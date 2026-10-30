Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2026: Check Diwali Break, Guru Nanak Jayanti & Weekend Dates

AP School Holidays November 2026: The Government of Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released the academic and institutional calendar of holidays for the month of November 2026 for all primary, upper primary, and secondary high schools in the state. Following the lengthy intermission taken during the October Dasara holidays, the November academic calendar aims to redirect the focus of institutions towards consistent classroom education, completion of the middle portion of the curriculum, and ongoing internal assessments.

The academic month is regulated by statutory holidays as well as cultural celebrations, primarily, the cultural festival of Deepavali and Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the norms of state educational departments, regular schools under the government, aided, and recognized private category shall take statutory holidays on Sundays, besides the prescribed Second Saturdays. In addition to statewide holidays, selected school premises utilized for logistical work or polling booth activities in the process of municipal or panchayat governance shall take localized non-teaching days, as allowed by respective district collectors and educational officers. The teachers of these selected schools have to fulfill civic election-related duties, as required by the local administration. On the other hand, schools are preparing syllabi and milestones before the forthcoming summative assessments in December.