MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Admission to MNNIT, Allahabad, through GATE scores will depend highly on previous year trends and paper difficulty. While the exam is scheduled in February 2027, the expected scores may range between 741 and 393 for all categories. For open category, however, the scores are expected to range between 741 - 701.

Candidates need to pay attention to respective scores in terms of scoring ranges determined by their categories, as previous scores can show trends based on previous admission processes. To analyze it better and target scores as per your category, candidates can find the maximum and minimum cutoff scores for past three years, expanding it to expected scores shared below.

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