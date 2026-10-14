APPSC Group 2 Notification 2026 Out at psc.ap.gov.in: Apply Online from 10 November; Check Eligibility Here

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced a total of 686 vacancies for various Group 2 Services posts with the release of the official notification. The candidates who are interested in applying should remember that the application process will commence from 10 November onwards and ends on 30 November 2026. The advertised posts include Municipal Commissioner Grade-III, Deputy Tahsildar, Goods and Service Tax Officer, Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Accountant, among others.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the APPSC is going to fill a total of 686 vacancies in the Group 2 Services under various departments. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: