Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Varanasi and Delhi Launched: Check Route, Timings, Ticket Fare and Stoppages

Indian Railways has introduced a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Varanasi and New Delhi. The train was flagged off from Varanasi on October 31, 2026, by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Its regular commercial service begins today. The new service will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad with New Delhi. It will operate with three air-conditioned sleeper classes and modern passenger amenities. PM Modi Welcomes Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Varanasi and New Delhi through posts on X. The new train will reduce travel time and improve the passenger experience through modern facilities and advanced safety systems. The service is expected to make travel easier for people visiting Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Prayagraj for the Sangam.

When will new Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express operate? The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) will operate on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) will run on all days except Saturday. Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Particulars Details Train name Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Train numbers 27421 and 27422 Launch date October 31, 2026 Regular service begins November 2, 2026 Starting station Varanasi Junction Destination New Delhi Intermediate stoppages Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad Distance Approximately 760 km Journey time Around 9 hours 20 minutes to 9 hours 30 minutes (depending on direction and timetable) Coaches 16 Classes First AC, Second AC, and Third AC Passenger capacity 823 Operating railway zone Northern Railway

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Number and Route The new train will operate under two train numbers, depending on the direction of travel. Both services will run overnight, allowing passengers to travel during the night and reach their destination the following morning. Train Number Route Starting Station Destination 27421 Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Varanasi New Delhi 27422 New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper New Delhi Varanasi Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Timings Train number 27421 will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and reach New Delhi at 6:10 am the following morning, according to the Ministry of Railways’ announced schedule. The return service, train number 27422, will leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm and arrive in Varanasi at 7:10 am the next day. Train Number Route Departure Arrival Operating Days 27421 Varanasi to New Delhi 8:50 PM 6:10 AM (next day) All days except Friday 27422 New Delhi to Varanasi 9:40 PM 7:10 AM (next day) All days except Saturday

Which Stations Will the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Stop At? The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will halt at four intermediate railway stations between Varanasi and New Delhi. Serial Number Railway Station State 1 Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh 2 Kanpur Central Uttar Pradesh 3 Aligarh Uttar Pradesh 4 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ticket Fare: Check Class-Wise Prices The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train offers three accommodation classes: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The reported full-route ticket fares are: Travel Class Varanasi to New Delhi Fare Third AC (3A) ₹1,915 Second AC (2A) ₹2,470 First AC (1A) ₹3,030 Station-Wise Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Fare Passengers travelling to intermediate stations can also check the reported class-wise fares from Varanasi.

Destination Third AC (3A) Second AC (2A) First AC (1A) Prayagraj ₹1,010 ₹1,305 ₹1,600 Kanpur Central ₹1,010 ₹1,305 ₹1,600 Aligarh ₹1,590 ₹2,050 ₹2,515 New Delhi ₹1,915 ₹2,470 ₹3,030 How to Book Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Tickets? Passengers can book tickets for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper through online and offline reservation facilities. For the return journey, passengers can search using train number 27422. Online booking: 1. Visit the official IRCTC website⁠ .

2. Enter Varanasi as the source station and New Delhi as the destination.

3. Select the date of travel.

4. Search for train number 27421.

5. Check the availability of First AC, Second AC and Third AC.

6. Select the preferred class and complete the booking. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Coach Composition and Passenger Capacity

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train has 16 coaches and a total passenger capacity of 823. Coach Type Number of Coaches Passenger Capacity Third AC 11 611 Second AC 4 188 First AC 1 24 Total 16 823 What Facilities Will Passengers Get on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train? The Vande Bharat Sleeper train includes several modern features for passenger convenience, safety and comfort. Category Facilities Sleeping comfort Ergonomically designed berths and improved cushioning Safety Kavach train collision avoidance system Passenger security CCTV cameras and emergency passenger alarm systems Fire safety Smoke and fire detection systems Charging USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and three-pin charging sockets Connectivity Wi-Fi connectivity First AC facilities Hot-water shower facilities Accessibility Specially designed berths and toilets for passengers with disabilities Doors Automatic sliding plug doors Cleanliness Advanced sanitation and disinfectant technology Ride quality Improved suspension and noise insulation Energy efficiency Regenerative braking system