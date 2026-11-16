APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 720 Executive & Non-Executive Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the online application process for the Group 2 Recruitment 2026. The commission has announced 720 vacancies, including 471 Executive and 249 Non-Executive posts. Candidates who want to work in the Andhra Pradesh government can now apply through the official website. The application window opened on November 10 and will close on December 11, 2026. Eligible candidates should read the official notification carefully, keep their documents ready, and submit the form before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Group 2 notification for a large number of vacancies. Here are the key details of the recruitment at a glance, so candidates can quickly check the important dates and vacancy numbers before applying.