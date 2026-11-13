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AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Download BCI (XXII) Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Tomorrow; Link at allindiabarexamination.com

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 13, 2026, 12:16 IST

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE XXII (22) admit card for 2026 soon on its official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can download their exam hall ticket using their login credentials

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 LIVE
AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • AIBE 22 Examination admit card to be released online on November 14, 2026
  • Candidates appearing for the exams in November must login with their application number and password to download the AIBE 22 Hall Ticket PDF
  • BCI will be releasing the AIBE 22 admit card on the official website allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: The Bar Council of India will be releasing the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 admit cards tomorrow, November 14, 2026. Students who have applied for the exam can visit the website to download the admit card PDF. 

AIBE 22 examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam must make sure they download the hall ticket through the link on the official website. The AIBE 22 admit card 2027 is a mandatory document for candidates to be presented at the exam centre on the day of the exam. Details regarding the exam centre, exam reporting time, and instructions for the AIBE 22 exam will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card with them until the result is announced. Students will not be allowed entry into the exam centre without the hard copy of the AIBE 22 admit card. 

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2027 - Click Here (Available on November 14, 2026)

AIBE XXII Hall Ticket 2026: Date and Time for Release

The AIBE Admit Card 2027 will be released online tomorrow. While the date of release of the AIBE 22 admit card has been confirmed, there is no specific time for the release of the hall ticket. As per the notification, the admit card will be available on November 14, 2026. Considering previous year trends, it is likely that the hall tickets will be released by evening. Students are however, advised to keep checking the official website for notifications regarding the release of the admit card.

AIBE XXII Admit Card 2026: How to Download PDF

The admit card PDF will be available on the official website soon. To download the hall tickets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Follow the steps to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 22 hall ticket link

Step 3: Log in with the application ID and password

Step 4: The AIBE 22 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

Details Mentioned on the AIBE XXII Hall Ticket

The admit card will be available online only. When downloading the admit card, candidates need to cross-check the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Exam centre details

  • Exam time

  • Reporting time

  • Session details

  • Candidate photograph and signature

  • Instructions for candidates

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 13, 2026, 12:13 IST

    AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: Syllabus for Examination

    Sr. No. Topic/Subject Number of Questions
    1. Constitutional law 10
    2. I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 8
    3. Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 10
    4. C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure) 10
    5. Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 8
    6. Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act 4
    7. Family Law 8
    8. Public Interest Litigation 4
    9. Administration Law 3
    10. Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules 4
    11. Company Law 2
    12. Environmental Law 2
    13. Cyber Law 2
    14. Labour & Industrial Law 4
    15. Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law 5
    16. Law related to Taxation 4
    17. Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8
    18. Land Acquisition Act 2
    19. Intellectual Property Laws 2
      Total 100
  • Nov 13, 2026, 12:06 IST

    AIBE 22 Hall Ticket 2026 Release Date

    As per the schedule released, the AIBE 22 admit card will be released tomorrow, November 14, 2026. Those who have completed their application forms for the exams will bn issued their hall ticket through the login link on the official website. Students are required to login with their application/ User ID and Password to download the individual hall ticket PDF. 

  • Nov 13, 2026, 11:51 IST

    AIBE 22 Admit Card 206: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

    The AIBE 22 admit cards will be released online tomorrow, November 14, 2026. Those who have applied for the exams must download the hall tickets through the link on the official website. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE

    Step 2: Click on AIBE 22 admit card link

    Step 3: Click on the login link provided

    Step 4: Enter the Application/ User ID and Password

    Step 5: The AIBE admit card will be displayed

    Step 6: Download for further reference

  • Nov 13, 2026, 11:40 IST

    AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: Can Final Year Law Students Appear?

    Yes, as per a recent notification issued, final-year law graduates can also appear for the AIBE 22 examinations. The applications were available on the official website until October 27, 2026. Only those candidates who have successfully completed the AIBE 22 applications will be issued their AIBE 22 hall ticket. 

  • Nov 13, 2026, 11:38 IST

    AIBE 22 Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned

    The Bar Council of India will be conducting the AIBE 22 examination on November 29, 2026. The admit card will be available for download tomorrow, November 14, 2026. Students must cross check the following details when checking the admit card

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Exam centre details

    Exam time

    Reporting time

    Candidate photograph and signature

    Exam schedule

    Instructions for Candidates

  • Nov 13, 2026, 11:36 IST

    AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: When is the Examination?

    AIBE 22 is being conducted twice a year. The AIBE 21 exam was conducted on June 7, 2026. The next exam, AIBE 22, is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026.

  • Nov 13, 2026, 11:34 IST

    AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: Date and Time for Release of Hall Ticket

    All India Bar Examination (AIBE 22) admit card will be released online tomorrow, November 14, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam must login with their credentials to download the hall ticket PDF. The time of release of the AIBE 22 admit card 2026 has not been confirmed. Students mus keep visiting the official website allindiabarexamination.com to download the hall ticket pdf.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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