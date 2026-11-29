CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Topic-Wise Weightage
CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis: Check the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, topic-wise weightage, exam pattern and key highlights of the paper.
Slot 1 of CAT 2026 has been successfully conducted and the detailed CAT analysis has been released. Held by IIM Indore in various test centers across India, this online exam was conducted as per the latest CAT pattern where the paper comprised 68 questions that were equally divided into three mandatory sections, namely VARC, DILR, and QA. The total time allotted to candidates was 2 hours, and they had to finish each of the three sections in 40 minutes.
As per the a leading ed-tech firm expert, "The first slot of CAT 2026 was easy to moderate overall, but it rewarded judgement more than speed. VARC was comfortable, with four RC passages and no Odd One Out questions, and DILR was doable for those who chose their sets wisely. QA was the real test. The concepts were familiar, but the questions were lengthy and tricky, so candidates who left the time-consuming ones aside are likely to come out ahead."As per the Slot 1 paper review, the overall good attempts are in the range of 35 to 42 questions. Scroll down for the complete section-wise analysis and topic-wise weightage details.
Also Check: CAT 2026 Exam Analysis LIVE: Check Slot 1, 2, and 3 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
CAT 2026 Slot 1: Exam Overview & Pattern
Below are the CAT 2026 highlights:
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Particular
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Details
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Conducting Institute
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IIM Indore
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Exam Date & Slot Timing
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Sunday, November 29, 2026 (8:30 AM – 10:30 AM)
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Total Duration
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120 Minutes (40 Minutes per section; no switching allowed)
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Total Questions & Marks
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68 Questions / 204 Marks
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Marking Scheme
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+3 for each correct answer; -1 for wrong MCQs; 0 for wrong TITA (Type-In-The-Answer) questions
CAT Slot 1 VARC Analysis
VARC would have a total of 24 questions based on reading comprehension and verbal ability. RC would be tested for comprehension, inference, and argumentation abilities of the candidates The RC section had four passages with four questions each. Two passages were relatively long and two were shorter.
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Area
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Details
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Reading Comprehension
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4 passages, 16 questions
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RC 1
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Unlived life and mental health
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RC 2
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America and politics
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RC 3
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The Amazon / Brazilian rainforest
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RC 4
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Human evolution, Darwin's theory and chimpanzees
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Verbal Ability
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3 sequence-based questions and 3 vocabulary-based fill-in-the-blanks; para completion and sentence-based questions also reported
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Notable observations
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No Odd One Out questions this time
CAT Slot 1 DILR Analysis
The section of DILR will have questions based on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. The candidates will be required to analyze the given data and solve the sets in 40 minutes
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Area
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Details
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Pebble Tournament
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Logical reasoning set on odd and even pebbles, working out how many remain after throws
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Supply Diagram
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Diagram-based LRDI set
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Average
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Averages across three classes, with conditions on the highest and minimum averages
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Milk Seller
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Case-based question
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Number of sets and their difficulty
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Moderate / Doable overall
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Notable observations
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The Pebble Tournament stood out as the most talked-about set
CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis: Exam Overview
Here is the paper for Slot 1 in one table following the CAT pattern. The detailed breakdown below each figure will give you an idea of what each number means.
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Section
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Total Questions
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Time
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Difficulty Level (Recent Trend)
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Good Attempts
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VARC
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24
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40 minutes
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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14–17
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DILR
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22
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40 minutes
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Moderately difficult to difficult
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9–12
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QA
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22
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40 minutes
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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11–14
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Overall
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68
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120 minutes
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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35–42
CAT 2026 Slot 1 Exam Details
Below are the exam details for the CAT 2026 Slot 1:
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Exam date
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29 November 2026 (Sunday)
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Slot 1 timing
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8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
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Conducting institute
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IIM Indore
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Mode
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Computer-based test
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Section order
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VARC, then DILR, then QA
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Sectional time limit
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40 minutes per section
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Marking scheme
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+3 for a correct answer; −1 for a wrong MCQ; no negative marking for TITA questions
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Total marks
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204
As far as the test pattern goes, it is to be noted that CAT 2026 too consisted of 68 questions, which were 24 in VARC, 22 in DILR, and 22 in QA with a sectional time limit of 40 minutes each. Therefore, the aspirant entering Slot 1 is already aware of the test pattern.
CAT 2026 Slot 1 Difficulty Level: How Tough Is the Paper?
If CAT 2026 Slot 1 resembles the previous sets, then the relative level of difficulty will lie between moderate and moderately difficult. VARC will be of moderate difficulty, with comprehensions that are easy to comprehend but tough.
DILR will be the toughest in recent years, while QA will vary between moderate and moderately difficult according to the amount of Algebra and Geometry questions in the set. However, since CAT standardises slot-wise marks, the toughness of a particular slot does not make any difference in percentiles.
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Section
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Recent CAT Trend
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CAT 2026 Slot 1
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VARC
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Moderate
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TBA
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DILR
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Moderately difficult to difficult
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TBA
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QA
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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TBA
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Overall
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Moderate to moderately difficult
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TBA
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IIM Call Predictor 2026-27
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.