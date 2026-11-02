The Democratic Party secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the US 2026 midterm elections. Voters gave a decisive loss to President Donald Trump, effectively hitting his Republican grip on the US. In a massive shock, Democrats flipped seats in long-standing Republican seats — especially Texas and Kansas. Following the historic victory, President Donald Trump accepted that the Democrats "did a good job" and said he was fully prepared to work with them for his remaining term in office. For India, the results matters beyond the US domestic politics as it could consequently impact trade relations, tariffs, immigration policies, H-1B visas, technology cooperation and US approach towards New Delhi. How Expensive are the US Midterm Elections 2026? They are the most expensive midterm cycle ever recorded, and also the most expensive election season of any sort globally.

Ad-tracking firm AdImpact analysed that $11.21 billion had been spent or reserved on political advertising as of October 26, and it forecasts that the final expense will cross about $11.6 billion. That would surpass the roughly $11.2 billion spent in the 2024 presidential cycle and the $8.9 billion spent in the 2022 midterms. AdImpact’s tracker also reveals that Republicans and their alliance have spent or reserved about $5.18 billion on advertising in this election, compared with roughly $4.77 billion for Democrats. Can Trump Reject US Midterm Election 2026 Results using Veto Power? Trump has previously signalled how he will respond if Democrats take control of Congress. In an interview with the New York Post, he said he could become "Mr Veto" and reject legislation passed by a Democratic-controlled Congress.

The president asserted that Democrats could send bills to his desk, only to see them rejected repeatedly. He believes that after facing numerous vetoes, Democratic lawmakers may eventually seek to negotiate with the White House. Earlier, Trump has vetoed two bills during his second term so far, compared with 10 during his maiden presidency. His views also underscore the possibility of political clashes in the US if Democrats win either or both chambers. However, the possibility of vote rejected is minimal unlike in presidential contest, as in midterms there is no Electoral College and no national certification. The process is controlled by states and, at the end, by Congress. The Brennan Center for Justice wrote in an October 16 report that authority over elections specially resides with the states and Congress, and that even an emergency declaration would not grant the president control of the method.

What Democratic Congress Can do After Victory in US Midterm Elections 2026? Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has revealed an ambitious plan if his party seizes control of Congress. His proposed priorities include maximizing the minimum wage, unveiling paid family leave, ending the Iran war, conducting a vote on Medicare for All and enhancing taxes on billionaires. Khanna has also argued that Congress must utilise its authority over government funding to stop sponsoring the Iran conflict. He believes ending the war could ease fuel and food costs for the US households. The California lawmaker has also promoted holding the Trump government accountable through investigations and likely impeachment measures. What Could a Democratic Victory Mean for India in US Midterm Elections 2026??

For India, the biggest concerns involve trade, tariffs and immigration. India's exporters have witnessed unpredictability because of Trump's tariff policies, while regulations and proposed changes to H-1B visas have ignited concerns among Indian employees and technology firms. A Democratic-run Congress could accentuate scrutiny of the government’s trade and immigration orders. However, it would not naturally reverse Trump's policies, as the president retains massive executive authority. Defence cooperation, semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence and technology partnerships are other important areas to watch out for. Both parties have shown interest in elevating strategic contest with China, forging opportunities for sustaining US-India cooperation. The US trade policy is particularly integral for Indian exporters. Labour-intensive industries could see new pressure through minor margins and less conducive payment terms. IT and professional services rely more deeply on American corporate expenditure and skilled-worker mobility. Pharmaceuticals and electronics would need sector-specific reviews.