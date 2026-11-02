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UGC NET December 2026: 9.75 Lakh Candidates Application Fees Paid, Correction Window Opens Today

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 13:47 IST

UGC NET December 2026 application fee submission has officially closed. The application correction window opens today. Candidates can make changes in their application form until November 4, 2026

UGC NET December 2026: 9.75 Lakh Candidates Application Fees Paid, Correction Window Opens Today
UGC NET December 2026: 9.75 Lakh Candidates Application Fees Paid, Correction Window Opens Today
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UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency has closed the extended window for candidates to submit the application fee for UG NET December 2026. As per the notification issued by the UGC, a total of 9,75,505 application fees have been paid (subject to Bank Reconciliation). Candidates who have submitted the applications have also been advised to download and retain their confirmation page through the login link on the official website. 

As per the notification issued, the window for candidates to make corrections to the particulars in the online application form opens today, November 2, 2026. The correction link is now active on the official website. Candidates who have completed the online application fee submission can make changes to their application form until November 4, 2026. 

UGC NET December 2026 - Schedule

Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 exams must note that the exam city intimation slip will be available on November 23, 2026, while the admit card will be available on December 7. Check the detailed schedule here. 

Application Fee Payment Closes

November 1, 2026

Application correction

November 2 to 4, 2026

Exam City Intimation Slip

November 23, 2026

Admit Card release

December 7, 2026

Exam Date

December 14, 18 and 21, 2026

UGC NET December 2026: Application Fields Open for Editing

The application correction window opens today, November 2, 2026. Candidates need to make changes to their application form within the stipulated time. The fields open for editing in the UGC NET December 2026 application are given here. 

  • Personal Details

  • Name Change

  • Exam Centre Preferences

  • Subject / Qualification Details

UGC NET December 2026 Exam City Slip and Admit Card

The window for students to download the exam city slip for December 2026 exams will be available from November 23, 2026. Candidates are required to log in to download the exam city slip. The UGC NET December 2026 exam city slip will include the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre for the NET Exams. The details of the exam centre will be given on the Admit Card, which will be available for download from December 7, 2026. Students are required to log in with their credentials to download the individual admit cards.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 10:33 IST
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