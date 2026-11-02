Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Students Get More Time to Submit Ideas, Details Here
The Education Ministry has extended the registration deadline for the Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 to November 6. The initiative invites students to develop practical solutions to local problems, with opportunities for mentorship, incubation and financial support.
The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for the Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, allowing students more time to submit their ideas. The last date to register for the challenge is now November 6, 2026.
The initiative encourages young innovators to identify problems in their communities and develop practical solutions that can benefit society. Students can participate through their schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, colleges and universities.
The registration portal was launched on September 25, 2026. The challenge aims to promote innovation and help young people turn their ideas into solutions that can be tested and implemented. Students can submit their ideas on the official website sevafirst.mic.gov.in.
Who can participate?
The challenge has three participation levels:
- Junior: School students from Classes 6 to 12 can identify local problems and develop simple solutions or service-related ideas.
- Technical: ITI and polytechnic students can work on engineering, fabrication, electronics and process-related solutions.
- Open: Undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with research scholars, can submit prototypes or pilot projects.
Students can submit their ideas under five national themes: Swachh and Sustainable Bharat, Samriddh Annadata Samriddh Bharat, Swasth and Samavesh Bharat, Shikshit and Kaushal Bharat, and Surakshit Bharat.
How will entries be evaluated?
After registration closes, entries will be organised according to state, theme and participation level. The screening process by National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and designated technical institutions will begin on November 7.
Entries will be assessed on relevance, originality, feasibility, cost, impact, scalability and the quality of the proposed solution.
Shortlisted innovators and winners will receive expert mentorship, access to laboratories and fabrication facilities, incubation support and opportunities to test their ideas. Promising solutions may also receive support for further development and adoption by industry and government organisations.
Interested institutions can register through the official Seva First Innovation Challenge website sevafirst.mic.gov.in.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.