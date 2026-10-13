KP Constable Result 2026 Out at prb.wb.gov.in, Download Result PDF Download Link Here

The Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026 has been released for the posts of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024. The result of the preliminary written test for recruitment to the posts of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police has been released in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their result after using their login credentials through the link at the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board

(https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata

Police (https://kolkatapolice.gov.in). All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the Constables/ Lady Constables posts. The Authority will conduct the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from October 28, 2026, at different venues across the state.

Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Date The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the shortlisted is scheduled to be held from October 28, 2026 onwards. Admit card will be available to download from October 15, 2026, on the official website- https://wbprb.applythrunet.co.in. To download the Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials, including user id and password to the link. Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026 Download Link The Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026 has been released on October 13, 2026, for the posts of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024. The result of the preliminary written test for recruitment to the posts of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

Result of Preliminary Written Test Download PDF Link List of Shortlisted Male Candidates for PMT & PET Download PDF Link Notice for result of Written Test and commencement of PMT & PET Download PDF Link List of Shortlisted Female Candidates for PMT & PET Download PDF Link prb.wb.gov.in Kolkata Police Result 2026 Overview The result of shortlisted candidates in the preliminary written test for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024 has been released. To find the result on the websites, the candidates are advised to search by keying in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of their permanent District/State. The details regarding the result are provided in the table below: Name of the Exam Authority Police Recruitment Board, West Bengal Recruitment Body Kolkata Police Posts Constable and Lady Constable Exam Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024 Selection Process Written Exam and PET/PMT PET/PMT Date October 28, 2026 onwards Official Website Kolkatapolice.gov.in/prb.wb.gov.in

Kolkata Police Cut off 2026 The KP Police Constable Cut off 2026 will be released shortly by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024 on its official website. The authority will release the category wise KP Police Constable Cut off for the candidates appeared in the prelims result. Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date KP Constable Result 2026 PDF Download Free Candidates can download the KP Constable Result 2026 PDF easily from the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Official Website. The Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026 pdf is available under the latest update section on the home page. You can download the same after following the steps given below- • Check the result on the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, West Bengal Police, or Kolkata Police.

• Provide your login credentials, including Application Serial Number and Date of Birth to view your individual scorecard and status.

• You will get separate PDF lists for shortlisted male and female candidates are available directly on the WBPRB recruitment section.

• Download the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search for your Application Serial Number.