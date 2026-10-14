APPSC Group 2 Notification 2026 Out at psc.ap.gov.in: Apply Online from 10 November; Check Eligibility Here
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The APPSC has released the notification for direct recruitment to Group 2 Services on 13 October 2026 on its official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The application process will start from 10 November 2026. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.
Key Points
- APPSC announced 686 vacancies for various Group 2 Services posts in 2026.
- Application process for Group 2 Services starts 10 November 2026, ends 30 November 2026.
- Official notification for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 released on 13 October 2026.
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced a total of 686 vacancies for various Group 2 Services posts with the release of the official notification. The candidates who are interested in applying should remember that the application process will commence from 10 November onwards and ends on 30 November 2026. The advertised posts include Municipal Commissioner Grade-III, Deputy Tahsildar, Goods and Service Tax Officer, Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Accountant, among others.
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the APPSC is going to fill a total of 686 vacancies in the Group 2 Services under various departments. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
|
Advertisement No.
|
37/2026
|
No. of Vacancies
|
686
|
Notification Release Date
|
13 October 2026
|
APPSC Group 2 Application Start Date
|
10 November 2026
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
30 November 2026
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
|
Official Website
|
psc.ap.gov.in
APPSC Group 2 Notification 2026
The APPSC Group 2 recruitment notification is out and the candidates who are interested in this recruitment should download the notification and go through it. As the application process starts on 10 November, the candidates have enough time to gather the documents required for the application and read the notification carefully before proceeding with the application.
|
APPSC Group 2 Notification 2026
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The applicants are advised to know the eligibility criteria beforehand to apply for the Group 2 recruitment. The eligibility criteria such as the educational qualification varies by post. Check the post-wise requisite educational qualification here.
|
S.No.
|
Name of the post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Preferred Qualification
|
01
|
Municipal Commissioner Grade-III in Municipal Commissioners Sub-Ordinate Service
|
Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University in India
|
-
|
02
|
Sub-Registrar Grade-II in Registrations and Stamps Subordinate Service
|
in addition to a bachelor’s degree, possess a Degree in Law from a University in India
|
03
|
Deputy Tahsildar in A.P. Revenue Service
|
-
|
04
|
Goods and Service Tax Officer (erstwhile ACTO) in A.P. State (Commercial Tax) Service Rules
|
-
|
05
|
Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies in A.P. Cooperative Subordinate Service
|
-
|
06
|
Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer in Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service
|
-
|
07
|
Prohibition and Excise SubInspector in A.P. Prohibition & Excise Sub- Service
|
-
|
08
|
Assistant Section Officer (GAD) in A.P. Secretariat Sub. Service
|
-
|
09
|
Assistant Section Officer (Finance Dept.) in A.P. Secretariat Sub-Service
|
Must Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics or Economics or Commerce from any University in India
|
-
|
10
|
Assistant Section Officer (Law Dept.) in A.P. Secretariat SubService
|
Must Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University in India
|
-
|
11
|
Senior Accountant in A.P. Treasuries and Accounts SubService (HOD)
|
Must have passed a Degree in Commerce or Economics or Mathematics, of any University recognized by the University Grants Commission
|
-
|
12
|
Junior Accountant in various Departments in A.P. Treasuries and Accounts SubService (HODs)
|
-
APPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026
A total of 686 vacancies have been announced by the APPSC for Group 2 Services. These vacancies are advertised for various departments of the state government. Check the post-wise vacancy distribution here.
|
S.No.
|
Name of the post
|
No. of Vacancies
|
01
|
Municipal Commissioner Grade-III in Municipal Commissioners Sub-Ordinate Service
|
06
|
02
|
Sub-Registrar Grade-II in Registrations and Stamps Subordinate Service
|
07
|
03
|
Deputy Tahsildar in A.P. Revenue Service
|
200
|
04
|
Goods and Service Tax Officer (erstwhile ACTO) in A.P. State (Commercial Tax) Service Rules
|
40
|
05
|
Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies in A.P. Cooperative Subordinate Service
|
10
|
06
|
Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer in Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service
|
176
|
07
|
Prohibition and Excise SubInspector in A.P. Prohibition & Excise Sub- Service
|
29
|
08
|
Assistant Section Officer (GAD) in A.P. Secretariat Sub. Service
|
71
|
09
|
Assistant Section Officer (Finance Dept.) in A.P. Secretariat Sub-Service
|
05
|
10
|
Assistant Section Officer (Law Dept.) in A.P. Secretariat SubService
|
04
|
11
|
Senior Accountant in A.P. Treasuries and Accounts SubService (HOD)
|
90
|
12
|
Junior Accountant in various Departments in A.P. Treasuries and Accounts SubService (HODs)
|
48
|
Total
|
686
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.