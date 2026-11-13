AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Download BCI (XXII) Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Tomorrow; Link at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: The Bar Council of India will be releasing the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 admit cards tomorrow, November 14, 2026. Students who have applied for the exam can visit the website to download the admit card PDF.

AIBE 22 examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam must make sure they download the hall ticket through the link on the official website. The AIBE 22 admit card 2027 is a mandatory document for candidates to be presented at the exam centre on the day of the exam. Details regarding the exam centre, exam reporting time, and instructions for the AIBE 22 exam will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card with them until the result is announced. Students will not be allowed entry into the exam centre without the hard copy of the AIBE 22 admit card.

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2027 - Click Here (Available on November 14, 2026)

AIBE XXII Hall Ticket 2026: Date and Time for Release

The AIBE Admit Card 2027 will be released online tomorrow. While the date of release of the AIBE 22 admit card has been confirmed, there is no specific time for the release of the hall ticket. As per the notification, the admit card will be available on November 14, 2026. Considering previous year trends, it is likely that the hall tickets will be released by evening. Students are however, advised to keep checking the official website for notifications regarding the release of the admit card.

AIBE XXII Admit Card 2026: How to Download PDF

The admit card PDF will be available on the official website soon. To download the hall tickets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Follow the steps to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 22 hall ticket link

Step 3: Log in with the application ID and password

Step 4: The AIBE 22 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

Details Mentioned on the AIBE XXII Hall Ticket

The admit card will be available online only. When downloading the admit card, candidates need to cross-check the following details