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Odisha Govt Launches Robotics Lab in 807 Govt Schools; Classes 6 to 10 Students to Learn AI, Machine Learning

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 09:03 IST

Odisha state government launched robotics labs in 807 government schools. Students from classes 6 to 10 will learn AI, Marchine LEarning and Robotics.

Odisha Govt Launches Robotics Lab in 807 Govt Schools; Classes 6 to 10 Students to Learn AI, Machine Learning
Odisha Govt Launches Robotics Lab in 807 Govt Schools; Classes 6 to 10 Students to Learn AI, Machine Learning
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched robotics laboratories in 807 government schools. The project has been set up with a Rs. 164.33 Crore budget. The initiative will enable students in classes 6 to 10 to receive practical training in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and 3D printing. 

The CM launched the initiative while inaugurating the three-day children's festival ‘Surabh 2026 ’, where more than 2500 meritorious students from across the state are participating. The CM also launched the free Android-based ‘Nipun App’ to strengthen foundational learning among primary school students. The CM also presented the Mukhyamantri Shiksha Puraskar to meritorious teachers, students and educational institutions for their contribution to the state education sector. As per reports, a total of 375 individuals and institutions were honoured under the state-level award scheme for 2024 and 2025.

The Chief Minister also distributed the ‘Mukhymantri Odia Bhasha Brutti ’, under which 7350 meritorious students receive an annual grant of Rs. 7500 each for excellence in the study of Odia. Ten high-achieving students and four CHSE toppers were also felicitated at the event.

When speaking at the ‘Surabh 2026’, the CM mentioned that the festival was a celebration of children's dreams, creativity, talent and potential. The CM who was also a teacher in his earlier years advised students to keep up with the changing times and develop the availability to distinguish reliable information from misleading content available online. He mentioned that mobile phones should be used as a primary tool for learning rather than entertainment and also urged students not to get caught up in the race for government jobs or high academic marks. He emphasised that skills and a degree serve as the genuine guarantee for securing a livelihood. He also urged students to focus on their studies and prepare themselves for the future.

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 09:02 IST
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