NIT Goa GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Admission to National Institute of Goa, during GATE 2027 exam is expected to range between 656 - 580 for open category. The expected data has been estimated based on the previous year trends. As seen in the difference in rank between the second and third rounds of DNB General Medicine counseling, it is clear that the changing preferences of the students as well as the available seats are responsible for the varied results in the counseling. For example, institutions like Apollo Hospital, Chennai (+1,838) and Bangalore Baptist Hospital (+1,025) saw huge rank relaxations for students who applied for them in this counseling. On the other hand, the competitive institutions like Lourdes Hospital, Kochi (-1,540) observed a reverse trend as students disallowed others by taking seats at these places during the earlier rounds.

Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.

31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)

GATE 2027 (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam is scheduled for February and will be conducted for Engineering branches along with additional Humanities and Social Sciences. The table highlighted below provides exam related information. Check to know more.

Check Round 1 expected minimum and maximum scores for Computer Science Engineering in NIT Goa. Open category admission is expected to open at 656 and end between 580 score.

Category Expected Max GATE Score 2027 Expected Min GATE Score 2027 OPEN 656 - 672 551 - 580 OBC-NCL 557 - 564 501 - 523 EWS 545 - 556 523 - 538 SC 441 - 464 371 - 417 ST 333 - 353 311 - 331

GATE 2026: CSE Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores

During the year 2026, GATE admission ranged between 651 to 334 for different categories.

Category Max GATE Score Min GATE Score OPEN 651 590 OBC-NCL 564 528 EWS 544 540 SC 464 431 ST 338 334

GATE 2025: CSE Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores

Check GATE 2025 Round 1 cutoff scores shared in the table below.