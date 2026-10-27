GSSSB CCE Exam 2026: Important Notice Out For Exam Fee Refund Process, Check Official Notice And Schedule

GSSSB CCE Exam 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released a short notice regarding the refund amount for the candidates who appeared in the Group-A and Group-B joint competitive primary exam (MCQ-CBRT) held from September 16, 2026, to September 29, 2026. Candidates can update their personal bank details online through the official website till October 30, 2026 (23:55 hours). All those candidates who are part of the selection process for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Exam (Group-A & Group-B) can download the detailed notice PDF available at the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB CCE Exam 2026 Download Notice PDF

The indicative notice has been uploaded by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) regarding the refund amount for the candidates who appeared in the Group-A and Group-B joint competitive primary exam (MCQ-CBRT). Candidates can download the detailed notice PDF through the link available at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. You can download the PDF directly through the link given below-