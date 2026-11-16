APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 720 Executive & Non-Executive Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: APPSC has opened online applications for 720 Group 2 posts, including 471 Executive and 249 Non-Executive vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website from November 10 to December 11, 2026. The exam is expected in 2027.
Key Points
- APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 offers 720 vacancies (471 Executive, 249 Non-Executive).
- Online applications opened on November 10, 2026, and close on December 11, 2026.
- The Preliminary Screening Test for Group 2 is scheduled for February 21, 2027.
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the online application process for the Group 2 Recruitment 2026. The commission has announced 720 vacancies, including 471 Executive and 249 Non-Executive posts. Candidates who want to work in the Andhra Pradesh government can now apply through the official website. The application window opened on November 10 and will close on December 11, 2026. Eligible candidates should read the official notification carefully, keep their documents ready, and submit the form before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues.
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Group 2 notification for a large number of vacancies. Here are the key details of the recruitment at a glance, so candidates can quickly check the important dates and vacancy numbers before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
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Recruitment Name
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APPSC Group-II Services Direct Recruitment 2026
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Notification No.
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37/2026
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Post Name
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Group 2 Executive and Non-Executive Posts (30 Post Categories across various departments)
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Total Vacancies
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720
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Executive Posts
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471(Deputy Tahsildar: 203, Deputy MPDO: 176, GST Officer: 40, Prohibition & Excise SI: 29, Assistant Registrar of Co-op. Societies: 10, Sub-Registrar Gr-II: 7, Municipal Commissioner Gr-III: 6)
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Non-Executive Posts
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249(Senior Accountant: 91, Assistant Section Officer [GAD/Finance/Law]: 80, Junior Accountant: 47, Junior Office Assistant across 17 departments: 31)
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Pay Scale
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₹25,220 to ₹1,30,580 (varies by post)
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Job Category
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Andhra Pradesh Government Jobs
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Job Location
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Andhra Pradesh
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Application Mode
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Online (via One Time Profile Registration – OTPR)
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Apply Online Start Date
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November 10, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 11, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Selection Process
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Preliminary Screening Test (Offline OMR), Main Examination (CBRT), Computer Proficiency Test (CPT), and Certificate Verification
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Exam Date
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Preliminary Screening Test: February 21, 2027 (Offline OMR-based)
Main Examination (CBRT): To be announced
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Official Website
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application link for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 is now active on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can use the link below to reach the recruitment page, read the notification, and submit their application. Applications will be accepted only through the online mode, so make sure you complete the process before the last date, December 11, 2026. Check the direct link below:
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APPSC Group 2 2026 Apply Link
Steps to Apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
Applying for APPSC Group 2 is a simple process, but candidates must follow each step carefully. Registration is a one-time process, so keep your details and documents ready before you begin. Follow the steps below to complete your application.
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Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.
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On the home page, click on the "Recruitment Notifications" section.
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Open the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 notification and read all the instructions carefully.
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Complete the One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) if you have not registered earlier. Existing users can log in with their User ID and password.
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Click on the "Apply Online" link for Group 2 Executive and Non-Executive posts.
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Fill in your personal, educational, and communication details correctly.
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Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee online, if applicable to your category.
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Check all the details once and submit the application form.
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Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.
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Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com