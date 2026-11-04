SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Tier 1 Exam Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here

Key Points SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key and response sheets released on November 4, 2026.

Candidates can raise objections from November 4 to November 7, 2026, with a fee of Rs 50.

The Tier 1 Examination 2026 was conducted from September 30 to October 28, 2026.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam every year. The Tier 1 Examination 2026 has been conducted from September 30 to October 28, 2026 at various examination centres across the country. Candidates who have appeared for the exam are now waiting for the release of the SSC CGL Answer Key 2026. The Commission is expected to release the provisional answer key along with the response sheets on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can then check their recorded responses, compare them with the correct answers and calculate their estimated scores before the declaration of the result. Through the SSC CGL Exam 2026 the commission will fill around a total of 10,731 vacancies across various central government departments and ministries.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the tier 1 exam response sheet pdf on November 4, 2026. Along with the release of the response sheet the commission has also opened the objection window which will allow candidates to raise objection within a stipulated time period. Candidates can now raise objections from November 4 to November 7, 2026 by paying a requisite fee of Rs 50. SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Release Date The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination has been concluded today October 30, 2026. Now as the exam has been over the Commission is expected to publish the provisional answer key and response sheet online on its official website. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials to download the answer key. The response sheet will contain the questions asked in the examination and the answers selected by candidates.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Previous Year Release Date Trends The SSC has not announced the official release date of the CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 yet. However, based on the previous examination cycle the provisional answer key is expected to be released in the first or second week of November 2026. In 2025 the Commission released the provisional answer key on October 16 shortly after the examination concluded. Similarly candidates can expect the SSC CGL 2026 answer key can be released within 7 to 10 days i.e November 10, 2026. Candidates can check the table below for an exact timeline. Exam Cycle Tier 1 Exam Date Answer Key Release Date SSC CGL 2025 September 12–26, 2025 (additional exam on October 14) October 16, 2025 SSC CGL 2024 September 9–26, 2024 October 3, 2024

Where to Check SSC CGL Answer Key 2026? Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 on the official website of the SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Commission will activate the answer key link under the candidate login once it is released. SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Download Link The direct link to download the provisional answer key and response sheet will be provided in the table below after the Commission activates the link on the official website. Particulars Link SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Click Here How to Download SSC CGL Response Sheet 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to download their response sheets and check the provisional answer key once it is released Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage visit the candidates login.

Now enter your login credentials such as registration number, password and CAPTCHA Code.

A new page will open now click on the link titled Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026 Tier 1.

Click on the answer key and response sheet pdf.

Your response sheet and provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

How to Raise Objections Against SSC CGL Answer Key 2026? After the provisional answer key is released candidates will have the opportunity to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. The Commission will open an objection window for a specified time period. Candidates can raise objection by following the steps below Log in to the official SSC portal.

Open the answer key challenge link.

Select the question you want to challenge.

Now you have to upload the supporting documents with proper evidence.

Pay the objection fees online. The Commission will then review the objections before preparing the final answer key. The Tier 1 result will be prepared using the final answer key. SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme Candidates can calculate their estimated scores using the official answer key and the marking scheme. The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination carries 200 marks with 100 questions in total. Check the marking scheme in the table below.