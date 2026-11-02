UGC NET December 2026: 9.75 Lakh Candidates Application Fees Paid, Correction Window Opens Today

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency has closed the extended window for candidates to submit the application fee for UG NET December 2026. As per the notification issued by the UGC, a total of 9,75,505 application fees have been paid (subject to Bank Reconciliation). Candidates who have submitted the applications have also been advised to download and retain their confirmation page through the login link on the official website.

As per the notification issued, the window for candidates to make corrections to the particulars in the online application form opens today, November 2, 2026. The correction link is now active on the official website. Candidates who have completed the online application fee submission can make changes to their application form until November 4, 2026.