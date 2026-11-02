IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 at ibps.in: Check Expected Date, Previous Year Trend and More

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2026 was held on 10 and 11 October 2026. Lakhs of candidates are now waiting for the result. The result is expected by the third week of November 2026 on the official website, ibps.in. IBPS has not yet confirmed the exact date. The Prelims is a qualifying exam, and those who clear it can appear in the Mains on 27 December 2026. In this article, we will explain the previous year's trends, how to check your result, what details you need, and what to do after the result is out.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Expected Date

IBPS has not announced the result date yet, but candidates can estimate it from past trends. The Prelims were held on 10 and 11 October 2026, and the result is expected in November 2026 on ibps.in. In 2025, the result came 40 days after the last exam day, which points to the third week of November this year. Since the Mains is on 27 December 2026, the result should come well before that. Keep checking ibps.in for updates.