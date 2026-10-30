Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2026: Check Diwali Break, Guru Nanak Jayanti & Weekend Dates
AP School Holidays November 2026: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has outlined the school holiday calendar for November 2026 across state, aided, and private schools. The month features key festive closures including Deepavali on Sunday, November 8, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday, November 24, alongside regular second Saturday and Sunday leaves. Furthermore, designated educational institutions hosting local civic and panchayat election arrangements will observe localized holidays as notified by district administrations.
AP School Holidays November 2026: The Government of Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released the academic and institutional calendar of holidays for the month of November 2026 for all primary, upper primary, and secondary high schools in the state. Following the lengthy intermission taken during the October Dasara holidays, the November academic calendar aims to redirect the focus of institutions towards consistent classroom education, completion of the middle portion of the curriculum, and ongoing internal assessments.
The academic month is regulated by statutory holidays as well as cultural celebrations, primarily, the cultural festival of Deepavali and Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the norms of state educational departments, regular schools under the government, aided, and recognized private category shall take statutory holidays on Sundays, besides the prescribed Second Saturdays. In addition to statewide holidays, selected school premises utilized for logistical work or polling booth activities in the process of municipal or panchayat governance shall take localized non-teaching days, as allowed by respective district collectors and educational officers. The teachers of these selected schools have to fulfill civic election-related duties, as required by the local administration. On the other hand, schools are preparing syllabi and milestones before the forthcoming summative assessments in December.
Also Read: School Holidays in November 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2026: Official Calendar
Below are the official calendar for the Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2026:
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Date
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Day
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Occasion / Holiday Type
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Institutional Applicability
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November 1, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Holiday
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All Schools Statewide
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November 2–3, 2026
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Mon–Tue
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Local Body Polls / Administrative Duty
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Select institutions used as polling centers
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November 8, 2026
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Sunday
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Deepavali / Diwali
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All Schools (Gazetted Festival / Weekend)
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November 14, 2026
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Saturday
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Second Saturday / Children’s Day
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All Recognized Schools (Statutory Off)
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November 15, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Holiday
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All Schools Statewide
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November 22, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Holiday
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All Schools Statewide
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November 24, 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab)
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All Schools (State Gazetted / Optional Holiday)
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November 29, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Holiday
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All Schools Statewide
Check: J&K School Holidays in November 2026: Check List of Festival Breaks and Holidays
Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2026: Guidelines for Parents and Students
Although state board government schools follow strictly the guidelines that are issued by means of circulars through the official School Education Department website, CBSE and ICSE schools which are private institutions in urban areas like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati can make changes to the internal schedule or even organize remedial classes for those batches preparing for the board examinations (Class 10 and Class 12).
Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2026: Key Highlights
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Deepavali (November 8): In contrast to the longer Diwali holidays in the northern states, Andhra Pradesh schools take only one day off in honor of Deepavali which occurs simultaneously with the normal Sunday holiday.
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Second Saturday & Children’s Day (November 14): The second Saturday is the official holiday on November 14th for all educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Numerous institutions have plans to conduct special cultural programs or assemblies in honor of Children’s Day on November 13th, Friday or by holding small morning ceremonies.
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Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24): On Tuesday, November 24th, the schools in Andhra Pradesh will be closed for the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
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Formative & Summative Preparation: The month of November is extremely important from an instructional point of view as institutions complete the syllabus prior to Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1) in early December.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.