Petrol Price in India Lower Than US, UAE and China? Check Global Fuel Rates and Where Petrol Costs Over ₹400 Per Litre
Petrol in India is cheaper than in several major economies, including the US, UAE and China. Check the global average petrol price, country-wise fuel rates and Indian city-wise prices.
Petrol prices in India are lower than those in several major economies including the United States, The United Arab Emirates, China and Canada. The average petrol price in India is around ₹108.97 per litre, while the global average is approximately ₹150 per litre. The difference becomes even more noticeable in countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Singapore and Hong Kong, where petrol costs considerably more. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the Average Petrol Price in India Compared to the World?
According to the figures reported on October 30, 2026, India’s average petrol price is approximately ₹108.97 per litre. This is lower than the reported global average of around ₹150 per litre.
|Fuel Category
|Average Price Per Litre
|Petrol in India
|₹108.97
|Global average petrol price
|Around ₹150
|Diesel in India
|₹98.10
|Global average diesel price
|Around ₹159
Petrol Price in India vs Other Countries: Country-Wise Comparison
Petrol prices differ significantly across countries. While India has a lower average price than several major economies, some countries have considerably cheaper fuel.
|Country
|Petrol Price in USD Per Litre
|Approx. Price in INR Per Litre
|Libya
|Not consistently comparable
|Around ₹2.22
|Venezuela
|Not consistently comparable
|Around ₹3.32
|United Arab Emirates
|$1.160
|₹110.49
|United States
|$1.210
|₹115.25
|India
|$1.144
|₹108.97
|Bangladesh
|$1.332
|₹126.87
|China
|$1.386
|₹132.02
|Pakistan
|$1.386
|₹132.02
|Canada
|$1.417
|₹134.97
|United Kingdom
|$2.316
|₹220.60
|France
|$2.355
|₹224.31
|Singapore
|$2.502
|₹238.32
|Hong Kong
|$4.426
|₹421.58
Which Countries Have More Expensive Petrol Than India?
Several countries have petrol prices that are substantially higher than India’s average rate.
|Country
|Approx. Petrol Price Per Litre
|Difference Compared With India
|India
|₹108.97
|—
|United Kingdom
|₹220.60
|₹111.63 higher
|France
|₹224.31
|₹115.34 higher
|Singapore
|₹238.32
|₹129.35 higher
|Hong Kong
|₹421.58
|₹312.61 higher
Which Country Has the Cheapest and Most Expensive Petrol?
The cost of petrol varies widely across the world. Countries with large subsidies or price controls can have exceptionally low rates, while places with high taxes and limited land or fuel resources may have much higher prices.
|Category
|Country
|Approx. Petrol Price Per Litre
|Cheapest in the reported comparison
|Libya
|₹2.22
|Another exceptionally low-price market
|Venezuela
|₹3.32
|Most expensive in the listed comparison
|Hong Kong
|₹421.58
Petrol Price in Major Indian Cities
Petrol prices also vary from one Indian city to another. Differences in state taxes, local levies and transportation costs affect the final retail price.
|City
|Petrol Price Per Litre
|Diesel Price Per Litre
|Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|₹99.82
|Chennai
|₹107.76
|₹99.55
|Bengaluru
|₹111.68
|₹99.56
|Hyderabad
|₹116.15
|₹104.23
|Jaipur
|₹113.19
|₹98.25
Where Is Petrol Cheapest and Most Expensive in India?
Fuel prices are not the same across all Indian regions. The reported comparison highlights a substantial difference between Port Blair and Chittoor.
Here is the information structured into a table:
|Location
|Petrol Price Per Litre
|Diesel Price Per Litre
|Port Blair
|₹88.66
|₹84.56
|Chittoor
|₹118.34
|₹106.06
Petrol Price vs Crude Oil Price: What Is the Difference?
Crude oil and petrol are not the same product. Crude oil is a naturally occurring fossil fuel extracted from the ground, while petrol is a refined product made from crude oil.
|Basis
|Crude Oil
|Petrol
|Meaning
|Unrefined petroleum extracted from the earth
|Refined fuel used mainly in petrol engines
|Form
|Raw liquid mixture of hydrocarbons
|Processed fuel
|Main use
|Production of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other products
|Running cars, motorcycles and other petrol-engine vehicles
|Price influence
|Global supply, demand and geopolitical developments
|Crude oil costs, refining, taxes, transport and retail margins
|Trading unit
|Commonly priced per barrel
|Commonly priced per litre
Petrol vs Diesel: How Do Prices Compare?
Petrol and diesel prices vary because they are different refined petroleum products and are subject to different demand patterns, taxes and pricing structures.
|Basis
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Main use
|Cars, motorcycles and petrol-powered vehicles
|Trucks, buses, tractors and diesel-powered vehicles
|Engine type
|Spark-ignition engine
|Compression-ignition engine
|India average price in the reported data
|₹108.97 per litre
|₹98.10 per litre
|Reported global average
|Around ₹150 per litre
|Around ₹159 per litre
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.