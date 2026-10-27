UGC NET December 2026 Registrations Cross 5.5 Lakh at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recorded a sharp increase in candidate interest, with registrations for the UGC NET December 2026 session crossing the 5.5 Lakh mark as of October 25, 2026. This marks a significant jump from the 1.86 lakh applicants who registered on October 22, 2026. With the registration window closing tomorrow on October 28, 2026, all the eligible and interested candidates should complete their submission and fee payment on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2026 Registration Status

As per the official data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their social media platform, the applicant breakdown stands as follows:-