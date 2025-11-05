This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 5 November

Every day has a history. It's a story filled with moments that shaped people, nations, ideas and change. And today, November 5, is no exception. On this date centuries ago, daring plots, primary elections and moments of defiance took place. From the foiled Gunpowder Plot in 1605, when conspirators tried to blow up England's parliament, to U.S. leader Franklin D. Roosevelt winning a historic third term in 1940, to women's rights icon Susan B. Anthony being arrested in 1872 for voting illegally, and more. In this article, we'll walk through some of the key events that happened on November 5 across historical moments of action, revolt and decision that still echo today.

What Happened On This Day – November 5?

