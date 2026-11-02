UGC NET December 2026: 9.75 Lakh Candidates Application Fees Paid, Correction Window Opens Today
UGC NET December 2026 application fee submission has officially closed. The application correction window opens today. Candidates can make changes in their application form until November 4, 2026
UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency has closed the extended window for candidates to submit the application fee for UG NET December 2026. As per the notification issued by the UGC, a total of 9,75,505 application fees have been paid (subject to Bank Reconciliation). Candidates who have submitted the applications have also been advised to download and retain their confirmation page through the login link on the official website.
As per the notification issued, the window for candidates to make corrections to the particulars in the online application form opens today, November 2, 2026. The correction link is now active on the official website. Candidates who have completed the online application fee submission can make changes to their application form until November 4, 2026.
UGC-NET December 2026: 9,75,505 application fees paid (subject to Bank Reconciliation). Exams: 14-18 & 21 December. Subject-wise schedule soon. Download and retain your Confirmation Page. Visit https://t.co/x60amB0aWL for updates. Best of luck to all candidates! #NTA #UGCNET https://t.co/uyIwFAZTJx— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 2, 2026
UGC NET December 2026 - Schedule
Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 exams must note that the exam city intimation slip will be available on November 23, 2026, while the admit card will be available on December 7. Check the detailed schedule here.
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Application Fee Payment Closes
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November 1, 2026
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Application correction
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November 2 to 4, 2026
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Exam City Intimation Slip
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November 23, 2026
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Admit Card release
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December 7, 2026
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Exam Date
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December 14, 18 and 21, 2026
UGC-NET Dec 2026: Application Correction Window Now Open! यूजीसी-नेट दिसंबर 2026: करेक्शन विंडो आवेदन शुरू! Attention Candidates: Ensure your details are accurate and verified. The edit window for submitted application forms is active from 02 to 04 November 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). अभ्यर्थी ध्यान दें: अपने विवरण की सटीकता सुनिश्चित करें। भरे गए ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र में संशोधन की सुविधा 02 से 04 नवंबर 2026 (रात 11:50 बजे तक) उपलब्ध है। Visit / आधिकारिक पोर्टल: https://t.co/KLjp2oELYP Helpline / हेल्पलाइन: 011-40759000 | ✉️ ugcnet@nta.ac.in #UGCNET #UGCNETDec2026 #NTA #UGC— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 2, 2026
UGC NET December 2026: Application Fields Open for Editing
The application correction window opens today, November 2, 2026. Candidates need to make changes to their application form within the stipulated time. The fields open for editing in the UGC NET December 2026 application are given here.
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Personal Details
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Name Change
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Exam Centre Preferences
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Subject / Qualification Details
UGC NET December 2026 Exam City Slip and Admit Card
The window for students to download the exam city slip for December 2026 exams will be available from November 23, 2026. Candidates are required to log in to download the exam city slip. The UGC NET December 2026 exam city slip will include the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre for the NET Exams. The details of the exam centre will be given on the Admit Card, which will be available for download from December 7, 2026. Students are required to log in with their credentials to download the individual admit cards.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.