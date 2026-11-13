JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended to November 27, Apply Online for 2863 Vacancies
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has extended the application deadline for 2,863 Class IV MTS and Sanitation Worker vacancies till November 27, 2026. Candidates can check this article for important dates, application fees and other details here.
Key Points
- JKSSB Class 4 application deadline extended to November 27, 2026.
- A total of 2863 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- The previous application deadline was November 12, 2026.
JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has extended the last date to submit online applications for Class 4 Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can now apply till November 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 2863 vacancies will be filled. Earlier the last date to submit the application form was November 12, 2026. The recruitment drive covers Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process through the official website. Check this article for the revised dates, vacancy details, application link and other important details.
JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026: Overview
The JKSSB Class 4 recruitment is conducted under Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026. The board aims to fill 2,863 posts across UT, Divisional and District cadres in different government departments. Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker
|
Advertisement No
|
09 of 2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
2863
|
Notification Release Date
|
September 1, 2026
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Last Date
|
November 27, 2026 (Extended)
|
Official Website
|
jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The application process is conducted online and interested candidates can submit their application through the official website . Those who have not submitted their forms can now submit before the revised deadline. Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment and official notification in the table below.
|
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Link
|
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
The board has revised the registration date in order to provide candidates with additional time to complete the application process. Check the important dates in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
September 1, 2026
|
Application Start Date
|
October 5, 2026
|
Previous Last Date
|
November 12, 2026
|
Extended Last Date
|
November 27, 2026
Steps to Apply Online for JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026
Candidates must follow the steps given below to complete the online application form before the revised dates-
-
Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
-
The homepage will appear now you have to visit the recruitment section and click on Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026.
-
Complete the registration process by providing required details.
-
Now Log in and fill the online application form as per the detailed instructions.
-
Upload the photograph, signature and other documents.
-
Pay the application fees online.
-
Review details once and submit the online application form.
-
Download and save the application form for future references.
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee online while submitting the online application. The category wise fees distribution is given below.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/Other eligible categories
|
Rs 600
|
SC, ST-1 and ST- 2
|
Rs 500
|
EWS and PwBD
|
Rs 500
For more details and official announcements related to the JKSSB recruitment please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.