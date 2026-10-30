NIT Delhi GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: To pass the cutoff marks to be considered for admission at the Computer Science and Engineering department of the National Institute of Technology in Delhi in Round 1 of GATE 2027 may range between 716 - 660 (open category). The estimation is based on the previous year cutoff trends.

Candidates have to focus on certain score ranges as per their respective categories, which can be analyzed based on the statistical data from the last year. Applicants belonging to the General category will have to score the highest in GATE 2027, with the required GATE scores forecasted to be between 750 and 675. The cutoffs required for candidates from different reserved categories will be easier and easier. In the OBC-NCL category the cutoff is expected to be in between 635 and 600. Further cut-off for candidates from the EWS category will be between 605 and 580. Additionally, the cutoffs for SC will be in between 505 and 470 while for candidates from the ST category it will be assumed to be in between 360 and 335.