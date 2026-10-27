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CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 30, 2026, 19:13 IST

The ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result is awaited, and candidates are advised to check the official website, caresults.icai.org, for the latest updates. The result date has not been officially confirmed. Candidates should keep their registration number and roll number ready to access their scorecards once the result link is activated.

CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE
CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CA Foundation September 2026 results are expected soon; ICAI has not officially confirmed the result date.
  • Candidates can check their results at caresults.icai.org using their registration number and roll number.
  • To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% aggregate marks across all four papers.

CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination are awaiting the result date and time. As of October 28, ICAI has not officially confirmed the date for the declaration of the September session Foundation results. October 31 is being reported as a possible date, but candidates should wait for an official notification.

The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. ICAI has already declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 results on October 22, raising expectations among Foundation candidates. Once announced, the results will be available online through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org. Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to check their scores.

CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Session

September 2026

Exam Dates

September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026

Result Date

Awaited (ICAI has not officially confirmed the date)

Expected Date

October 31, 2026 (as reported by media outlets; not officially confirmed)

Official Result Website

caresults.icai.org

Credentials Required

Registration number and roll number

CA Foundation Result 2026: Where to Check?

Candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation September 2026 results through the official ICAI result website, www.icai.org. The institute's examination announcements page should also be monitored for confirmation of the result date.

How to Check CA Foundation September Result 2026?

Once ICAI activates the result link, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official website, caresults.icai.org
  2. Click on the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result
  3. Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields
  4. Submit the login details to view the result
  5. Check the subject-wise marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and save a copy for future reference

CA Foundation Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CA Foundation result is expected to display the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Candidates should check all the details displayed on the result page and retain a copy for their records.

CA Foundation Passing Marks 2026

Candidates must meet ICAI's prescribed passing criteria to qualify for the CA Foundation examination. Under the standard CA Foundation criteria, candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% aggregate marks across all four papers.

The examination comprises four papers: Accounting, Business Laws, Quantitative Aptitude, and Business Economics. Candidates should refer to ICAI's official examination guidelines for the applicable passing requirements.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 30, 2026, 19:13 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: How to Download Scorecard?

    1. Visit caresults.icai.org.
    2. Find the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result.
    3. Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields.
    4. Submit the details to access the result.
    5. Check your subject-wise marks and overall qualifying status.
    6. Download or print the result page for future reference.
  • Oct 30, 2026, 17:07 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    Scorecard detail

    What candidates should check

    Candidate's name

    Spelling and personal details

    Roll number

    Match with the admit card

    Registration details

    Verify the available identification information

    Subject-wise marks

    Marks obtained in each paper

    Total marks

    Overall score

    Qualifying status

    Whether the candidate has passed
  • Oct 30, 2026, 15:16 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Key Highlights

    Particulars

    Details

    Examination

    CA Foundation September 2026

    Conducting body

    Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

    Result date

    Awaited

    Expected date

    October 31, 2026, as reported; unconfirmed

    Official result portal

    caresults.icai.org

    ICAI website

    icai.org

    Login credentials

    Registration number and roll number
  • Oct 30, 2026, 13:03 IST

    CA Foundation Passing Marks 2026

    Candidates must meet ICAI's prescribed passing criteria to qualify for the CA Foundation examination. Under the standard CA Foundation criteria, candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% aggregate marks across all four papers.
    The examination comprises four papers: Accounting, Business Laws, Quantitative Aptitude, and Business Economics. Candidates should refer to ICAI's official examination guidelines for the applicable passing requirements.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 11:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The CA Foundation result is expected to display the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Candidates should check all the details displayed on the result page and retain a copy for their records.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 09:01 IST

    How to Check CA Foundation September Result 2026?

    Once ICAI activates the result link, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

    1. Visit the official website, caresults.icai.org
    2. Click on the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result
    3. Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields
    4. Submit the login details to view the result
    5. Check the subject-wise marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen
    6. Download the result and save a copy for future reference
  • Oct 30, 2026, 07:05 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Where to Check?

    Candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation September 2026 results through the official ICAI result website, www.icai.org. The institute's examination announcements page should also be monitored for confirmation of the result date.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 05:17 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Final Reminder for Candidates Awaiting September Results

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result remains one of the key pending updates for candidates who appeared in the examination on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. As of October 27, the result date and time have not been officially confirmed by ICAI in the notices reviewed.
    Media reports have indicated October 31 as a possible declaration date. Candidates should treat this as tentative and avoid interpreting it as an official announcement. Once ICAI activates the result link, students will be able to check their marks through the authorised result portal using their registration number and roll number.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 03:31 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Key Dates and Important Links

    Candidates can use the following table to keep track of the major dates and links associated with the September 2026 examination.

    Event

    Date or status

    CA Foundation September 2026 examination

    September 2, 5, 7 and 9

    CA Intermediate September 2026 result

    October 22, 2026

    CA Foundation September 2026 result

    Awaited

    October 31 expected date

    Reported, not officially confirmed

    Official result portal

    caresults.icai.org

    ICAI announcements

    icai.org

    Candidates should bookmark the official result portal and check it for the latest information. The expected date should be updated only when ICAI confirms the result schedule.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 01:38 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: How to Stay Safe From Fake Result Links

    As the CA Foundation September 2026 result approaches, candidates may encounter unofficial websites and social media posts claiming to offer early results. Students should verify all such claims before opening links or entering their examination credentials.

    The following precautions can help candidates access their results safely:

    • Use the official ICAI result portal.

    • Check result-date announcements on the ICAI website.

    • Do not share registration details with unknown individuals.

    • Avoid paying third-party websites to access a result that ICAI makes available through its official portal.

    • Do not trust screenshots of alleged result notices without official verification.

    • Follow only the instructions issued by the examination authority.

  • Oct 29, 2026, 23:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: What Should Candidates Do After Checking Their Marks?

    Once the CA Foundation September 2026 result is announced, candidates should take a few minutes to verify the scorecard and understand the next steps.
    Candidates who pass should review the applicable CA Intermediate registration process and deadlines. Those who do not qualify should assess their paper-wise performance and consult ICAI's official guidance for the next eligible attempt.
    All candidates should save a copy of their result, check their personal details and follow the institute's instructions for any subsequent procedure. Students should also rely on the official qualifying status instead of determining the result from their estimated marks alone.

  • Oct 29, 2026, 21:01 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Next Examination Session and Registration Updates

    Candidates who do not qualify in the September 2026 examination, as well as those planning their future attempts, should monitor ICAI's official examination schedule and application announcements.
    ICAI has published information regarding the January 2027 Foundation and Intermediate examinations. Candidates should consult the official schedule to confirm the applicable examination dates, application deadlines and other requirements.

  • Oct 29, 2026, 18:06 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: How Many Candidates Appeared?

    The total number of candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation September 2026 examination has not yet been confirmed in the result analysis available as of October 27.

    For context, ICAI reported that 98,827 candidates appeared for the September 2025 examination, while 1,09,694 candidates appeared for the January 2026 examination and 90,217 appeared for the May 2026 examination.

    Session

    Candidates appeared

    September 2025

    98,827

    January 2026

    1,09,694

    May 2026

    90,217

    September 2026

    Awaited
  • Oct 29, 2026, 15:08 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Gender-Wise Statistics From Previous Sessions

    ICAI's result announcements include gender-wise data on the number of candidates who appeared and passed the examination. Such statistics help readers understand the overall results without implying that previous performance determines the outcome of the next session.

    For the January 2026 CA Foundation examination, ICAI reported the following figures:

    Category

    Appeared

    Passed

    Pass percentage

    Male

    57,238

    11,523

    20.13%

    Female

    52,456

    9,576

    18.26%

    Total

    1,09,694

    21,099

    19.23%
  • Oct 29, 2026, 13:19 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: September 2025 and May 2026 Pass Percentage Compared

    Candidates tracking the CA Foundation September 2026 result can compare the pass percentages of previous sessions to understand how results have varied.

    Examination session

    Candidates appeared

    Candidates passed

    Pass percentage

    September 2025

    98,827

    14,609

    14.78%

    May 2026

    90,217

    18,124

    20.09%

    September 2026

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Awaited
  • Oct 29, 2026, 11:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Can Candidates Download the Result for Future Use?

    Candidates should save or print a copy of their result after checking the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard. Keeping a copy can help students refer to their subject-wise marks and qualifying status during future registration or academic processes.
    After accessing the result, candidates should check their name, roll number, subject-wise marks and overall result status. If the page provides a download or print option, they can use it to retain a copy.

  • Oct 29, 2026, 08:05 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Will ICAI Publish Results on More Than One Website?

    Candidates should prioritise the result website and links identified in ICAI's official announcements. The institute has previously hosted examination results on its designated result portals, and recent reporting has referred candidates to caresults.icai.org.
    Students should verify that the website they use is an official ICAI domain before entering their registration and roll numbers. If the main result portal experiences heavy traffic, candidates can check the official ICAI website for an authorised alternative or a fresh notice.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 17:05 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Official Websites To Check

    Candidates should rely on ICAI's official websites for result announcements, scorecards and examination-related instructions. The result portal is the primary destination for checking the marks once the link is activated.

    Purpose

    Official link

    Check CA Foundation result

    caresults.icai.org

    ICAI main website

    icai.org

    Examination announcements

    ICAI Examination Students section
  • Oct 28, 2026, 14:57 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: What After Results?

    Candidates who clear the CA Foundation examination can proceed to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course, subject to ICAI's applicable eligibility and registration requirements.


    After checking their results, successful candidates should review the current Intermediate registration procedure and applicable deadlines on the official ICAI website. They should also retain a copy of the result for their academic records.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 13:50 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 LIVE: May 2026 Topper List

    Candidates often look for the CA Foundation toppers list alongside the result. ICAI publishes rank-holder information and marks when included in its official result announcement.

    For the May 2026 examination, Sakshi Jain from Nashik secured All India Rank 1 with 371 out of 400 marks, equivalent to 92.75%.

    Rank

    Candidate

    City

    Marks

    Percentage

    AIR 1

    Sakshi Jain

    Nashik

    371/400

    92.75%

    AIR 2

    Ayanabbas Ajani

    Chandrapur

    367/400

    91.75%

    AIR 3

    Radha Unmesh Mulay

    Pune

    365/400

    91.25%

    These are the toppers from the May 2026 session, not the September 2026 examination. The latest session's rank-holder details should be added only after ICAI releases the official result and topper information.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 12:44 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE Updates: Download Scorecard

    Candidates can check their CA Foundation result online once ICAI activates the result link. The process requires basic examination credentials and can be completed through the official result portal.

    Follow these steps to download the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard:

    1. Visit caresults.icai.org
    2. Find the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result
    3. Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields
    4. Submit the details to access the result
    5. Check your subject-wise marks and overall qualifying status
    6. Download or print the result page for future reference

    Candidates should verify their personal details and marks after accessing the result. If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, they can try again after a short interval.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 11:54 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result Date LIVE: Subject-Wise Details

    The CA Foundation examination tests candidates across four papers covering accounting, business law, quantitative aptitude and business economics. Students should review their marks subject by subject after the result is declared rather than looking only at the total score.

    Paper

    Subject

    Maximum marks

    Paper 1

    Accounting

    100

    Paper 2

    Business Laws

    100

    Paper 3

    Quantitative Aptitude

    100

    Paper 4

    Business Economics

    100

    Total

    Four papers

    400

    Papers 1 and 2 are subjective, while Papers 3 and 4 are objective under the standard Foundation examination pattern. Negative marking applies to incorrect answers in the objective papers as prescribed by ICAI.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 10:47 IST

    CA Foundation Result Date 2026 LIVE: 19.23 Per Cent Passed January Test

    The CA Foundation January 2026 result was declared on March 8, 2026. ICAI's result analysis recorded an overall pass percentage of 19.23%, with 21,099 candidates passing out of 1,09,694 candidates who appeared.

    Category

    Candidates appeared

    Candidates passed

    Pass percentage

    Male

    57,238

    11,523

    20.13%

    Female

    52,456

    9,576

    18.26%

    Total

    1,09,694

    21,099

    19.23%
  • Oct 28, 2026, 09:49 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE Updates: 2025 Pass Percentage

    ICAI's official result analysis for the September 2025 CA Foundation examination reported an overall pass percentage of 14.78%. A total of 14,609 candidates passed out of 98,827 candidates who appeared.

    The gender-wise result statistics were as follows:

    Category

    Candidates appeared

    Candidates passed

    Pass percentage

    Male

    51,120

    8,046

    15.74%

    Female

    47,707

    6,563

    13.76%

    Total

    98,827

    14,609

    14.78%
  • Oct 28, 2026, 07:50 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Latest Update and What Candidates Should Know

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result remains awaited. The examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, and candidates can expect the result to be published through ICAI's official result portal once the institute completes the declaration process.
    Recent media reports have indicated October 31 as a possible result date, but ICAI has not officially confirmed it. Candidates should keep their registration number and roll number ready and check the official website for the confirmed date, time and result link.
    The previous result sessions provide useful context: ICAI declared the September 2025 result on November 3, the January 2026 result on March 8, and the May 2026 result on July 3.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 06:18 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Official Websites to Check

    Candidates should rely on ICAI's official websites for result announcements, scorecards and examination-related instructions. The result portal is the primary destination for checking the marks once the link is activated.

    Purpose

    Official link

    Check CA Foundation result

    caresults.icai.org

    ICAI main website

    icai.org

    Examination announcements

    ICAI Examination Students section
  • Oct 28, 2026, 05:04 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: What If a Candidate Does Not Pass?

    Candidates who do not meet the prescribed passing criteria should first review their subject-wise marks and overall result status. Under the standard CA Foundation criteria, candidates must secure at least 40% in each paper and 50% in aggregate.
    Students should identify the papers where they fell short of the required marks and prepare a revised study plan for the next eligible attempt. They should also check ICAI's official instructions concerning examination applications, eligibility and any applicable exemptions or other provisions.
    Candidates should not assume that failing one paper automatically means they must repeat every paper under all circumstances. The applicable rules and the candidate's individual examination record should be checked against ICAI's official guidance.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 03:19 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: What Happens After Passing?

    Candidates who clear the CA Foundation examination can proceed to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course, subject to ICAI's applicable eligibility and registration requirements.
    After checking their results, successful candidates should review the current Intermediate registration procedure and applicable deadlines on the official ICAI website. They should also retain a copy of the result for their academic records.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 01:01 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: What to Do If the Website Is Not Opening?

    The official result website may experience heavy traffic when ICAI announces the CA Foundation September 2026 result. If candidates cannot open the result page or submit their credentials, they should avoid repeatedly refreshing the website in quick succession.
    Candidates can try the following steps:

    • Check whether the official result link has been activated
    • Verify the registration number and roll number entered
    • Refresh the page after waiting for a few minutes
    • Try accessing the website using another browser or device
    • Use a stable internet connection
    • Revisit the official portal if the server is temporarily unavailable
  • Oct 27, 2026, 23:11 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Why Is the Result Date Awaited?

    Candidates have been tracking the Foundation result following the declaration of the CA Intermediate September 2026 result on October 22. However, the two results should not be assumed to follow identical declaration schedules.
    ICAI issued an official announcement on October 14 stating that the September 2026 Intermediate result was likely to be declared by the evening of October 22. No equivalent official date announcement for the September 2026 Foundation result has been confirmed in the available official notices as of October 27.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 21:09 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE: Login Credentials

    Candidates should keep their admit cards and registration details accessible while waiting for the result. These documents can help them enter the correct credentials and verify the details displayed on their scorecards.
    The result date and time will be confirmed only when ICAI issues an official announcement for the September 2026 Foundation examination.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 20:02 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 LIVE: Exam Dates

    The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. Candidates who appeared for these papers are now waiting for the result announcement.

    Examination

    Date

    Paper 1

    September 2, 2026

    Paper 2

    September 5, 2026

    Paper 3

    September 7, 2026

    Paper 4

    September 9, 2026

    Result date

    Awaited
  • Oct 27, 2026, 18:56 IST

    CA Foundation Toppers List 2026: Previous Session Leaders

    Candidates often look for the CA Foundation toppers list alongside the result. ICAI publishes rank-holder information and marks when included in its official result announcement.

    For the May 2026 examination, Sakshi Jain from Nashik secured All India Rank 1 with 371 out of 400 marks, equivalent to 92.75%.

    Rank

    Candidate

    City

    Marks

    Percentage

    AIR 1

    Sakshi Jain

    Nashik

    371/400

    92.75%

    AIR 2

    Ayanabbas Ajani

    Chandrapur

    367/400

    91.75%

    AIR 3

    Radha Unmesh Mulay

    Pune

    365/400

    91.25%

    These are the toppers from the May 2026 session, not the September 2026 examination. The latest session's rank-holder details should be added only after ICAI releases the official result and topper information.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 18:09 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Previous Sessions Compared

    Candidates tracking the CA Foundation September 2026 result can compare the published results of the previous three sessions. The data below is drawn from ICAI's official result announcements.

    Session

    Candidates appeared

    Candidates passed

    Pass percentage

    September 2025

    98,827

    14,609

    14.78%

    January 2026

    1,09,694

    21,099

    19.23%

    May 2026

    90,217

    18,124

    20.09%

    September 2026

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Awaited
  • Oct 27, 2026, 17:17 IST

    CA Foundation Result LIVE: January 2026 Result Statistics

    The CA Foundation January 2026 result was declared on March 8, 2026. ICAI's result analysis recorded an overall pass percentage of 19.23%, with 21,099 candidates passing out of 1,09,694 candidates who appeared.

    Category

    Candidates appeared

    Candidates passed

    Pass percentage

    Male

    57,238

    11,523

    20.13%

    Female

    52,456

    9,576

    18.26%

    Total

    1,09,694

    21,099

    19.23%
  • Oct 27, 2026, 16:32 IST

    CA Foundation Result May 2026: Pass Percentage and Statistics

    ICAI declared the CA Foundation May 2026 result on July 3, 2026. According to the institute's official result analysis, 18,124 candidates passed out of 90,217 candidates who appeared, recording an overall pass percentage of 20.09%.

    Category

    Candidates appeared

    Candidates passed

    Pass percentage

    Male

    46,798

    9,769

    20.88%

    Female

    43,419

    8,355

    19.24%

    Total

    90,217

    18,124

    20.09%
  • Oct 27, 2026, 15:49 IST

    CA Foundation Result September LIVE: Pass Percentage in 2025

    ICAI's official result analysis for the September 2025 CA Foundation examination reported an overall pass percentage of 14.78%. A total of 14,609 candidates passed out of 98,827 candidates who appeared.

    The gender-wise result statistics were as follows:

    Category

    Candidates appeared

    Candidates passed

    Pass percentage

    Male

    51,120

    8,046

    15.74%

    Female

    47,707

    6,563

    13.76%

    Total

    98,827

    14,609

    14.78%

    These figures relate specifically to the September 2025 examination. The September 2026 pass percentage will be known only after ICAI publishes the latest result analysis. Candidates should not use the previous session's pass percentage to predict their individual outcome.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 14:56 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Previous Result Dates

    Previous ICAI result announcements provide useful context for candidates waiting for the September 2026 result. However, earlier result dates should not be treated as a fixed timetable for the current session.

    Examination session

    Result declaration date

    September 2025

    November 3, 2025

    January 2026

    March 8, 2026

    May 2026

    July 3, 2026

    September 2026

    Awaited
  • Oct 27, 2026, 14:07 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Subject-Wise Exam Details

    The CA Foundation examination tests candidates across four papers covering accounting, business law, quantitative aptitude and business economics. Students should review their marks subject by subject after the result is declared rather than looking only at the total score.

    Paper

    Subject

    Maximum marks

    Paper 1

    Accounting

    100

    Paper 2

    Business Laws

    100

    Paper 3

    Quantitative Aptitude

    100

    Paper 4

    Business Economics

    100

    Total

    Four papers

    400

    Papers 1 and 2 are subjective, while Papers 3 and 4 are objective under the standard Foundation examination pattern. Negative marking applies to incorrect answers in the objective papers as prescribed by ICAI.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 13:23 IST

    CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE: Passing Marks

    Candidates must satisfy ICAI's prescribed passing criteria to qualify for the CA Foundation examination. Under the standard criteria, students need to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and at least 50% aggregate marks across all four papers.

    The examination comprises four papers carrying 100 marks each, making the total 400 marks.

    Passing requirement

    Minimum marks

    Paper 1

    40 out of 100

    Paper 2

    40 out of 100

    Paper 3

    40 out of 100

    Paper 4

    40 out of 100

    Aggregate

    200 out of 400

    Minimum aggregate percentage

    50%
  • Oct 27, 2026, 12:40 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The CA Foundation result will help candidates assess their performance in all four papers. After downloading the result, students should verify the information displayed on the scorecard and retain a copy for their records.

    Scorecard detail

    What candidates should check

    Candidate's name

    Spelling and personal details

    Roll number

    Match with the admit card

    Registration details

    Verify the available identification information

    Subject-wise marks

    Marks obtained in each paper

    Total marks

    Overall score

    Qualifying status

    Whether the candidate has passed

    Candidates should rely on the result issued by ICAI for their official qualifying status. If any discrepancy appears in the result, they should contact the institute through its prescribed channels.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:57 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: How to Download Scorecard?

    Candidates can check their CA Foundation result online once ICAI activates the result link. The process requires basic examination credentials and can be completed through the official result portal.

    Follow these steps to download the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard:

    1. Visit caresults.icai.org
    2. Find the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result
    3. Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields
    4. Submit the details to access the result
    5. Check your subject-wise marks and overall qualifying status
    6. Download or print the result page for future reference

    Candidates should verify their personal details and marks after accessing the result. If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, they can try again after a short interval.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:11 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 LIVE: Result Expected on October 31?

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result is expected to be announced by the end of October, according to recent media reports. October 31 has emerged as a possible result date, although ICAI has not officially confirmed the date or time.
    Candidates should note that an expected result date does not mean the result link has been activated. The institute's official announcements page remains the most reliable source for confirmation. Students should check for a formal notice before making travel, admission or registration plans based on the expected timeline.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 10:36 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: Direct Link

    Once declared, the CA Foundation September 2026 result will be available through the official ICAI result portal. Candidates should keep their registration number and roll number ready to access their scorecards.

    Particulars

    Details

    Examination

    CA Foundation September 2026

    Conducting body

    Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

    Result date

    Awaited

    Expected date

    October 31, 2026, as reported; unconfirmed

    Official result portal

    caresults.icai.org

    ICAI website

    icai.org

    Login credentials

    Registration number and roll number

    Candidates should use the official portal rather than relying on unofficial result links shared on social media.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 10:35 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: Result Date And Time Awaited

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination are waiting for the official result date and time. As of October 27, ICAI has not announced a confirmed date for the Foundation result. Media reports have indicated October 31 as a possible date, but candidates should treat it as tentative until the institute issues an official notification.
    The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. Candidates can monitor the official ICAI website and result portal for the latest announcement.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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