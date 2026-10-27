Former Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Arrested in Alleged Rs 100-Crore School Scam

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Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore scam involving approvals and recognition for private schools. The Chennai Central Crime Branch arrested him on October 26, 2026, after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition. The case involves allegations that money was collected from private school managements by promising government approvals, permanent recognition and permission to upgrade schools. Police have examined complaints involving 177 private schools so far. The investigation is ongoing. Also read: FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Download October Exam Hall Ticket PDF at nbe.edu.in, Link Active Today Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi served as Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister during the previous DMK government from 2021 to 2026. He is also a leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

According to media reports, the complaint stated some individuals allegedly collected money from private school managements by promising to help them obtain government approvals. The money was reportedly collected in the name of party funds. The allegations include promises to secure permanent recognition for schools, permission to upgrade schools and other necessary government clearances. Some school managements claimed that they did not receive the promised approvals and their money was not returned. What Is the Alleged Rs 100-Crore School Approval Scam? The case began after complaints were made about money allegedly collected from private schools in Tamil Nadu. The investigation has examined the alleged roles of former DMK spokesperson BT Arasakumar and former MLA Muthukumar, among others. They are accused of using their claimed political connections to promise government permissions to school managements.

Police sources estimate that the total amount involved could exceed Rs 100 crore. However, this is an estimate linked to the ongoing investigation, not a final finding by a court. Why Did the Madras High Court Reject His Bail Plea? Before his arrest, Anbil Mahesh had approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. This is a type of bail that a person can request to avoid arrest in an anticipated criminal case. The court rejected his petition on October 26, allowing the police to proceed with the arrest. The Central Crime Branch is investigating the case and examining the allegations against him. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the suspected movement of money connected with the alleged scam.