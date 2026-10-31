MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
GATE 2026 exam was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 for different subjects. In this article, candidates preparing for the next session, which will fall in February 2027 can find the expected cutoff scores for all categories, along with previous year score analysis.
GATE 2027: Admission to MNNIT, Allahabad, through GATE scores will depend highly on previous year trends and paper difficulty. While the exam is scheduled in February 2027, the expected scores may range between 741 and 393 for all categories. For open category, however, the scores are expected to range between 741 - 701.
Candidates need to pay attention to respective scores in terms of scoring ranges determined by their categories, as previous scores can show trends based on previous admission processes. To analyze it better and target scores as per your category, candidates can find the maximum and minimum cutoff scores for past three years, expanding it to expected scores shared below.
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GATE 2027: Overview
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2027) is scheduled to be conducted next year in February. Meanwhile, candidates can find exam details shared in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organizing Institute
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IIT Madras
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Official Website
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gate2027.iitm.ac.in
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Mode of Exam
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Test Papers
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31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)
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Attempt Limit
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Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.
MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check expected minimum and maximum scores, category-wise, to qualify GATE 2027 for admission to CSE program in MNNIT, Allahabad.
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Category
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Expected Max GATE Score 2027
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Expected Min GATE Score 2027
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OPEN
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741 - 757
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675 - 701
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OBC-NCL
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695 - 708
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628 - 656
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EWS
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693 - 710
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653 - 680
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SC
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537 - 556
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474 - 512
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ST
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393 - 423
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353 - 393
MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2026: Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad Round 1 scores scraped from GATE 2026 results for admission to the Computer Science Engineering program. Open category admission opened at 742 and closed at 705.
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Category
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Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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742
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705
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OBC-NCL
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694
|
663
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EWS
|
690
|
686
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SC
|
545
|
503
|
ST
|
423
|
419
MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Candidates can find Round 1 cutoff scores shared below. Admission to Computer Science Engineering programs at MNNIT, Allahabad, open category ranged between 757 to 711.
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Category
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Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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757
|
711
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OBC-NCL
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708
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665
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EWS
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710
|
688
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SC
|
556
|
552
|
ST
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360
|
356
MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Finally, during GATE 2024 CSE exam, open category admission ranged between 712 to 675 scores.
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Category
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Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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712
|
675
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OBC-NCL
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675
|
628
|
EWS
|
672
|
653
|
SC
|
489
|
474
|
ST
|
368
|
353
MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: College Details
The table provides MNNIT Allahabad, college details including establishment year, programs offered etc.
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Particulars
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Details
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College Name
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Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad (MNNIT Allahabad)
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Establishment year
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Institute of National Importance (NIT), established in 1961
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Location
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Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh, India
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Programs
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M.Tech (Multiple specializations including CSE, AI & Data Science, VLSI, Power Systems, Structural Engineering, etc.)
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Entrance Exam
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GATE score (Scores from GATE 2025, 2026, or 2027)
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Counselling Body
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Centralized Counselling for M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan (CCMT)
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Academic Eligibility
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Top High-Demand Specialization
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M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) & Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
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Official Website
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academics.mnnit.ac.in/
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.