What is Sanchar Saathi? Check Its Key Benefits and Features of the Portal and Mobile App

In order to protect the citizens against purchasing the non-authentic handsets as well as to enhance the success of the Sanchar Saathi initiative, the DoT has issued Directions dated 28.11.2025 according to which the manufacturers and importers of the mobile handsets, planned to use them in India within the frames of Telecom Cyber Security, are to: Make sure that all mobile handsets manufactured or imported to be used in India are pre-installed with Sanchar Saathi mobile application.

Make sure that the installed Sanchar Saathi application should be easily visible and accessible to the end users during the initial use or when the device is being set up and that its features are not disabled or limited. The Department of Telecommunications (@DoT_India) has mandated all mobile manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on devices sold in India, strengthening #cybersecurity and curbing IMEI misuse.#SancharSaathi #Telecom #CyberSecurity #India pic.twitter.com/SadIGnmjTP — DD India (@DDIndialive) December 1, 2025

In all these devices which have already been produced and are on sale channels in India, the manufacturer of handsets mobile and their importers shall make efforts to push the App using software updates. The instructions are to finalize the implementation within the 90 days and report within the 120 days. In this article, we will explore the Sanchar Saathi with its key Benefits and Features of the Portal & Mobile App. What is Sanchar Saathi? Sanchar Saathi is a government project designed to enable mobile subscribers by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to enhance their security and raise awareness regarding citizen-centric projects by the Government. Sanchar Saathi comes in Mobile App and Web portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Sanchar Saathi offers different citizen based services. Your new phone will come with a safety upgrade- #SancharSaathi, pre-installed by default.#DoT #Telecom @JM_Scindia @PemmasaniOnX @neerajmittalias @CNBCTV18Live @USOF_India @pib_comm @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/ZN5gmp1ivC — DoT India (@DoT_India) December 1, 2025

How To Download the Sanchar Saathi App on Android and iOS users? To access different services, Sanchar Saathi Mobile App can be downloaded to: For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dot.app.sancharsaathi For iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/sanchar-saathi/id6739700695 What are the features and benefits of the Sanchar Saathi Portal and Mobile App? The Sanchar Saathi Portal and Mobile App have several features and advantages that are provided, in details, as follows: Source: sancharsaathi 1. Chakshu: Source: sancharsaathi It enables the citizens to report out suspected fraudulent communications with the aim of defrauding users of telecom services with the aim of committing cybercrime, financial fraud, non-bona fide intentions such as impersonation or any other misuse by Call, SMS or WhatsApp. The communication related to impersonation as DoT / TRAI, police, Government official, suspected investment and trading, KYC and Payment are only a few examples of the suspected fraud communications.

2. Block Your Lost/ Stolen Mobile Handset Facility: Source: sancharsaathi It aids in tracking of the stolen/lost phones. This also makes it easy to block the lost/stolen mobile devices in the network of all the telecom operators, such that the lost/stolen devices cannot be used in India. Once one attempts to make use of the blocked mobile phone, the traceability is produced. The mobile phone on being found can be unlocked on the App or portal so that it can be used normally by the citizens. 3. Know Mobile Connection in your Name’s Facility on Sanchar Saathi: Source: sancharsaathi It helps one get to check the number of mobile connections made under the name of the mobile subscriber. It also enables the reporting of the mobile connection(s) that are not needed or appropriated by the subscriber. 4. Know the genuineness of your Mobile Handset’s facility on Sanchar Saathi:

It also enables a mobile subscriber to verify the authenticity of a mobile handset using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. 5. Report Incoming International Call with Indian Number facility on Sanchar Saathi: Source: sancharsaathi It can be used to enable the citizens report the international calls received by them with a local Indian number ( +91-xxxxxxx). The illegal telecom setups receive such international calls over the internet in a foreign country and transmits it to the India citizens in form of domestic calls. Reporting on such calls assists the Government to respond to the illegal telecom exchange that is not only incurring losses to the exchequer of the Government, but also threatening the security of the nation. 6. Know Your Wireline Internet Service Provider facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal: