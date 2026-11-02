Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Varanasi and Delhi Launched: Check Route, Timings, Ticket Fare and Stoppages
PM Narendra Modi welcomed the launch of the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Check train numbers, route, stoppages, timings, ticket fares and onboard facilities.
Indian Railways has introduced a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Varanasi and New Delhi. The train was flagged off from Varanasi on October 31, 2026, by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Its regular commercial service begins today. The new service will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad with New Delhi. It will operate with three air-conditioned sleeper classes and modern passenger amenities.
PM Modi Welcomes Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Varanasi and New Delhi through posts on X. The new train will reduce travel time and improve the passenger experience through modern facilities and advanced safety systems. The service is expected to make travel easier for people visiting Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Prayagraj for the Sangam.
When will new Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express operate?
The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) will operate on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) will run on all days except Saturday.
Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
|Particulars
|Details
|Train name
|Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
|Train numbers
|27421 and 27422
|Launch date
|October 31, 2026
|Regular service begins
|November 2, 2026
|Starting station
|Varanasi Junction
|Destination
|New Delhi
|Intermediate stoppages
|Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad
|Distance
|Approximately 760 km
|Journey time
|Around 9 hours 20 minutes to 9 hours 30 minutes (depending on direction and timetable)
|Coaches
|16
|Classes
|First AC, Second AC, and Third AC
|Passenger capacity
|823
|Operating railway zone
|Northern Railway
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Number and Route
The new train will operate under two train numbers, depending on the direction of travel. Both services will run overnight, allowing passengers to travel during the night and reach their destination the following morning.
|Train Number
|Route
|Starting Station
|Destination
|27421
|Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper
|Varanasi
|New Delhi
|27422
|New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper
|New Delhi
|Varanasi
Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Timings
Train number 27421 will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and reach New Delhi at 6:10 am the following morning, according to the Ministry of Railways’ announced schedule. The return service, train number 27422, will leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm and arrive in Varanasi at 7:10 am the next day.
|Train Number
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|Operating Days
|27421
|Varanasi to New Delhi
|8:50 PM
|6:10 AM (next day)
|All days except Friday
|27422
|New Delhi to Varanasi
|9:40 PM
|7:10 AM (next day)
|All days except Saturday
Which Stations Will the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Stop At?
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will halt at four intermediate railway stations between Varanasi and New Delhi.
|Serial Number
|Railway Station
|State
|1
|Prayagraj
|Uttar Pradesh
|2
|Kanpur Central
|Uttar Pradesh
|3
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ticket Fare: Check Class-Wise Prices
The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train offers three accommodation classes: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The reported full-route ticket fares are:
|Travel Class
|Varanasi to New Delhi Fare
|Third AC (3A)
|₹1,915
|Second AC (2A)
|₹2,470
|First AC (1A)
|₹3,030
Station-Wise Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Fare
Passengers travelling to intermediate stations can also check the reported class-wise fares from Varanasi.
|Destination
|Third AC (3A)
|Second AC (2A)
|First AC (1A)
|Prayagraj
|₹1,010
|₹1,305
|₹1,600
|Kanpur Central
|₹1,010
|₹1,305
|₹1,600
|Aligarh
|₹1,590
|₹2,050
|₹2,515
|New Delhi
|₹1,915
|₹2,470
|₹3,030
How to Book Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Tickets?
Passengers can book tickets for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper through online and offline reservation facilities. For the return journey, passengers can search using train number 27422.
Online booking:
1. Visit the official IRCTC website .
2. Enter Varanasi as the source station and New Delhi as the destination.
3. Select the date of travel.
4. Search for train number 27421.
5. Check the availability of First AC, Second AC and Third AC.
6. Select the preferred class and complete the booking.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Coach Composition and Passenger Capacity
The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train has 16 coaches and a total passenger capacity of 823.
|Coach Type
|Number of Coaches
|Passenger Capacity
|Third AC
|11
|611
|Second AC
|4
|188
|First AC
|1
|24
|Total
|16
|823
What Facilities Will Passengers Get on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train?
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train includes several modern features for passenger convenience, safety and comfort.
|Category
|Facilities
|Sleeping comfort
|Ergonomically designed berths and improved cushioning
|Safety
|Kavach train collision avoidance system
|Passenger security
|CCTV cameras and emergency passenger alarm systems
|Fire safety
|Smoke and fire detection systems
|Charging
|USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and three-pin charging sockets
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi connectivity
|First AC facilities
|Hot-water shower facilities
|Accessibility
|Specially designed berths and toilets for passengers with disabilities
|Doors
|Automatic sliding plug doors
|Cleanliness
|Advanced sanitation and disinfectant technology
|Ride quality
|Improved suspension and noise insulation
|Energy efficiency
|Regenerative braking system
Is Vande Bharat Sleeper India’s Second Sleeper Train?
The Varanasi-New Delhi service is India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train service. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service was introduced on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor in January 2026.
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