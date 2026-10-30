NIT Delhi GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
This article details the GATE 2027 expected cut-off for Computer Science Engineering at NIT Delhi. Candidates can also check for previous year (2026-2024) minimum and maximum scores caetgory-wise shared below.
GATE 2027: To pass the cutoff marks to be considered for admission at the Computer Science and Engineering department of the National Institute of Technology in Delhi in Round 1 of GATE 2027 may range between 716 - 660 (open category). The estimation is based on the previous year cutoff trends.
Candidates have to focus on certain score ranges as per their respective categories, which can be analyzed based on the statistical data from the last year. Applicants belonging to the General category will have to score the highest in GATE 2027, with the required GATE scores forecasted to be between 750 and 675. The cutoffs required for candidates from different reserved categories will be easier and easier. In the OBC-NCL category the cutoff is expected to be in between 635 and 600. Further cut-off for candidates from the EWS category will be between 605 and 580. Additionally, the cutoffs for SC will be in between 505 and 470 while for candidates from the ST category it will be assumed to be in between 360 and 335.
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GATE 2027: Overview
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2027) is scheduled to be conducted next year in February. While preparing for the exam, candidates can check the relevant exam details from the table shared below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organizing Institute
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IIT Madras
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Official Website
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gate2027.iitm.ac.in
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Mode of Exam
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Test Papers
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31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)
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Attempt Limit
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Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.
NIT Delhi GATE 2027: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Based on the previous year minimum scores, candidates can find estimated scores to secure admission to Computer Science & Engineering at Institute of Technology Delhi. The category-wise scores shared below suggest the cutoff score for open category range between 716 to 660.
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Category
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Expected Max GATE Score
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Expected Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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716 - 751
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649 - 660
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OBC-NCL
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646 - 661
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602 - 621
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EWS
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637 - 665
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588 - 633
|
SC
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518 - 531
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478 - 491
|
ST
|
374 - 403
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348 - 374
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NIT Delhi GATE 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
During 2026, GATE cutoff scores during Round 1 ranged from 686 to 649 for open category. Check category-wise GATE scores shared below.
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Category
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Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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686
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649
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OBC-NCL
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632
|
621
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EWS
|
640
|
633
|
SC
|
506
|
478
|
ST
|
403
|
403
NIT Delhi GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check previous year (GATE 2025) Round 1 minimum and maximum scores for admission Computer Science Engineering program shared below.
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Category
|
Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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741
|
668
|
OBC-NCL
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661
|
635
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EWS
|
665
|
665
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SC
|
531
|
502
|
ST
|
343
|
343
NIT Delhi GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check GATE 2024 Round 1 cutoff scores for different categories shared below. During 2024, CSE admission for open category ranged between 751 to 680 scores.
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Category
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
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OPEN
|
751
|
680
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OBC-NCL
|
661
|
602
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EWS
|
588
|
588
|
SC
|
529
|
507
|
ST
|
348
|
348
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.