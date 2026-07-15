States and Capitals of India: Check the List of 28 Indian States and Their Capitals
There are 28 states in India; check out the complete list of Indian states and their capitals here.
India is the seventh largest country in the world in terms of area, it consists of 28 states and 8 union territories. It is located in the Southern part of the Asian continent. India is also the most populous country in the world. For a student preparing for competitive exams or a general reader interested in knowing about Indian states and their capital this article serves as a helpful guide.
Let us explore the complete list of Indian state and their capitals below.
How many States are there in India?
As of July 2026, there are 28 states in India, with the newest state being Telangana, formed in 2014. Jammu & Kashmir, which used to be a state, has now been converted into a union territory. In addition to 28 states, there are 8 Union Territories in India.
Indian States and Their Capitals
The following is the list of Indian states and their capitals arranged in alphabetical order.
|
Sl.no
|
State
|
Capital
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Amaravati
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
3
|
Assam
|
Dispur
|
4
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
6
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
Gandhinagar
|
8
|
Haryana
|
Chandigarh
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
12
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
15
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
17
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
18
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
19
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
20
|
Punjab
|
Chandigarh
|
21
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
22
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
23
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
24
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
25
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
26
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
27
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
Which is the largest state of India by area?
The largest state in India in terms of area is Rajasthan, it is spread across 342,239 square kilometers. It is located in the northern part of India.
Which is the smallest state of India by area?
The smallest state in India is Goa, which is just 3702 square kilometers by area. The state of Goa gained its independence from Portugal in 1961.
Which two states of India share the same capital?
The states of Punjab and Haryana share the same capital, i.e Chandigarh. Chandigarh itself is a union territory.
Which is the youngest state of India?
Telangana is the youngest state of India, it was formed in 2014 after separating from Andhra Pradesh. Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shared the same capital till 2024, but then Amravati was declared the capital of Andhra Pradesh according to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.
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Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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