was renamed Burkina Faso following a coup-backed reform.
In 2007, NASA launched the Phoenix spacecraft to Mars to investigate the polar ice caps and search for evidence of past water activity. And more recently, in 2020, a massive explosion rocked Beirut and killed over 200 people.
Each event changed lives. Each shaped our world. In this article, we will trace these moments. We will explain who, why and how they matter.
What Happened on this Day – August 04?
Here's what happened in history on August 04:
1753 – George Washington Becomes a Master Mason
- At just 21 years old, George Washington joins Masonic Lodge No. 4 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
- He earns the highest basic rank in Freemasonry — Master Mason.
- Freemasonry later influenced much of early American leadership.
- Soon after, Washington takes command of his first military operation.
1784 – Russians Begin Permanent Settlement in Alaska
- Russian trader Grigory Shelikhov sends scouts to Kodiak Island.
- They established the first permanent Russian colony in Alaska
- This marks the beginning of Russia's colonisation in North America.
- Alaska was later sold to the U.S. in 1867.
1790 – Alexander Hamilton Creates the U.S. Coast Guard
- Congress authorises ten ships called "cutters" to enforce customs laws.
- Hamilton sees them as vital for stopping smuggling and collecting taxes.
- These cutters form the Revenue Marine — later known as the Coast Guard.
- August 4 is still celebrated as Coast Guard Day in the U.S.
1873 – Custer's 7th Cavalry Clashes with Lakota
- Custer and his troops, protecting railroad surveyors in Montana, clash with the Native Lakota.
- It is the first time the two forces meet in battle.
- Just three years later, Lakota warriors would defeat Custer at Little Bighorn.
- The battle foreshadows years of conflict in the American West.
1892 – Lizzie Borden's Parents were Found Murdered
- Andrew and Abby Borden are found hacked to death in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts.
- Andrew's face is nearly split in two; Abby is found upstairs with a crushed skull.
- Their daughter, Lizzie Borden, is accused but later acquitted.
- The case remains one of America's most famous mysteries.
1914 – U.S. Proclaims Neutrality in World War I
- As war erupts in Europe, President Woodrow Wilson declares the United States neutral.
- Most Americans support staying out of the conflict.
- Wilson calls for Americans to be "impartial in thought as well as in action."
- The U.S. would join the war three years later, in 1917.
1936 – Jesse Owens Wins Olympic Long Jump
- At the Berlin Olympics, Jesse Owens won gold in the long jump.
- His victory is a direct challenge to Adolf Hitler's "Aryan supremacy" claims.
- German athlete Luz Long supports Owens during the event — the two become friends.
- Owens goes on to win four gold medals in total.
1942 – U.S. and Mexico Sign the Bracero Agreement
- Known as the "Bracero Program", it allows Mexican labourers to work legally in the U.S.
- It is the most extensive guest worker programme in U.S. history.
- The agreement benefits both farmers and workers, but also leads to labour disputes.
- It lasted until 1964.
1944 – Anne Frank and Her Family Are Captured
- The Gestapo raided the secret annexe in Amsterdam where the Franks had been hiding.
- Anne, her sister Margot, her parents, and four others are arrested.
- Anne's last diary entry was just three days earlier, on August 1.
- Her writings survive, becoming one of the most essential Holocaust accounts.
1964 – Slain Civil Rights Workers Are Found
- The bodies of Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, and James Chaney are discovered in Mississippi.
- They had gone missing in June during voter registration efforts.
- Their deaths became a turning point in the civil rights movement.
- The event draws national outrage and support for new civil rights laws.
2006 – "Talladega Nights" Hits Theatres
- The comedy "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" is released.
- Starring Will Ferrell, it spoofs American stock car racing culture.
- It becomes a box-office hit and a cult comedy favourite.
- Ferrell co-wrote the screenplay and played the title role.
2007 – Phoenix Mars Mission Launches
- NASA launches the Phoenix spacecraft to Mars.
- Its mission is to search for frozen water near the north pole of Mars.
- Phoenix later confirms the presence of ice below the Martian surface.
- The mission helps scientists study the potential for past life.
2012 – Oscar Pistorius Makes Olympic History
- Pistorius becomes the first amputee sprinter to compete in the Olympics.
- Running on carbon-fibre blades, he reaches the 400m semi-finals.
- His achievement is celebrated worldwide as a triumph of courage and technology.
- He later competed in the Paralympics as well.
2019 – Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting
- A gunman kills nine people and injures 27 in Dayton, Ohio.
- It is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in under 24 hours.
- The shooting occurs in a busy nightlife district.
- It reignites national debates over gun control and public safety.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 04?
August 04 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Birthdays on August 4
Louis Armstrong (1901–1971)
- Legendary jazz trumpeter and singer.
- Known for hits like "What a Wonderful World" and "Hello Dolly."
- Helped shape jazz into a primary genre with his unique sound.
- Fun fact: He believed his birthday was July 4, 1900, but biographers later confirmed it was August 4, 1901.
Greta Gerwig (Born 1983)
- Actress, writer, and director.
- Starred in "Frances Ha".
- Directed hit films like "Lady Bird,” "Little Women", and "Barbie".
- Known for her witty and emotional storytelling style.
Barack Obama (Born 1961)
- 44th President of the United States (2009–2017).
- First African American to hold the office.
- Won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.
- Known for the Affordable Care Act, recovering the economy, and foreign policy efforts.
Who Died On August 4
- Hans Christian Andersen (1805–1875), famed Danish author of The Little Mermaid and The Emperor's New Clothes.
- Juan Sebastián Elcano (c.1486–1526), Spanish explorer who completed Magellan's circumnavigation.
- Enver Pasha (1881–1922), Ottoman military leader and politician.
- Daniel Hale Williams (1858–1931) was a pioneering American heart surgeon.
- Lee Hazlewood (1929–2007) was an American singer and songwriter.
- Eddie Condon (1905–1973) was an American jazz musician and bandleader.
- Nuon Chea (1926–2019), a Cambodian politician linked with the Khmer Rouge.
- Billy Sherrill (1936–2015), U.S. songwriter and producer.
- Charles Cyphers (1939–2024), American actor (Halloween, Major League).
- Tsung‑Dao Lee (1926–2024), Nobel Prize–winning Chinese‑American physicist.
- Duane Thomas (1947–2024) was a former American football player.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation