Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Meghalaya On November 13, 2026? Check List Of Upcoming Holidays
Banks across Meghalaya will remain closed on November 13, 2026, for the Wangala Festival. Check whether SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other banks are closed, which digital banking services remain available and the upcoming bank holiday schedule across India.
Bank Holiday Today, November 13, 2026: Are you from Meghalaya and planning to visit your nearest bank today? Here is a major update you should know. Banks across Meghalaya will remain closed today, Friday, November 13, on account of the Wangala Festival.
According to the Reserve Bank of India, this holiday applies to both public and private sector banks.
Customers can continue using digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs. Banks in other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra, will remain open as usual.
Which Banks Closed in Meghalaya Today, November 13?
Banks across Meghalaya will remain closed today, Friday, November 13, 2026, due to the Wangala Festival. The holiday applies to both public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB and Canara Bank.
Why Are Banks Closed in Meghalaya Today?
Banks across Meghalaya are closed today to mark the Wangala Festival. This is an important harvest festival celebrated by the Garo community.
The festival is also known as the 100 Drums Festival. Wangala marks the end of the harvest season.
In Meghalaya, it is celebrated to honour Saljong, the Sun God, and express gratitude for a good harvest.
This festival features traditional dances, music, colourful celebrations and the beating of large drums.
Since Wangala is a regional holiday, bank branches across Meghalaya, including Shillong, will remain closed today. Both public and private sector banks will observe the holiday.
These kinds of local festival holidays come under the special list of holidays according to the RBI.
Are Online Banking, UPI and ATM Services Available Today?
Although physical bank branches are closed, customers do not need to worry about accessing routine digital banking services.
The following services are expected to remain operational:
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UPI Transactions: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and BHIM transactions will continue.
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Internet Banking: Customers can access their accounts and transfer funds online.
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Mobile Banking: Banking applications will remain available for routine transactions.
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ATM Services: Cash withdrawals and balance enquiries will continue, subject to cash availability.
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NEFT and RTGS: Digital fund transfer facilities will remain available, subject to their applicable operating schedules.
Bank Holiday Schedule (November 14–22, 2026)
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November 14, Saturday: Banks across India will remain closed on account of the Second Saturday.
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November 15, Sunday: Banks nationwide will remain closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.
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November 16, Monday: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand, including Patna and Ranchi, will remain closed for Chhath Puja (Surya Shashti Dala Chhath).
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November 20, Friday: Banks in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, will remain closed for Igas-Bagwal.
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November 22, Sunday: Banks across India will remain closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.
Note: Banks in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will remain open on all weekdays during this period. Until there is a change or update.
Also Read: Bank Holidays, November 2026: When Is Diwali Holiday? From Bhai Dooj To All The Weekend Closures, Check Full State-Wise Festival Holiday List
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