JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended to November 27, Apply Online for 2863 Vacancies

JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has extended the last date to submit online applications for Class 4 Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can now apply till November 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 2863 vacancies will be filled. Earlier the last date to submit the application form was November 12, 2026. The recruitment drive covers Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process through the official website. Check this article for the revised dates, vacancy details, application link and other important details.

JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026: Overview

The JKSSB Class 4 recruitment is conducted under Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026. The board aims to fill 2,863 posts across UT, Divisional and District cadres in different government departments. Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.