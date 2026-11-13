Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Meghalaya On November 13, 2026? Check List Of Upcoming Holidays

Bank Holiday Today, November 13, 2026: Are you from Meghalaya and planning to visit your nearest bank today? Here is a major update you should know. Banks across Meghalaya will remain closed today, Friday, November 13, on account of the Wangala Festival.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, this holiday applies to both public and private sector banks.

Customers can continue using digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs. Banks in other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra, will remain open as usual.

Which Banks Closed in Meghalaya Today, November 13?

Banks across Meghalaya will remain closed today, Friday, November 13, 2026, due to the Wangala Festival. The holiday applies to both public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB and Canara Bank.