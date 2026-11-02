IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 at ibps.in: Check Expected Date, Previous Year Trend and More
IBPS Clerk Result 2026: IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 was held on 10 and 11 October. The result is expected by the third week of November 2026 on ibps.in. Qualified candidates will appear in the Mains on 27 December 2026. Check this article to know the expected date, previous year trends, and other details.
Key Points
- IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 exam was conducted on 10 and 11 October 2026.
- Result for Prelims 2026 is expected by the third week of November 2026 on ibps.in.
- Mains exam for qualified candidates is scheduled for 27 December 2026.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2026 was held on 10 and 11 October 2026. Lakhs of candidates are now waiting for the result. The result is expected by the third week of November 2026 on the official website, ibps.in. IBPS has not yet confirmed the exact date. The Prelims is a qualifying exam, and those who clear it can appear in the Mains on 27 December 2026. In this article, we will explain the previous year's trends, how to check your result, what details you need, and what to do after the result is out.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Expected Date
IBPS has not announced the result date yet, but candidates can estimate it from past trends. The Prelims were held on 10 and 11 October 2026, and the result is expected in November 2026 on ibps.in. In 2025, the result came 40 days after the last exam day, which points to the third week of November this year. Since the Mains is on 27 December 2026, the result should come well before that. Keep checking ibps.in for updates.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Highlights
The IBPS Clerk Prelims result is one of the most awaited updates for banking aspirants this season. Here are the key details in one place, so you can check the important dates and facts quickly. The result status is based on the latest reports and may change once IBPS makes an official announcement.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Recruitment Cycle
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CRP-CSA-XVI
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Post Name
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Customer Service Associate (Clerk)
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Prelims Exam Dates
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10 and 11 October 2026
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Result Status
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Awaited
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Result Date
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Expected in November 2026 (not officially confirmed)
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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Nature of Prelims
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Qualifying
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Mains Exam Date
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27 December 2026
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Selection Process
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Prelims → Mains → Provisional Allotment
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Previous Year Trends
Looking at past years helps candidates estimate when the result may come and what to expect afterwards. The table below compares the last three cycles. The last column is my own calculation, counted from the last day of the Prelims exam to the result date.
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Year
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Prelims Exam Dates
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Result Date
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Gap After Last Exam Day
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Mains Date
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2023
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26, 27 Aug and 2 Sep
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14 Sep 2023
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~12 days
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7 Oct 2023
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2024
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24, 25 and 31 Aug
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1 Oct 2024
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~31 days
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13 Oct 2024
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2025
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4, 5 and 11 Oct
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20 Nov 2025
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~40 days
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29 Nov 2025
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2026
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10 and 11 Oct
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Awaited
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–
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27 Dec 2026
Key observations:
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There was no sectional cut-off in the 2025 Prelims, so candidates only needed to score the overall cut-off marks.
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The 2025 Prelims cut-off was released on 25 November 2025 on ibps.in.
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The gap between exam and result has grown in recent years, from about 12 days in 2023 to about 40 days in 2025.
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If the 2026 result follows the 2025 pattern, it could come around the third week of November. This is only an estimate, as IBPS has not confirmed any date.
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The 2026 Mains is on 27 December, so the result should come well before that, with enough time for Mains admit cards.
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Competition has been rising, as the 2025 cycle had 15,701 vacancies, much higher than 6,128 in 2024 and 4,545 in 2023. The number of vacancies in 2026 will affect the cut-off level.
Steps to Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026
Candidates should use only the official website to avoid fake links, and keep their login details ready before the result goes live. Check the steps given below:
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Visit the official website, ibps.in.
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Click on the "CRP Clerks" section on the homepage.
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Open the link for the CRP-CSA-XVI Prelims result once it is active.
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Enter your registration number or roll number and your password or date of birth.
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Enter the captcha and click on "Login".
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Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com