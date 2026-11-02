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NIT Goa GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 19:31 IST

This article provides the expected GATE 2027 CSE cutoff scores for NIT Goa, analyzing trends from previous years (2024-2026) across various categories. It details the anticipated minimum and maximum scores for admission to Computer Science Engineering at the institute.

NIT Goa GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
NIT Goa GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Admission to National Institute of Goa, during GATE 2027 exam is expected to range between 656 - 580 for open category. The expected data has been estimated based on the previous year trends. As seen in the difference in rank between the second and third rounds of DNB General Medicine counseling, it is clear that the changing preferences of the students as well as the available seats are responsible for the varied results in the counseling. For example, institutions like Apollo Hospital, Chennai (+1,838) and Bangalore Baptist Hospital (+1,025) saw huge rank relaxations for students who applied for them in this counseling. On the other hand, the competitive institutions like Lourdes Hospital, Kochi (-1,540) observed a reverse trend as students disallowed others by taking seats at these places during the earlier rounds.

GATE 2027: Overview 

GATE 2027 (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam is scheduled for February and will be conducted for Engineering branches along with additional Humanities and Social Sciences. The table highlighted below provides exam related information. Check to know more. 

Particulars 

Details

Organizing Institute

IIT Madras

Official Website

gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Test Papers

31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)

Attempt Limit

Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.

Check| NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: CSE Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Check Round 1 expected minimum and maximum scores for Computer Science Engineering in NIT Goa. Open category admission is expected to open at 656 and end between 580 score.

Category

Expected Max GATE Score 2027

Expected Min GATE Score 2027

OPEN

656 - 672

551 - 580

OBC-NCL

557 - 564

501 - 523

EWS

545 - 556

523 - 538

SC

441 - 464

371 - 417

ST

333 - 353

311 - 331

GATE 2026: CSE Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

During the year 2026, GATE admission ranged between 651 to 334 for different categories. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

651

590

OBC-NCL

564

528

EWS

544

540

SC

464

431

ST

338

334

GATE 2025: CSE Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Check GATE 2025 Round 1 cutoff scores shared in the table below. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

655

581

OBC-NCL

556

531

EWS

556

543

SC

427

424

ST

311

311

GATE 2024: CSE Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Candidates can check the GATE 2024 Round 1 cutoff scores in the table shared below. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

672

551

OBC-NCL

543

501

EWS

529

523

SC

404

371

ST

353

353

Check|MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 19:31 IST
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