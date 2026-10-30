DU Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 215 Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date Here
DU Assistant Recruitment 2026 notification has been released for 215 vacancies. The online application process is currently open and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at du.ac.in until November 19, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, application fees, vacancy details and other important information.
Key Points
- DU released notification for 215 Assistant vacancies on October 29, 2026.
- The online application process is open, with a last date to apply of November 19, 2026.
- Eligibility requires a Bachelor's degree, 2 years experience, and typing proficiency.
DU Assistant Recruitment 2026: The University of Delhi has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant posts on October 30, 2026. The detailed notification was released under theAdvertisement No. R&P/325/2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 215 vacancies would be filled across various categories. This is a great opportunity for those candidates who want to have a career in the teaching domain. The online application process is open and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at du.ac.in. The last date to apply is November 19, 2026 or within two weeks of the advertisement publication in Employment News whichever is later.
DU Assistant Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The University of Delhi has published the detailed notification for 215 Assistant vacancies on October 29, 2026. The recruitment will be conducted under the provisions of Clause 6 (ix) (iii) of the Recruitment Rules for Non-Teaching Employees. Check the direct link to download the official notification pdf below.
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DU Assistant Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
DU Assistant Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details regarding the DU Assistant Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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University of Delhi
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Post Name
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Assistant
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Advertisement Number
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R&P/325/2026
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Total Vacancies
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215
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Pay Level
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Level 4 (7th CPC)
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Notification Release Date
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October 29, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Status
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Ongoing
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Last Date to Apply
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November 19, 2026
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Selection Process
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Preliminary Test, Main Examination and Skill Test
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Job Location
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Delhi
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Official Website
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du.ac.in
DU Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the educational qualification, work experience and age requirements given by the University of Delhi to apply for the Assistant posts. The eligibility criteria are given below.
1. Educational Qualification and Experience
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Candidates must possess a Bachelor Degree from a recognised university or institute.
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Applicants must have two years of experience as a Junior Assistant or in an equivalent post at a university, research establishment, Central/State Government, PSU or autonomous body.
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Experience in reputed private companies or corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of Rs. 200 crore is also accepted.
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Candidates must have an English typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) or Hindi typing speed of 30 WPM.
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Proficiency in computer operations is also necessary.
2. Age Limit
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The maximum age limit for the DU Assistant Recruitment 2026 is 32 years.
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Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories and other candidates as per the Government of India and University rules.
DU Assistant Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates applying for the DU Assistant vacancies must pay the application fee according to their category. The category-wise application fee is mentioned below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/Unreserved
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Rs. 1,000
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OBC (NCL)/EWS/Female
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Rs. 800
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SC/ST/PwBD
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Rs. 600
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.