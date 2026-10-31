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MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 13:38 IST

GATE 2026 exam was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 for different subjects. In this article, candidates preparing for the next session, which will fall in February 2027 can find the expected cutoff scores for all categories, along with previous year score analysis.  

MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Admission to MNNIT, Allahabad, through GATE scores will depend highly on previous year trends and paper difficulty. While the exam is scheduled in February 2027, the expected scores may range between 741 and 393 for all categories. For open category, however, the scores are expected to range between 741 - 701. 

Candidates need to pay attention to respective scores in terms of scoring ranges determined by their categories, as previous scores can show trends based on previous admission processes. To analyze it better and target scores as per your category, candidates can find the maximum and minimum cutoff scores for past three years, expanding it to expected scores shared below. 

Check| SVNIT, Surat GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Overview

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2027) is scheduled to be conducted next year in February. Meanwhile, candidates can find exam details shared in the table below. 

Particulars 

Details

Organizing Institute

IIT Madras

Official Website

gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Test Papers

31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)

Attempt Limit

Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.

MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Check expected minimum and maximum scores, category-wise, to qualify GATE 2027 for admission to CSE program in MNNIT, Allahabad. 

Category

Expected Max GATE Score 2027

Expected Min GATE Score 2027

OPEN

741 - 757

675 - 701

OBC-NCL

695 - 708

628 - 656

EWS

693 - 710

653 - 680

SC

537 - 556

474 - 512

ST

393 - 423

353 - 393

MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2026: Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Check Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad Round 1 scores scraped from GATE 2026 results for admission to the Computer Science Engineering program. Open category admission opened at 742 and closed at 705. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

742

705

OBC-NCL

694

663

EWS

690

686

SC

545

503

ST

423

419

MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Candidates can find Round 1 cutoff scores shared below. Admission to Computer Science Engineering programs at MNNIT, Allahabad, open category ranged between 757 to 711. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

757

711

OBC-NCL

708

665

EWS

710

688

SC

556

552

ST

360

356

MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Finally, during GATE 2024 CSE exam, open category admission ranged between 712 to 675 scores. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

712

675

OBC-NCL

675

628

EWS

672

653

SC

489

474

ST

368

353

MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: College Details 

The table provides MNNIT Allahabad, college details including establishment year, programs offered etc. 

Particulars

Details

College Name

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad (MNNIT Allahabad)

Establishment year

Institute of National Importance (NIT), established in 1961

Location

Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh, India

Programs

M.Tech (Multiple specializations including CSE, AI & Data Science, VLSI, Power Systems, Structural Engineering, etc.)

Entrance Exam 

GATE score (Scores from GATE 2025, 2026, or 2027)

Counselling Body

Centralized Counselling for M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan (CCMT)

Academic Eligibility

  • Bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology with a minimum of 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA (for GEN/OBC/EWS); 

  • 55% marks or 6.0 CGPA (for SC/ST/PwD).

Top High-Demand Specialization

M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) & Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Official Website

academics.mnnit.ac.in/

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 13:38 IST
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