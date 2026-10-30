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Petrol Price in India Lower Than US, UAE and China? Check Global Fuel Rates and Where Petrol Costs Over ₹400 Per Litre

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 16:09 IST

Petrol in India is cheaper than in several major economies, including the US, UAE and China. Check the global average petrol price, country-wise fuel rates and Indian city-wise prices.

Petrol Price in India Lower Than US, UAE and China? Check Global Fuel Rates and Where Petrol Costs Over ₹400 Per Litre
Petrol Price in India Lower Than US, UAE and China? Check Global Fuel Rates and Where Petrol Costs Over ₹400 Per Litre

Petrol prices in India are lower than those in several major economies including the United States, The United Arab Emirates, China and Canada. The average petrol price in India is around ₹108.97 per litre, while the global average is approximately ₹150 per litre. The difference becomes even more noticeable in countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Singapore and Hong Kong, where petrol costs considerably more. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Average Petrol Price in India Compared to the World?

According to the figures reported on October 30, 2026, India’s average petrol price is approximately ₹108.97 per litre. This is lower than the reported global average of around ₹150 per litre.

Fuel Category Average Price Per Litre
Petrol in India ₹108.97
Global average petrol price Around ₹150
Diesel in India ₹98.10
Global average diesel price Around ₹159

Petrol Price in India vs Other Countries: Country-Wise Comparison

Petrol prices differ significantly across countries. While India has a lower average price than several major economies, some countries have considerably cheaper fuel.

Country Petrol Price in USD Per Litre Approx. Price in INR Per Litre
Libya Not consistently comparable Around ₹2.22
Venezuela Not consistently comparable Around ₹3.32
United Arab Emirates $1.160 ₹110.49
United States $1.210 ₹115.25
India $1.144 ₹108.97
Bangladesh $1.332 ₹126.87
China $1.386 ₹132.02
Pakistan $1.386 ₹132.02
Canada $1.417 ₹134.97
United Kingdom $2.316 ₹220.60
France $2.355 ₹224.31
Singapore $2.502 ₹238.32
Hong Kong $4.426 ₹421.58

Which Countries Have More Expensive Petrol Than India?

Several countries have petrol prices that are substantially higher than India’s average rate.

Country Approx. Petrol Price Per Litre Difference Compared With India
India ₹108.97
United Kingdom ₹220.60 ₹111.63 higher
France ₹224.31 ₹115.34 higher
Singapore ₹238.32 ₹129.35 higher
Hong Kong ₹421.58 ₹312.61 higher

Which Country Has the Cheapest and Most Expensive Petrol?

The cost of petrol varies widely across the world. Countries with large subsidies or price controls can have exceptionally low rates, while places with high taxes and limited land or fuel resources may have much higher prices.

Category Country Approx. Petrol Price Per Litre
Cheapest in the reported comparison Libya ₹2.22
Another exceptionally low-price market Venezuela ₹3.32
Most expensive in the listed comparison Hong Kong ₹421.58

Petrol Price in Major Indian Cities

Petrol prices also vary from one Indian city to another. Differences in state taxes, local levies and transportation costs affect the final retail price.

City Petrol Price Per Litre Diesel Price Per Litre
Delhi ₹102.12 ₹95.20
Mumbai ₹111.21 ₹97.83
Kolkata ₹113.51 ₹99.82
Chennai ₹107.76 ₹99.55
Bengaluru ₹111.68 ₹99.56
Hyderabad ₹116.15 ₹104.23
Jaipur ₹113.19 ₹98.25

Where Is Petrol Cheapest and Most Expensive in India?

Fuel prices are not the same across all Indian regions. The reported comparison highlights a substantial difference between Port Blair and Chittoor.

Here is the information structured into a table:

Location Petrol Price Per Litre Diesel Price Per Litre
Port Blair ₹88.66 ₹84.56
Chittoor ₹118.34 ₹106.06

Petrol Price vs Crude Oil Price: What Is the Difference?

Crude oil and petrol are not the same product. Crude oil is a naturally occurring fossil fuel extracted from the ground, while petrol is a refined product made from crude oil.

Basis Crude Oil Petrol
Meaning Unrefined petroleum extracted from the earth Refined fuel used mainly in petrol engines
Form Raw liquid mixture of hydrocarbons Processed fuel
Main use Production of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other products Running cars, motorcycles and other petrol-engine vehicles
Price influence Global supply, demand and geopolitical developments Crude oil costs, refining, taxes, transport and retail margins
Trading unit Commonly priced per barrel Commonly priced per litre

Petrol vs Diesel: How Do Prices Compare?

Petrol and diesel prices vary because they are different refined petroleum products and are subject to different demand patterns, taxes and pricing structures.

Basis Petrol Diesel
Main use Cars, motorcycles and petrol-powered vehicles Trucks, buses, tractors and diesel-powered vehicles
Engine type Spark-ignition engine Compression-ignition engine
India average price in the reported data ₹108.97 per litre ₹98.10 per litre
Reported global average Around ₹150 per litre Around ₹159 per litre

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 30, 2026, 16:09 IST
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