KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority is expected to release soon the KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) Teacher posts. The written exam for KREIS Teacher is scheduled to be held from November 22 to November 30, 2026 across the state. Once released, candidates will can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://kearecruitment.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) Teacher Recruitment was much awaited recruitment drive launched across the state under which various teaching posts are to be filled.

KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

This hall ticket is an essential verification document required for entry into the test premises. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket once the link is activated. Alternatively, you can download the KEA KREIS Teacher Hall Ticket 2026 directly from the link below once it is released.