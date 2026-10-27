CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org

CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination are awaiting the result date and time. As of October 28, ICAI has not officially confirmed the date for the declaration of the September session Foundation results. October 31 is being reported as a possible date, but candidates should wait for an official notification.

The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. ICAI has already declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 results on October 22, raising expectations among Foundation candidates. Once announced, the results will be available online through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org. Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to check their scores.

CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: Key Highlights

Particulars Details Exam Session September 2026 Exam Dates September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026 Result Date Awaited (ICAI has not officially confirmed the date) Expected Date October 31, 2026 (as reported by media outlets; not officially confirmed) Official Result Website caresults.icai.org Credentials Required Registration number and roll number

CA Foundation Result 2026: Where to Check?

Candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation September 2026 results through the official ICAI result website, www.icai.org. The institute's examination announcements page should also be monitored for confirmation of the result date.

How to Check CA Foundation September Result 2026?

Once ICAI activates the result link, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website, caresults.icai.org Click on the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields Submit the login details to view the result Check the subject-wise marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen Download the result and save a copy for future reference

CA Foundation Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CA Foundation result is expected to display the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Candidates should check all the details displayed on the result page and retain a copy for their records.

CA Foundation Passing Marks 2026

Candidates must meet ICAI's prescribed passing criteria to qualify for the CA Foundation examination. Under the standard CA Foundation criteria, candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% aggregate marks across all four papers.

The examination comprises four papers: Accounting, Business Laws, Quantitative Aptitude, and Business Economics. Candidates should refer to ICAI's official examination guidelines for the applicable passing requirements.