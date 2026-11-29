Slot 1 of CAT 2026 has been successfully conducted and the detailed CAT analysis has been released. Held by IIM Indore in various test centers across India, this online exam was conducted as per the latest CAT pattern where the paper comprised 68 questions that were equally divided into three mandatory sections, namely VARC, DILR, and QA. The total time allotted to candidates was 2 hours, and they had to finish each of the three sections in 40 minutes. As per the a leading ed-tech firm expert, "The first slot of CAT 2026 was easy to moderate overall, but it rewarded judgement more than speed. VARC was comfortable, with four RC passages and no Odd One Out questions, and DILR was doable for those who chose their sets wisely. QA was the real test. The concepts were familiar, but the questions were lengthy and tricky, so candidates who left the time-consuming ones aside are likely to come out ahead."As per the Slot 1 paper review, the overall good attempts are in the range of 35 to 42 questions. Scroll down for the complete section-wise analysis and topic-wise weightage details.

Also Check: CAT 2026 Exam Analysis LIVE: Check Slot 1, 2, and 3 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts CAT 2026 Slot 1: Exam Overview & Pattern Below are the CAT 2026 highlights: Particular Details Conducting Institute IIM Indore Exam Date & Slot Timing Sunday, November 29, 2026 (8:30 AM – 10:30 AM) Total Duration 120 Minutes (40 Minutes per section; no switching allowed) Total Questions & Marks 68 Questions / 204 Marks Marking Scheme +3 for each correct answer; -1 for wrong MCQs; 0 for wrong TITA (Type-In-The-Answer) questions CAT Slot 1 VARC Analysis VARC would have a total of 24 questions based on reading comprehension and verbal ability. RC would be tested for comprehension, inference, and argumentation abilities of the candidates The RC section had four passages with four questions each. Two passages were relatively long and two were shorter.

Area Details Reading Comprehension 4 passages, 16 questions RC 1 Unlived life and mental health RC 2 America and politics RC 3 The Amazon / Brazilian rainforest RC 4 Human evolution, Darwin's theory and chimpanzees Verbal Ability 3 sequence-based questions and 3 vocabulary-based fill-in-the-blanks; para completion and sentence-based questions also reported Notable observations No Odd One Out questions this time CAT Slot 1 DILR Analysis The section of DILR will have questions based on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. The candidates will be required to analyze the given data and solve the sets in 40 minutes Area Details Pebble Tournament Logical reasoning set on odd and even pebbles, working out how many remain after throws Supply Diagram Diagram-based LRDI set Average Averages across three classes, with conditions on the highest and minimum averages Milk Seller Case-based question Number of sets and their difficulty Moderate / Doable overall Notable observations The Pebble Tournament stood out as the most talked-about set

CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis: Exam Overview Here is the paper for Slot 1 in one table following the CAT pattern. The detailed breakdown below each figure will give you an idea of what each number means. Section Total Questions Time Difficulty Level (Recent Trend) Good Attempts VARC 24 40 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 14–17 DILR 22 40 minutes Moderately difficult to difficult 9–12 QA 22 40 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 11–14 Overall 68 120 minutes Moderate to moderately difficult 35–42 CAT 2026 Slot 1 Exam Details Below are the exam details for the CAT 2026 Slot 1: Exam date 29 November 2026 (Sunday) Slot 1 timing 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Conducting institute IIM Indore Mode Computer-based test Section order VARC, then DILR, then QA Sectional time limit 40 minutes per section Marking scheme +3 for a correct answer; −1 for a wrong MCQ; no negative marking for TITA questions Total marks 204

As far as the test pattern goes, it is to be noted that CAT 2026 too consisted of 68 questions, which were 24 in VARC, 22 in DILR, and 22 in QA with a sectional time limit of 40 minutes each. Therefore, the aspirant entering Slot 1 is already aware of the test pattern. CAT 2026 Slot 1 Difficulty Level: How Tough Is the Paper? If CAT 2026 Slot 1 resembles the previous sets, then the relative level of difficulty will lie between moderate and moderately difficult. VARC will be of moderate difficulty, with comprehensions that are easy to comprehend but tough. DILR will be the toughest in recent years, while QA will vary between moderate and moderately difficult according to the amount of Algebra and Geometry questions in the set. However, since CAT standardises slot-wise marks, the toughness of a particular slot does not make any difference in percentiles.