IMD Weather Forecast For Cyclone Akvan: The Bay of Bengal is witnessing a growing weather threat. This is because the small depression has grown into Cyclone Akvan. It has gained strength and is advancing towards India's eastern coastline. Now, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the evening of November 17, which means today. It will further become stronger and will strengthen into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm around November 19. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. With sustained wind speeds of 120–130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph, the approaching cyclone could pose serious challenges for coastal communities. An Orange Alert is in place, urging residents to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.

CS Akvan over central parts of South & adjoining Westcentral BoB remained practically stationary at 2330 IST 16 Nov, 610 km E of Chennai, 630 km NE of Trincomalee, 660 km SE of Machilipatnam, 670 km SSE of Visakhapatnam & 790 km S of Gopalpur. https://t.co/kpej4pHwC0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 16, 2026

IMD Cyclone Akvan Map IMD Weather Forecast For Cyclone Akvan: List of Affected States and Areas The approaching cyclone is expected to affect several states along India's eastern and southern coasts. Andhra Pradesh is likely to face the strongest impact, while neighbouring states may also experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. - Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Coastal districts between Nellore and Tuni are expected to face the cyclone's direct impact. With landfall forecast around November 20, the region may experience extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions. Low-lying coastal areas could face flooding, while strong gusts may damage trees, power lines and temporary structures.

- Odisha: Southern and coastal districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Koraput and Malkangiri, may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Persistent downpours could trigger waterlogging, localised flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas. Strong winds may also disrupt electricity and transport services, prompting authorities to strengthen preparedness and evacuation arrangements. - Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Coastal areas, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Puducherry, may witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Wind speeds could reach 40–50 kmph in affected areas. Residents should prepare for possible urban waterlogging, traffic disruptions and temporary interruptions to electricity and other essential services. - Telangana: Districts such as Khammam and Suryapet may receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall as the cyclone's rain bands move inland. Squally winds reaching 50–60 kmph are also possible. Heavy downpours could affect road connectivity, agricultural activities and low-lying settlements, particularly during November 20–22.

- West Bengal: Coastal and Gangetic districts, including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, may receive heavy rainfall as moisture associated with the weather system spreads northwards. Residents should remain alert for thunderstorms, waterlogging and localised disruptions, particularly during November 19–20. Cyclone Akvan: State-Wise Rainfall Forecast The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states between November 17 and 21. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive the most intense rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours of 21 cm or more. State / Region Dates Rainfall Forecast Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Nov 17–20 Heavy rainfall on Nov 17 and 20; heavy to very heavy rainfall on Nov 18–19. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam Nov 18–20 Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) on Nov 19–20. Odisha Nov 18–21 Heavy rainfall on Nov 18, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Rayalaseema Nov 19–20 Isolated heavy rainfall. Telangana Nov 20–21 Heavy to very heavy rainfall in eastern Telangana on Nov 20 and isolated heavy rainfall on Nov 21. Chhattisgarh Nov 20–21 Isolated heavy rainfall in southern and northern districts. Gangetic West Bengal Nov 19–20 Isolated heavy rainfall. Jharkhand Nov 20–21 Isolated heavy rainfall. Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh Nov 21 Isolated heavy rainfall in eastern Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh.

Storm Surge Warning: The IMD has also warned of possible storm surges of 1–2 metres in low-lying coastal areas of Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada districts during landfall. Why Is the Cyclone Named Akvan? The names given to these cyclones are often very impressive and, interestingly, are submitted by different countries. So, Cyclone Akvan gets its name from Iran, one of the 13 member countries of the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones responsible for naming storms in the North Indian Ocean. Iran submitted the name as part of the pre-approved list, which is followed in a designated sequence. So, while the cyclone may be heading towards India's coastline, its name has travelled all the way from Iran! What Does Akvan Mean? The name Akvan is associated with Akvan-e Div, a mythical demon from Persian literature, particularly Ferdowsi's epic Shahnameh.