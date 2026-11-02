GRAP II Imposed in Delhi-NCR: Are Schools and Colleges Closed Tomorrow?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect from November 2, 2026. The decision was taken after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘Very Poor’ category for the first time this season. With strict pollution control measures coming into force, parents and students across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad have been asking whether educational institutions will remain closed or move to hybrid learning mode in the coming days.

Are Schools and Colleges Open or Closed under GRAP II?

The very simple answer to this question is no; schools and colleges are not closed.

Neither the Government of Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh administration, nor district authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad have issued any kind of school or college closure orders. Educational institutions will continue to operate normally with regular physical classes. Under the CAQM regulations, school shutdowns or shifts to online classes are not part of the GRAP Stage II. It is to be noted that mandates for online or hybrid schooling are reserved only for more severe pollution stages:-