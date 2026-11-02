IND vs NZ
INFOCUS

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Varanasi and Delhi Launched: Check Route, Timings, Ticket Fare and Stoppages

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 09:50 IST

PM Narendra Modi welcomed the launch of the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Check train numbers, route, stoppages, timings, ticket fares and onboard facilities.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Varanasi and Delhi Launched: Check Route, Timings, Ticket Fare and Stoppages
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Varanasi and Delhi Launched: Check Route, Timings, Ticket Fare and Stoppages

Indian Railways has introduced a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Varanasi and New Delhi. The train was flagged off from Varanasi on October 31, 2026, by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Its regular commercial service begins today. The new service will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad with New Delhi. It will operate with three air-conditioned sleeper classes and modern passenger amenities.

PM Modi Welcomes Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Varanasi and New Delhi through posts on X. The new train will reduce travel time and improve the passenger experience through modern facilities and advanced safety systems. The service is expected to make travel easier for people visiting Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Prayagraj for the Sangam.

When will new Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express operate?

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) will operate on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) will run on all days except Saturday.

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Particulars Details
Train name Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
Train numbers 27421 and 27422
Launch date October 31, 2026
Regular service begins November 2, 2026
Starting station Varanasi Junction
Destination New Delhi
Intermediate stoppages Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad
Distance Approximately 760 km
Journey time Around 9 hours 20 minutes to 9 hours 30 minutes (depending on direction and timetable)
Coaches 16
Classes First AC, Second AC, and Third AC
Passenger capacity 823
Operating railway zone Northern Railway

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Number and Route

The new train will operate under two train numbers, depending on the direction of travel. Both services will run overnight, allowing passengers to travel during the night and reach their destination the following morning.

Train Number Route Starting Station Destination
27421 Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Varanasi New Delhi
27422 New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper New Delhi Varanasi

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Timings

Train number 27421 will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and reach New Delhi at 6:10 am the following morning, according to the Ministry of Railways’ announced schedule. The return service, train number 27422, will leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm and arrive in Varanasi at 7:10 am the next day.

Train Number Route Departure Arrival Operating Days
27421 Varanasi to New Delhi 8:50 PM 6:10 AM (next day) All days except Friday
27422 New Delhi to Varanasi 9:40 PM 7:10 AM (next day) All days except Saturday

Which Stations Will the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Stop At?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will halt at four intermediate railway stations between Varanasi and New Delhi.

Serial Number Railway Station State
1 Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh
2 Kanpur Central Uttar Pradesh
3 Aligarh Uttar Pradesh
4 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ticket Fare: Check Class-Wise Prices

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train offers three accommodation classes: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The reported full-route ticket fares are:

Travel Class Varanasi to New Delhi Fare
Third AC (3A) ₹1,915
Second AC (2A) ₹2,470
First AC (1A) ₹3,030

Station-Wise Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Fare

Passengers travelling to intermediate stations can also check the reported class-wise fares from Varanasi.

Destination Third AC (3A) Second AC (2A) First AC (1A)
Prayagraj ₹1,010 ₹1,305 ₹1,600
Kanpur Central ₹1,010 ₹1,305 ₹1,600
Aligarh ₹1,590 ₹2,050 ₹2,515
New Delhi ₹1,915 ₹2,470 ₹3,030

How to Book Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Tickets?

Passengers can book tickets for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper through online and offline reservation facilities. For the return journey, passengers can search using train number 27422.

Online booking:

1. Visit the official IRCTC website⁠ .
2. Enter Varanasi as the source station and New Delhi as the destination.
3. Select the date of travel.
4. Search for train number 27421.
5. Check the availability of First AC, Second AC and Third AC.
6. Select the preferred class and complete the booking.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Coach Composition and Passenger Capacity

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train has 16 coaches and a total passenger capacity of 823.

Coach Type Number of Coaches Passenger Capacity
Third AC 11 611
Second AC 4 188
First AC 1 24
Total 16 823

What Facilities Will Passengers Get on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train includes several modern features for passenger convenience, safety and comfort.

Category Facilities
Sleeping comfort Ergonomically designed berths and improved cushioning
Safety Kavach train collision avoidance system
Passenger security CCTV cameras and emergency passenger alarm systems
Fire safety Smoke and fire detection systems
Charging USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and three-pin charging sockets
Connectivity Wi-Fi connectivity
First AC facilities Hot-water shower facilities
Accessibility Specially designed berths and toilets for passengers with disabilities
Doors Automatic sliding plug doors
Cleanliness Advanced sanitation and disinfectant technology
Ride quality Improved suspension and noise insulation
Energy efficiency Regenerative braking system

Is Vande Bharat Sleeper India’s Second Sleeper Train?

The Varanasi-New Delhi service is India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train service. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service was introduced on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor in January 2026. 

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More
First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 09:50 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News