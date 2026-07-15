States and Capitals of India: Check the List of 28 Indian States and Their Capitals

India is the seventh largest country in the world in terms of area, it consists of 28 states and 8 union territories. It is located in the Southern part of the Asian continent. India is also the most populous country in the world. For a student preparing for competitive exams or a general reader interested in knowing about Indian states and their capital this article serves as a helpful guide.

Let us explore the complete list of Indian state and their capitals below.

How many States are there in India?

As of July 2026, there are 28 states in India, with the newest state being Telangana, formed in 2014. Jammu & Kashmir, which used to be a state, has now been converted into a union territory. In addition to 28 states, there are 8 Union Territories in India.

Indian States and Their Capitals

The following is the list of Indian states and their capitals arranged in alphabetical order.