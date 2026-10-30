DU Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 215 Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date Here

DU Assistant Recruitment 2026: The University of Delhi has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant posts on October 30, 2026. The detailed notification was released under theAdvertisement No. R&P/325/2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 215 vacancies would be filled across various categories. This is a great opportunity for those candidates who want to have a career in the teaching domain. The online application process is open and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at du.ac.in. The last date to apply is November 19, 2026 or within two weeks of the advertisement publication in Employment News whichever is later.

DU Assistant Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The University of Delhi has published the detailed notification for 215 Assistant vacancies on October 29, 2026. The recruitment will be conducted under the provisions of Clause 6 (ix) (iii) of the Recruitment Rules for Non-Teaching Employees. Check the direct link to download the official notification pdf below.