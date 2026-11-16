IPL 2027 Trade: Harshal Patel to Join Gujarat Titans from SRH; Check Trade Price and Details
Harshal Patel is reportedly set for an all-cash trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2027. Check the reported trade price, details of the deal and his IPL career statistics.
Harshal Patel is set to be traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2027. As reported by Cricinfo, the deal will be an all cash trade, with the 2022 IPL champions acquiring the services of the right-arm pacer for a handsome amount.
Harshal Patel has represented several franchises in the IPL over the years. However, his performances in the last couple of seasons have not been particularly impressive and Hyderabad have reportedly decided to let him go.
With the IPL 2027 retention deadline approaching on November 17, franchises are looking to make changes to their squads ahead of the next season. SRH have also been involved in some high-profile trades ahead of the upcoming season.
Harshal Patel to GT: Check Trade Price
Harshal Patel will join Gujarat Titans in an all cash deal worth INR 4 crore (approximately USD 425,000). An all cash deal means that there will be an exchange of a player for money between 2 franchises instead of a player-to-player transfer.
SRH bought Harshal Patel for INR 8 crore at the 2025 mega auction. In 2025, he picked up 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.81.
With SRH having found 2 young pace options in the previous season in the form of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, the franchise has decided to let go of the experienced pacer.
Harshal Patel's IPL Journey and Stats
Harshal Patel made his IPL debut in 2012 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since then, he has represented 4 franchises. Below is a look at his IPL journey across the years.
|
Years
|
IPL Franchise
|
2012–2017
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
2018–2020
|
Delhi Daredevils
|
2021–2023
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
2024
|
Punjab Kings
|
2025–2026
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
2027*
|
Gujarat Titans (reported trade)
Harshal is known for his bowling variations, particularly his slower deliveries. He has also won the Purple Cap twice: in 2021 and 2024.
Harshal Patel's Purple Cap-winning seasons
|
Metric
|
2021
|
2024
|
Matches
|
15
|
14
|
Overs
|
56.2
|
49
|
Runs
|
459
|
477
|
Wickets
|
32
|
24
|
Average
|
14.34
|
19.88
|
Economy
|
8.14
|
9.73
|
Best Bowling
|
5/27
|
3/15
|
5-wicket hauls
|
1
|
0
Harshal Patel's Overall IPL Bowling Record
Harshal Patel has played 124 IPL matches, in which he has taken 151 wickets at an average of 24.68 and an economy rate of 8.92.
|
Metric
|
Value
|
Matches
|
124
|
Overs
|
417.4
|
Runs
|
3,727
|
Wickets
|
151
|
Average
|
24.68
|
Economy
|
8.92
|
Best Bowling
|
5/27
|
5-wicket hauls
|
4
When is the IPL 2027 Retention Deadline?
The deadline for IPL franchises to submit their retained and released player lists ahead of the 2027 mini auction is November 17, 2026.
Also READ: IPL 2027 Trade List: From Hardik Pandya to Rishabh Pant; Check Full List of Confirmed Player Trades
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