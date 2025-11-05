This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 5 November

Every day has a history. It's a story filled with moments that shaped people, nations, ideas and change. And today, November 5, is no exception. On this date centuries ago, daring plots, primary elections and moments of defiance took place. From the foiled Gunpowder Plot in 1605, when conspirators tried to blow up England's parliament, to U.S. leader Franklin D. Roosevelt winning a historic third term in 1940, to women's rights icon Susan B. Anthony being arrested in 1872 for voting illegally, and more. In this article, we'll walk through some of the key events that happened on November 5 across historical moments of action, revolt and decision that still echo today.
What Happened On This Day – November 5?
Here's what happened in history on November 5:
1556 – Mughal Victory Assures Akbar's Ascension
- On November 5, 1556, the Mughal army led by Bairam Khan defeated the forces of Hemu near Panipat, north of Delhi.
- Hemu had declared himself king after taking Delhi and sought to end Mughal rule.
- The victory confirmed young Akbar's position as emperor of the Mughal Empire.
- This win helped establish Mughal dominance across North India for centuries.
1605 – Gunpowder Plot Foiled in England
- Early on November 5, 1605, King James I learnt that a plot to blow up Parliament had been uncovered.
- English Catholic conspirators planned to kill the king and government by setting off gunpowder hidden beneath the House of Lords.
- Guy Fawkes was caught guarding the explosives and later executed for treason.
- The failed plot is remembered in Britain every year as "Bonfire Night".
1733 – John Peter Zenger Publishes the New York Weekly Journal
- On November 5, 1733, printer and journalist John Peter Zenger released the first issue of the New York Weekly Journal.
- He criticised the colonial governor, leading to his arrest for libel.
- In court, Zenger was acquitted—a significant victory for freedom of the press in the American colonies.
1862 – Dakota Indian Trials Conclude
- In Minnesota, on November 5, 1862, more than 300 Dakota men were sentenced to hang after the U.S.–Dakota War.
- They were accused of murdering settlers, though many trials were rushed and unfair.
- President Abraham Lincoln later reduced the number of executions to 38.
- It remains the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
1862 – Lincoln Removes General McClellan
- Also on November 5, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln dismissed General George B. McClellan from command of the Army of the Potomac.
- McClellan had been cautious and slow in pursuing Confederate forces during the Civil War.
- His removal ended a tense relationship with Lincoln, who wanted more decisive military action.
1872 – Susan B. Anthony Casts a Vote, Prompting Arrest
- On November 5, 1872, women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony illegally voted in the U.S. presidential election.
- Her bold act challenged the law that barred women from voting.
- She was arrested and fined, refusing to pay as a protest for women's suffrage.
- Nearly five decades later, the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote.
1912 – Woodrow Wilson Wins a Landslide Victory
- On November 5, 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected the 28th President of the United States.
- He won 435 electoral votes against Republican William Howard Taft and Progressive candidate Theodore Roosevelt.
- Wilson's victory marked a major Democratic comeback.
1940 – FDR Re-Elected for a Third Term
- On November 5, 1940, Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term as U.S. President.
- He promised to keep America out of foreign wars while continuing his New Deal programmes. No president before him had served more than two terms.
1968 – Richard Nixon Elected President
- On November 5, 1968, Republican Richard Nixon won one of the closest presidential elections in U.S. history.
- He defeated Democratic Vice President Hubert Humphrey and third-party candidate George Wallace.
- Nixon promised to restore "law and order" and end the Vietnam War.
1977 – George W. Bush Marries Laura Welch
- On November 5, 1977, George W. Bush married Laura Welch at the First United Methodist Church in Midland, Texas.
- Both were 31 years old.
- Bush later became the 43rd President of the United States.
1994 – Ronald Reagan Announces Alzheimer's Diagnosis
- On November 5, 1994, former U.S. President Ronald Reagan publicly revealed that he had Alzheimer's disease.
- His open letter to Americans drew attention to the illness and its challenges.
1994 – George Foreman Becomes Oldest Heavyweight Champion
- On November 5, 1994, 45-year-old George Foreman defeated Michael Moorer in Las Vegas.
- He became the oldest heavyweight boxing champion in history.
- His victory came 20 years after losing to Muhammad Ali.
2007 – Writers' Strike Stalls TV and Film Production
- On November 5, 2007, the Writers Guild of America went on strike.
- The dispute centred around pay for digital content and residuals.
- The strike lasted 100 days, halting production across Hollywood.
2009 – Fort Hood Shooting in Texas
- On November 5, 2009, U.S. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood, killing 13 people.
- Over 30 others were wounded, most of them unarmed soldiers.
- It was one of the deadliest mass shootings on a U.S. military base.
2024 – Donald Trump Elected to a Nonconsecutive Term
- On November 5, 2024, Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, becoming the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve nonconsecutive terms.
2024 – Sarah McBride Becomes First Openly Transgender Member of Congress
- On November 5, 2024, Sarah McBride made history by becoming the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. Congress.
- Her victory marked a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in American politics.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 5?
November 5 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 05
Ida Minerva Tarbell (1857–1944)
- Born on November 5, 1857, in Erie County, Pennsylvania.
- She was a pioneering American journalist and one of the leading "muckrakers" of the early 20th century.
- Her 1904 exposé on the Standard Oil Company helped lead to its breakup under antitrust laws.
- Tarbell's work shaped investigative journalism and strengthened public trust in reform-minded reporting.
Vivien Leigh (1913–1967)
- Born on November 5, 1913, in Darjeeling, India.
- British actress best known for her Oscar-winning roles as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With the Wind and Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire.
- Known for her beauty, intensity, and complex life, she became one of the most admired stars of her generation.
Tilda Swinton (1960 – )
- Born on November 5, 1960, in London, England.
- Acclaimed Scottish actress known for her range—from arthouse films like Orlando to blockbusters like Doctor Strange and Avengers: Endgame.
- Her androgynous style and fearless performances have made her one of cinema's most unique talents.
Art Garfunkel (1941 – )
- Born on November 5, 1941, in Forest Hills, New York.
- One half of the legendary folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel.
- Known for hits like The Sound of Silence and Bridge Over Troubled Water.
Bryan Adams (1959 – )
- Born on November 5, 1959, in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
- Canadian rock singer and songwriter famous for classics such as Summer of '69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.
- His music and activism have earned him global recognition.
Notable Deaths on November 05
Guy Fawkes (1570–1606)
- Executed the year after his failed attempt to blow up England's Parliament on November 5, 1605.
- Though not killed on this date, his capture and failure are forever tied to this day.
- Guy Fawkes Night is still celebrated annually in the U.K. with bonfires and fireworks.
Alfonso XIII of Spain (1886–1941)
- The former King of Spain, who went into exile after the Spanish Civil War.
- Died on November 5, 1941, in Rome, Italy.
- His reign saw both modernisation and political unrest, paving the way for Spain's later dictatorship.
Fred "Curly" Neal (1942–2020)
- American basketball player best known as a Harlem Globetrotters showman.
- Passed away on November 5, 2020.
- Famous for his dazzling dribbling skills and joyful performances that brought basketball to fans worldwide.
Herbert Bowden (1905–1989)
- British Labour politician who served in key government roles during the 1960s.
- Died on November 5, 1989.
- Remembered for his public service and contribution to parliamentary reforms.
