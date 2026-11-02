GRAP II Imposed in Delhi-NCR: Are Schools and Colleges Closed Tomorrow?
CAQM has enforced GRAP Stage II across Delhi-NCR as air quality slips into the ‘Very Poor’ zone. Find out whether schools and colleges are closed or shifting online. Read the complete details in the article below.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect from November 2, 2026. The decision was taken after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘Very Poor’ category for the first time this season. With strict pollution control measures coming into force, parents and students across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad have been asking whether educational institutions will remain closed or move to hybrid learning mode in the coming days.
Are Schools and Colleges Open or Closed under GRAP II?
The very simple answer to this question is no; schools and colleges are not closed.
Neither the Government of Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh administration, nor district authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad have issued any kind of school or college closure orders. Educational institutions will continue to operate normally with regular physical classes. Under the CAQM regulations, school shutdowns or shifts to online classes are not part of the GRAP Stage II. It is to be noted that mandates for online or hybrid schooling are reserved only for more severe pollution stages:-
- GRAP Stage III (Severe AQI 401-450): State governments may choose to discontinue physical classes for children up to Class 5.
- GRAP Stage IV (Severe + or AQI above 450): Authorities can suspend physical classes for higher grades ( up to Class 9 and Class 11).
Individual private schools may still issue autonomous advisories regarding outdoor sports, morning assemblies, or mask mandates. Parents should check the official communication channels provided by their respective schools for localised announcements.
What Changes Under GRAP Stage II?
While the classrooms remain open under GRAP Stage II, authorities across Delhi-NCR have been directed to enforce a targeted 11-point action plan:-
- There will be mechanical sweeping and regular water sprinkling on roads, along with the deployment of anti-smog guns.
- Strict steps are being taken to ease the traffic flow and avoid vehicle congestion at important bottlenecks.
- There will be an increased frequency of Delhi Metro and DTC or cluster electric bus services to encourage public transport use.
- Strict limits are being imposed on the unregulated use of diesel generator (DG) sets across commercial and residential areas.
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What Parents and Schools Should Do During Very Poor Air Days?
Given below are some simple tips that parents and schools can take during Very Poor air days:-
- Schools should temporarily move morning prayers and assemblies indoors to prevent direct exposure to heavy morning smog.
- Vigorous outdoor physical training (PT) drills and sports sessions should be suspended until midday, when ambient surface temperatures rise and disperse surface-level pollutant concentrations.
- Children with pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma or bronchitis, should wear masks during peak school bus and commute hours.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.