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GSSSB CCE Exam 2026: Important Notice Out For Exam Fee Refund Process, Check Official Notice And Schedule

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 09:54 IST

GSSSB CCE Exam 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released a short notice regarding the refund amount for the Group-A and Group-B joint competitive primary exam (MCQ-CBRT). Candidates can update their personal bank details online through the official website till October 30, 2026. Check all details here. 

GSSSB CCE Exam 2026: Important Notice Out For Exam Fee Refund Process, Check Official Notice And Schedule
GSSSB CCE Exam 2026: Important Notice Out For Exam Fee Refund Process, Check Official Notice And Schedule

GSSSB CCE Exam 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released a short notice regarding the refund amount for the candidates who appeared in the Group-A and Group-B joint competitive primary exam (MCQ-CBRT) held from September 16, 2026, to September 29, 2026. Candidates can update their personal bank details online through the official website till October 30, 2026 (23:55 hours). All those candidates who are part of the selection process for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Exam (Group-A & Group-B) can download the detailed notice PDF available at the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB CCE Exam 2026 Download Notice PDF 

The indicative notice has been uploaded by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) regarding the refund amount for the candidates who appeared in the Group-A and Group-B joint competitive primary exam (MCQ-CBRT). Candidates can download the detailed notice PDF through the link available at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. You can download the PDF directly through the link given below-

GSSSB CCE Exam 2026 Download PDF

gsssb-int

GSSSB CCE Exam 2026 Highlights

Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has extended the deadline to submit bank details for exam fee refunds regarding Advertisement No. 378/2025-26The key details are in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), Gandhinagar

Exam Name

Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Exam (Group-A & Group-B)

Total Vacancies

7,338 Class-III Posts (Senior Clerk, Junior Clerk, Head Clerk, etc.)

Notice Mode

Regarding Fee Refund 

Exam date

September 17 to September 28, 2026

Last date to update bank details 

October 30, 2026 (23:55 hours)

Official Portals

gsssb.gujarat.gov.in 

Know The Revised Dates and Submission Process

As per the short notice released, candidates can avail the facility to update the timeline to input personal bank details from to October 30, 2026 (23:55 hours). Candidates can submit their details through the designated OJAS portal link to receive the refund directly into their accounts. You can are advised to check the short notice for all the details.

Who Can Avail the Refund Facility?

Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has extended the deadline to submit bank details for exam fee refunds regarding Advertisement No. 378/2025-26 through a short notice. The refund facility is applies to candidates who appeared in the Group-A and Group-B joint competitive primary exam (MCQ-CBRT) held from September 16, 2026, to September 29, 2026.

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 09:46 IST
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