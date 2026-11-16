Harshal Patel is set to be traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2027. As reported by Cricinfo, the deal will be an all cash trade, with the 2022 IPL champions acquiring the services of the right-arm pacer for a handsome amount.

Harshal Patel has represented several franchises in the IPL over the years. However, his performances in the last couple of seasons have not been particularly impressive and Hyderabad have reportedly decided to let him go.

With the IPL 2027 retention deadline approaching on November 17, franchises are looking to make changes to their squads ahead of the next season. SRH have also been involved in some high-profile trades ahead of the upcoming season.

Harshal Patel to GT: Check Trade Price

Harshal Patel will join Gujarat Titans in an all cash deal worth INR 4 crore (approximately USD 425,000). An all cash deal means that there will be an exchange of a player for money between 2 franchises instead of a player-to-player transfer.