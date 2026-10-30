Patna’s Bihar Museum has taken the ninth spot in the list of 100 Best Museums Rankings in the World for 2026. It finished ahead of world-famous spots like the Louvre in Paris and The Met in New York. The global museum ranking released by travel platform Worth a Journey made the Patna cultural site. It is the only museum from India and the rest of Asia to break into the world's top ten. Museum officials credited the win to easy to follow galleries, open green spaces, and rare ancient art. Let’s read more about how Bihar Museum managed this feat and other sites ranked in the top ten list for general knowledge. How Bihar Museum Ranking Beat the Louvre in 2026? The global survey was not only done by counting the ticket sales but also depended on how enjoyable the visitors found their trip and how understandable the signage and storytelling was. The ranking also considered crowd handling capacity of the structures.

The Bihar Museum received good ratings since it is easy to navigate and never overcrowded. It is constructed on about 14 acres of Bailey Road, Patna and gives you a journey from early man's tools to the year 1764. You also get to see Mauryan stone sculptures, artworks from the Gupta era, and Mughal weaponry without being overwhelmed in huge spaces. What are Top 9 World Museum Rankings in 2026? The 2026 museum list depends on what travellers now care more about and great visitor care than just old brand names. Rank Best Museum Name City Country Main Attraction 1 Museo Nacional de Antropología Mexico City Mexico Mayan and Aztec stone treasures 2 Museo del Prado Madrid Spain Master paintings from European history 3 Louisiana Museum of Modern Art Humlebæk Denmark Modern art set right by the sea 4 State Hermitage Museum St. Petersburg Russia Massive rooms of royal Russian art 5 Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna Austria Fine Renaissance paintings and gold 9 Bihar Museum Patna India Ancient Indian statues and local folk art

Big names like the Louvre in France and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in America slipped further down the top 100 list due to heavy crowding and long lines. Why did the Louvre Fall Behind in World’s Museum Ranking 2026 List? The Louvre Museum of Paris continues to be an artistic superpower but certain evaluation parameters revealed some significant weaknesses in the Louvre. The constant crowds make one queue for hours and view art in confined spaces which is quite demotivating for foreign tourists. Gallery security and collection safety too carried substantial weight in current evaluations. Prominent cases such as the day time robbery in the Galerie d’Apollon on October 19, 2026 of the royal jewels made people question the safety and security measures in place. Also Read - List of 9 Largest Museums in the World in 2025: Updated

What Bihar Museum Architectural Cultural History The Museum in Patna was conceived by the Bihar government in the early 2010s to share the state's deep civilizational past but the museum officially opened its full complex in 2017. The campus was designed as an international collaboration between Tokyo-based Maki and Associates and Mumbai’s Opolis Architects. The architecture relies on earthy corten steel and native stone which breaks away from the enclosed dark aesthetic of colonial museums. The museum’s open-air courtyards and manicured greenery sit between gallery wings to allow visitors to rest in natural light between historical periods. Bihar Museum, Patna, has been ranked 9th globally and 1st in Asia in The World’s 100 Best Museums 2026, a list published by Worth a Journey, an international travel magazine.



The museum brings together remarkable collections of historical artefacts, sculptures, coins,… pic.twitter.com/6ZyqM051a0 — Bihar Tourism (@TourismBiharGov) October 27, 2026