Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Students Get More Time to Submit Ideas, Details Here

The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for the Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, allowing students more time to submit their ideas. The last date to register for the challenge is now November 6, 2026.

The initiative encourages young innovators to identify problems in their communities and develop practical solutions that can benefit society. Students can participate through their schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, colleges and universities.

The registration portal was launched on September 25, 2026. The challenge aims to promote innovation and help young people turn their ideas into solutions that can be tested and implemented. Students can submit their ideas on the official website sevafirst.mic.gov.in.

Who can participate?

The challenge has three participation levels: