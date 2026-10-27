UGC NET December 2026 Registrations Cross 5.5 Lakh at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow
Over 5.5. Lakhs of candidates have been registered for UGC NET December 2026, with 3.37 lakh candidates completing payment. Apply before the October 28 deadline at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recorded a sharp increase in candidate interest, with registrations for the UGC NET December 2026 session crossing the 5.5 Lakh mark as of October 25, 2026. This marks a significant jump from the 1.86 lakh applicants who registered on October 22, 2026. With the registration window closing tomorrow on October 28, 2026, all the eligible and interested candidates should complete their submission and fee payment on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET December 2026 Registration Status
As per the official data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their social media platform, the applicant breakdown stands as follows:-
|
Registration Metric
|
Number of Candidates
|
Total Registered Candidates
|
5,50,048
|
Fully Completed Applications (Fee Paid)
|
3,73,419
|
Pending Documents and Fee (No Photo/Signature, No payment)
|
1,36,993
|
Documents Uploaded, Fee Pending
|
31,580
Over 1.68 lakh candidates have submitted incomplete forms. The agency has also made it clear that forms lacking photograph or signature uploads or fee clearance will be automatically rejected once the deadline passes.
UGC NET December Important Dates 2026
Given below are some of the important dates related to the UGC NET and Joint CSIR NET December registrations 2026:-
|
Particulars
|
UGC NET December 2026
|
Joint CSIR NET December 2026
|
Application Deadline
|
October 28, 2026
|
October 28, 2026
|
Exam Dates (Proposed)
|
On 14, 18, and 21 December 2026
|
On 19, 22, and 27 December 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
|
csirnet.nta.nic.in
Also check the NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27
Step-by-Step Guide to Complete UGC NET December Application
Given below are some of the simple steps to fill the UGC NET December application 2026:-
- Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Log in using the application number and password. If registering for the first time, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) profile.
- Select the target qualification stream (JRF and Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor Only, or Ph.D. Admission Only)
- Make sure the uploaded photograph (passport size) and signature strictly comply with NTA pixel and file size requirements.
- Pay the application fee and keep a printed copy of the final confirmation page.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.